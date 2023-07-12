Protestors representing the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) recently orchestrated a mass demonstration in Dhaka, cunningly coinciding with a meeting between European Union (EU) delegates and Bangladesh’s Attorney General. The BNP’s calculated move aimed to exploit international media coverage, furthering their agenda to remove Sheikh Hasina’s democratically elected government from power.

The EU delegation engaged in a comprehensive hour-long discussion with Attorney General AM Amin Uddin, centering on various facets of Bangladesh’s electoral law and its criminal and civil rights statutes. Seizing the opportunity, anti-government lawyers, including BNP supporters, endeavored to sway the attention of the EU delegation towards pressing the government for fair elections under a neutral administration. These individuals rallied outside the Attorney General’s office, vociferously chanting demands for democracy and a caretaker government, all while questioning the legitimacy of the current regime. The protest, spearheaded by prominent pro-BNP lawyers such as AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon and Qaiser Kamal, sought to disrupt the ongoing meeting between the EU delegation and the Attorney General, effectively undermining the intended discourse.

Simultaneously, as the EU delegation’s meeting progressed within the confines of the office, anti-government lawyers and BNP supporters persisted in their vocal display of discontent. These individuals raised a multitude of slogans, expressing their disdain for the government and advocating for elections under a non-partisan body. However, their actions were not reflective of the constructive dialogue transpiring inside.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, the Attorney General clarified that the discussions primarily revolved around familiarizing the EU delegation with Bangladesh’s prevailing electoral laws and the processes involved in creating and implementing them. In response to inquiries about specific topics, such as the digital security law, the Attorney General reaffirmed that the EU delegation simply sought a comprehensive understanding of Bangladesh’s legal landscape. The meeting did not delve into personal or exceptional cases, underscoring its primary focus on legal matters. The Attorney General also stated that the responsibility of proposing amendments to the existing legal framework rested with those actively involved in its development and enforcement.

Upon the conclusion of the meeting, the EU delegation departed from the premises. However, as they left, anti-government lawyers attempted to capture their attention by chanting slogans that called for democracy, a caretaker government, justice, and free and fair elections. Notably, these lawyers, including Barrister M Mahbub Uddin Khokon and Barrister Qaiser Kamal, delivered impassioned speeches in English, aimed at garnering the EU delegation’s consideration. Remarkably, the delegation captured video footage of the protests from inside their vehicle, documenting the events and sentiments expressed by these lawyers.

Regarding the protests staged by pro-BNP lawyers, the Attorney General refrained from providing any detailed comments, as he was present within the meeting during the demonstrations. However, he noted that the slogans voiced during the rally contravened a High Court order from 1994, casting doubts on the legitimacy and compliance of the protesters.

Meanwhile, Advocate Gazi Kamrul Islam Sajal, the General Secretary of the Supreme Court Unit of the Nationalist Lawyers Forum, shed light on the demonstration in front of the EU delegation’s vehicle. He informed reporters that hundreds of lawyers gathered in front of the visiting EU delegation members, conveying messages demanding a change in government and showcasing placards and banners calling for democracy, caretaker administration, and voting rights. The EU delegation actively documented the speeches delivered by these learned lawyers, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

In light of recent political activities, Australia has issued a cautionary advisory to its citizens residing in Bangladesh. The advisory urges Australians to exercise caution, particularly during public protests and rallies, which can potentially escalate into violent incidents without prior warning. By providing this guidance, the Australian High Commission aims to ensure the safety and security of its citizens, emphasizing the need for situational awareness. The High Commission encourages Australian nationals in Bangladesh to consult SmartTraveler’s advice and adhere to its recommendations diligently.

Bangladesh stands as a testament to the vitality of democracy, much like its neighbor, India. It upholds the principles of free speech and the right to protest, fostering an environment where even the present government and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina can face opposition and critique without fear of retribution. Notably, the government’s track record reflects its commitment to preserving human rights for all citizens, thereby reinforcing Bangladesh’s status as a genuine democracy.

While the recent protests may have sparked concerns among some nations regarding the safety of their citizens in Bangladesh, it is crucial to differentiate between the government’s commitment to democratic values and the disruptive tactics employed by the opposition. The orchestrated efforts of the Islamist extremist party, through the BNP, seek to tarnish Bangladesh’s image and undermine the leadership of Sheikh Hasina. These efforts should not overshadow the nation’s unwavering commitment to democracy, human rights, and the rule of law.

As Bangladesh marches toward its upcoming twelfth national parliamentary elections in January 2024, it remains steadfast in its pursuit of fair and transparent democratic processes. The government, under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina, continues to foster an inclusive environment where the voices of all citizens can be heard. It is imperative that the international community recognizes and supports Bangladesh’s journey as a vibrant and resilient democracy, rising above the disruptive tactics employed by extremist opposition groups.