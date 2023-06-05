Biden administration supports terrorism, militancy and Islamist takeover

As part of its geopolitical strategy, the Biden administration has adopted a rogue policy of supporting terrorism and militancy and helping Islamist forces in coming to power in Bangladesh. Recently announced new visa policy by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is just one of the many actions it would eventually take to pave the path for Islamist takeover in Bangladesh and in this dangerous agenda, there is practically no difference of opinion within the American policymakers. Despite political differences, at the end of the day, all of them uphold American interest. And that is why I am extremely worried about Blinken’s latest announcement of visa policy for Bangladesh. Although many people may see this announcement as part of Washington’s “desire” of seeing a free and fair election, in reality, this has a far-greater agenda – which would start getting visible immediately after the upcoming general election in Bangladesh. In my opinion – this visa policy is neither in favor of ruling Awami League nor Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) or other political forces, including America’s longtime ally – Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI). This new visa policy actually will serve only American interest and the Biden administration shall make all-out efforts in establishing its exclusive grip over Bangladesh.

Now let me focus on another important issue about America’s actual intention about combating terrorism and militancy. We have seen, when President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador began his crackdown on violent street gangs, which was a major problem to that country, the Biden administration, international media and NGOs have made this small Central American nation the focal point of negative attention about alleged corruption, civil liberties violations and creeping authoritarianism.

After an unprecedented spike in gang-related homicides, El Salvador instituted a state of exception to address the violence. The crackdown increased the time someone can be detained without charge from three to fifteen days, restricted bail and other alternatives to pre-trial detention, and strengthened police powers. Even critics acknowledge the moves have popular support and have dramatically reduced violence.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken criticized the crackdown stating it “lends itself to attempts to censor the media, prevent reporting on corruption and other matters of public interest, and silent critics of the Salvadoran government”.

The United Nations Commissioner on Human Rights called it a violation of human rights law, focusing on the fact that “the previous two-year limit to pre-trial detention has been eliminated”. International media has put the spotlight on these criticisms with heavy coverage for a country of six million.

In contrast, the Dominican Republic, which is using much harsher forms of “preventative detention” has seen virtually no hand-writing about “democratic backsliding”, corruption, and human rights violations. Instead of condemning the Dominican Republic, the Biden administration has praised the criminal justice system of this country.

While Antony Blinken warns that El Salvador’s pretrial detention can be used to silence critics of the government, the Dominical Republic has arrested more than a dozen of members of the opposition leadership including Luis Abinader’s 2020 key opponent, Gonzalo Castillo. Six of these detained leaders were ordered to serve eighteen months of preventive detention without any charges, as the investigation continued. These preventive orders do not expire until after the 2024 re-election, effectively neutering their ability to conduct a campaign.

The US embassy in the Dominican Republic has expressed significant concern over the pretrial detention programs, noting that the detention periods “equaled or exceeded the maximum sentence for the alleged crime, with some detentions reportedly lasting years”. It also reported that “Significant human rights issues included credible reports of: unlawful or arbitrary killings by government security forces; cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment by police and other government agents; harsh and life-threatening prison conditions; arbitrary detention; [and] arbitrary interference with privacy”.

These reports are totally ignored and contradicted by the White House and the US State Department. Instead of criticizing the pretrial detention of political opponents under the pretense of anti-corruption, US President Joe Biden has recently praised Luis Abinader for “modernizing its anti-corruption law”.

Such behavior of the Biden administration, international media and NGOs have exposed the bitter truth about America’s no honesty about democracy, human rights and rule of law while the Biden administration has exposed itself as one of the key patrons on terrorism. Almost similarly, Washington has imposed sanctions on Bangladesh’s elite force Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in 2021 despite the fact that RAB has contributed hugely in fighting terrorism and militancy in the country.

