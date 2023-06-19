Biden administration should not jeopardize America’s relations with Bangladesh

Bangladesh maintains cordial relations with the United States since April 4, 1972. Although Bangladesh won the war of independence on December 16, 1971 after fighting a war against Pakistani occupation forces, where heroic 3 million Bengalis had sacrificed their lives. Reason behind America’s delay of almost four months in recognizing a newly-born Bangladesh was Washington’s policy of opposing Bangladesh’s war of independence and blindly supporting Pakistani occupation forces. During our liberation war, the US had made multiple attempts of foiling our aspiration of getting liberated from the evil clutches of Pakistanis. But such bids were foiled by allies of Bengalis – especially India and the Soviet Union.

American presence in Bengal

Contacts between Bengal and the United States were limited during British rule in the Indian subcontinent. In the 1860s, a consular agency was established for Chittagong by the American Consulate General in Fort William. In World War II, substantial American naval, air and army forces were stationed in East Bengal as part of the Burma Campaign.

The United States established a consulate general in Dhaka on 29 August 1949, following the partition of India and east Bengal becoming the eastern wing of the Dominion of Pakistan. American teachers, architects and aid workers frequented the capital of East Pakistan in the 1960s.

During the Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971, American citizens led by the Consul General in Dacca, Archer K Blood, sent a series of telegrams detailing atrocities committed by the Pakistani military against Bengali civilians, students and intellectuals. They dissented with the Nixon administration’s policy of ignoring genocide due to the close American alliance with the Pakistani military junta. Within the US, public opinion also turned against Nixon for his policy on Bangladesh. Both Democratic and Republican lawmakers, including Ted Kennedy, Frank Church and William B. Saxbe, denounced the Nixon White House for its silence on the “systematic oppression” in East Pakistan. American cultural figures like the poet Allen Ginsberg and the singer Joan Baez promoted awareness of the Bangladesh War. The Concert for Bangladesh was organized in New York City by British, American and Indian musicians; and featured American icons like Bob Dylan.

The US Congress imposed an arms embargo on Pakistan; but despite that, the Nixon White House sent secret arms shipments to the junta. When India intervened in December 1971, the White House dispatched an aircraft carrier to the Bay of Bengal. Peace activists blocked arms shipments in several northeastern American ports. Bengali diplomats at the Pakistani embassy in Washington, DC, defected and operated a mission of the Provisional Government of Bangladesh.

Fifty-three years after the independence of the country, Bangladesh is now a major American ally in South Asia. The two friendly countries have extensive cooperation on matters of regional and global security, counterterrorism and climate change. Bangladesh has been a key participant in the Obama administration’s main international development initiatives, including food security, healthcare and environment. During the COVID period, Washington has shared 114,570,820 safe and effective vaccine doses to Dhaka at free of cost. Bangladesh is the largest recipient of US COVID vaccine donations with over 150 million dosages. Since the beginning of the pandemic, US support has trained more than 50,000 healthcare providers and other workers on safely administering vaccines across 64 districts, donated 18 freezer vans, 750 freezer units, and 8,000 vaccine carriers to help transport 71 million doses of vaccines to remote areas and directly administered 84 million vaccinations. This gesture of goodwill has evidently proved – America is a genuine friend of the people of Bangladesh.

But unfortunately, things began moving towards an opposite direction when the Biden administration started meddling into Bangladesh’s domestic affairs and even made repeated attempts of humiliating and harassing Bangladesh by making attempts of unseating the current secularist government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, while Washington has been frantically pushing forward its exposed agenda of planting Islamist forces such as Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) and even terrorist organization such as Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in power. Back in December 2021, the Biden administration had imposed sanctions on the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), an elite force that has been effectively combating terrorism and militancy. In May 2023, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced new visa policy for Bangladeshi nationals, which according to media reports is a result of the influence of the US President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden, as he has recently been assigned as a lobbyist for BNP, despite the fact, this party’s leader Tarique Rahman is a convicted terrorist.

As a Bangladeshi and a friend of the United States, I would like to humbly request President Biden and members of his administration to refrain from committing another Afghanistan blunder in Bangladesh. They should not push our country into the grips of Islamists and terrorists.