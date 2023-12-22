In a significant development for Bangladesh, a nation not yet a member of the BRICS alliance, its political and geopolitical narratives have found a prominent place in InfoBrics, an official news source of the BRICS nations. This achievement underscores the pivotal role of Blitz (which also is known as Weekly Blitz), the sole Bangladeshi news outlet that enjoys high-esteemed within key policymakers throughout the world, in shaping and projecting the nation’s image on the global stage.

The inclusion of Bangladesh-related commentaries and opinion editorials in InfoBrics is not merely a routine publication; it represents a substantial recognition. InfoBrics, known for its authoritative voice in the BRICS community, comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, serves as a platform for disseminating news and perspectives that resonate with these emerging economies. For Bangladesh, a nation under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina – aspiring to expand its influence and partnerships beyond its traditional allies, this is a remarkable accomplishment.

Blitz has been instrumental in this journey, consistently portraying the accurate image of Bangladesh in international media. In times when Western narratives often overshadow the achievements and challenges of nations like Bangladesh, Blitz has stood out for its objective reporting and insightful analysis. The publication on InfoBrics of articles related to Bangladesh’s political dynamics, such as the US’s alleged interference in its elections, is a testament to Blitz’s influence, acceptability and effectiveness in bringing these issues to a global audience.

Despite the Bangladesh government assumingly investing millions in combating disinformation in international media, they have miserably failed in effectively crafting the right narrative. In stark contrast, Blitz, a publication not owned, funded or patronized by the Bangladesh government or any intelligence agency, repeatedly proved itself as a successful narrative builder and opinion maker. While government initiatives have struggled to make a significant impact, Blitz has adeptly navigated the complex landscape of international media, achieving what every government agency has failed to accomplish. This is particularly noteworthy given that organizations like the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) have labeled Blitz as a pro-government newspaper. Blitz’s accomplishments in shaping public opinion and presenting a perspective of Bangladesh’s political and social dynamics underscore its influential role in the media landscape, far surpassing the efforts of government-backed initiatives in this arena.

The Weekly Blitz article titled “Relentless Disinformation Campaigns Targeting Bangladesh” sheds light on the challenges faced by Bangladesh in countering disinformation campaigns in Bangladesh and abroad. These campaigns, aimed at discrediting the Awami League government of Bangladesh, particularly within the Western world, have been persistent and widespread. Major international media outlets, including The New York Times, The Economist, The Guardian, Deutsche Welle, Al Jazeera, and even Indian newspapers like The Hindustan Times, have been platforms for such disinformation.

The recent article titled “US strains ties with India by interfering in Bangladesh’s elections” in InfoBrics is a prime example of Weekly Blitz’s impact. The article discusses the United States’ involvement in Bangladesh’s upcoming elections and its implications for US-India relations. It highlights the US’s implicit backing of the Islamist opposition coalition led by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), which is heavily inclined towards Islamists, jihadists and friendly towards Pakistan, and how this move is seen as contrary to Indian interests. This narrative, brought to the forefront by Blitz, counters the often one-sided portrayal of Bangladesh’s political landscape in Western media.

From the InfoBrics article, it’s evident that the Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s (BNP) Islamist agenda, which was initially brought to light by Blitz, has now been recognized and adopted by BRICS in their reporting. This acknowledgment by a platform as significant as InfoBrics underscores the critical role played by Blitz in uncovering and highlighting key political dynamics within Bangladesh. The exposure of BNP’s Islamist leanings by Blitz, and its subsequent adoption by a major international news source like InfoBrics, reflects the growing influence and credibility of Blitz’s journalism on the global stage. This development not only reinforces the importance of vigilant and investigative journalism but also signifies the impact such reporting can have in shaping international understanding and discourse around Bangladesh’s political landscape.

The emergence of Bangladesh’s narratives on a platform as influential as InfoBrics, solely driven by Blitz’s dedicated efforts, carries profound implications. This development is a clear indicator of Bangladesh’s escalating prominence in global affairs, especially within the dynamic geopolitical context of South Asia. It mirrors the nation’s burgeoning potential to assume a more pivotal role on international stages, potentially setting the stage for future collaborations with the BRICS countries. This milestone not only highlights Bangladesh’s strategic importance but also underscores its readiness to engage more deeply in global dialogues and partnerships, marking a significant stride in its international diplomatic endeavors.

The feature of Bangladesh-related news in InfoBrics represents a watershed moment in the country’s international media portrayal. This significant development underscores the vital role of a robust national media in voicing a nation’s viewpoint on global platforms. It is a testament to Bangladesh’s ascending profile within the international community. As Bangladesh forges ahead on its journey in the global arena, platforms such as InfoBrics are poised to be instrumental in molding the country’s narrative and steering the course of its foreign policy. This inclusion not only amplifies Bangladesh’s voice on an international scale but also opens new avenues for diplomatic engagement and influence, marking a new chapter in its global outreach and engagement.

As Bangladesh approaches its pivotal elections in January 2024, the accurate portrayal of the nation’s true image and the achievements of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina holds immense significance. Under her leadership, Bangladesh has made remarkable strides in areas such as human rights, women’s empowerment, and economic growth. The government’s commitment to upholding human rights has been a cornerstone of its agenda, fostering a more inclusive and just society. In terms of women’s empowerment, Sheikh Hasina’s administration has implemented policies that have significantly enhanced the role of women in both the economic and social spheres, contributing to their increased participation and leadership in various sectors. Economically, Bangladesh has witnessed substantial growth and development, with initiatives aimed at boosting the economy and improving the standard of living for its citizens. The forthcoming elections present an opportunity to reflect on these accomplishments and the direction in which Bangladesh is headed, emphasizing the importance of a fair and accurate representation of the nation’s progress and challenges in the international media.