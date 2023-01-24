BBC spends UK tax payers cash in promoting anti-Semites

BBC has been enthusiastically spending huge amount of UK tax payer’s cash towards patronizing enemies of Israel and anti-Semite journalists. In December 2022, a section of the international media exposed Abdel Bari Atwan who has defended numerous terrorist attacks, including the Munich massacre and the knife assault on author Sir Salman Rushdie. Earlier, BBC Director-General Tim Davie has defended and praised Abdel Bari Atwan. But later, Atwan was dropped by BBC. At the same time, Arabic channel staff of the UK broadcast network were told they must abide by BBC guidelines on bias and that their output would be monitored. They were also informed that almost half the channel’s 150 jobs would go as part of BBC cost-cutting. But it seems, BBC is on-purpose promoting and housing anti-Semite and Israel-haters in various positions.

Regular BBC Arabic contributor Mayssaa Abdul Khalek, a Lebanon-based reporter, called on Arab states to attack Israel on Twitter, alongside links to her broadcasts for the corporation. She also is affiliated with Qatar News Agency and enjoys patronization from the Qatari regime.

لي الفخر بالانتماء الى هذا الصرح الاعلامي العريق #وكالة_الأنباء_القطرية 🇶🇦❤️ https://t.co/LvQqgrRcmq — mayssaa abdul khalek (@AbdulMayssaa) May 25, 2022

This disclosure comes despite a Jewish Chronicle campaign which has revealed a catalogue of anti-Israel bias in BBC broadcasts and has led to the establishment of parliamentary inquiry due to start later this year.

In a live report, Mayssaa Abdul Khalek, who describes herself as a “BBC Arabic co-host”, described a Hezbollah rocket attack on northern Israel as an attack on “occupied Palestine”.

It may be mentioned here that three rockets had been launched against the Israeli border town of Metula, which she then called “an imperialist colony”.

The town is located at Israel’s northernmost point, inside the internationally-recognized 1967 border with Lebanon. During the 2006 Lebanon war, the town’s population was forced to flee as it was bombarded by Hezbollah rockets.

During a live report in May 2021, Mayssaa Abdul Khalek described how a Lebanese man had died, saying, “he and a group of youths were hit by RPGs that Israeli military shot at them during their attempt to cross the border fence in front of the imperialist colony of Metula”.

Without interruption by the presenter interviewing her, she went on:

“These events also come after three rockets were launched yesterday from South Lebanon towards occupied Palestine”.

She also used the phrase “occupied Palestinian territories” to describe Israel in a tweet linked to the same broadcast, which contravenes BBC guidelines. Last week, after she was contacted by the Jewish Chronicle, the post was deleted.

The social media account of Mayssaa Abdul Khalek is filled with anti-Semitic and anti-Israel hatred broadcasts. She even openly supports terrorist acts on Israel, while in March 2022, Mayssaa Abdul Khalek lied a tweet commemorating Diaa Hamarsheh, a terrorist who died in a gun battle after killing a rabbi, a policemen and three civilians in Bnei Brak, near Tel Aviv.

Then in November she described “the enemy, Israel” alongside photographs of a Palestinian rally and a teenager holding up a sweatshirt with the slogan “Freedom for Palestine”.

A December 2017 post under a photo of the late Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir read: “The Arabs are in a deep slumber… Confronting Israel was limited to statements of denunciation that do not make us fat, do not satisfy our hunger, and do not restore our Jerusalem to us”.

A post on the Syrian war in February 2016 began with the phrase “Death to Israel”. It went on: “Is it your business to resist the Arab countries or Israel? Oh, sorry, Israel is an ally of your friend Russia, and they coordinate in the Syrian war”.

In September 2022, media watchdog CAMERA Arabic, which later also translated the words used by Mayssaa Abdul Khalek, disclosed that in a broadcast about Palestinian prisoner Nasser Abu Hmeid, who was suffering from cancer, BBC Arabic failed to mention that he had been convicted of the murder of seven Israelis.

At the time, a BBC spokesperson said that the correspondent “should have explained the background”. However, in late December, after his death, BBC Arabic again failed to mention Hmeid’s killings in an online report. Following a complaint by CAMERA, the BBC acknowledged the error again.

A BBC spokesperson said: “Mayassa Abdel Khalek is not a BBC News Arabic co-host or presenter. She is a contributor invited on occasion to talk about Lebanon.

“In a live and brief interview held May 14th 2021, when Mayssaa Abdul Khalek delivered her analysis on rockets fired from Lebanon on May 13, 2021, she should have been challenged when she described Metulla as a ‘colony’.

“Further, when Abdel Khalek commented on the intended target of the rockets, the presenter should have disputed her remark that they were headed to ‘occupied Palestine’. They were presumably launched towards northern Israel, which the BBC wouldn’t describe as ‘occupied Palestine’.

“We do not ban guests from appearing on the BBC. Careful judgements are made and will continue to be made about the guests we invite on and the context in which we hear from them”.

Mayssaa Abdul Khalek is not only a heavily anti-Semite and Israel-hater, she enjoys patronization from the Qatari regime, while she has been portrayed by a section of the Arabic-language media as a “great journalist”.

It is clearly proved that BBC is on-purpose promoting anti-Semitic individuals. It is not only with its Arabic-speaking reporters and commentators; it is happening everywhere in the world. It seems, BBC has adopted a poisonous policy of promoting those who hate Jews and Israel. In Bangladesh too, BBC’s Bangla service is loaded with anti-Semites.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

