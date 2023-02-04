Biden sees Jordanian King Abdullah as the ‘guardian’ of Temple Mount

Despite the fact that Jordanian King Abdullah II has been refusing to extradite FBI’s most wanted terrorist Ahlam Tamimi and been granting shelter to former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein’s daughter Raghad Hussain and members of mega-terror outfit Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, US President Joe Biden sees him as the “guardian” of the Muslim holy sites in Jerusalem, apparently including the Temple Mount.

According to the White House press statement, on February 2, 2023, Joe Biden met Jordanian King Abdullah II at the White House, where they “reaffirmed the close and enduring nature of the friendship between the United States and Jordan”.

“Jordan is a critical ally and force for stability in the Middle East, and the President confirmed unwavering US support for Jordan and His Majesty’s leadership”, the White House said.

The two leaders discussed the urgency to “stem violence, calm rhetoric and reduce tensions in Israel and the West Bank” (Judea and Samaria).

According to the White House announcement, Biden and Abdullah also discussed the political and economic benefits of further regional integration in infrastructure, energy, water, and climate projects, with Jordan a critical hub for such cooperation and investment.

August 9 2023 shall be the 21st anniversary of a very dark day when terrorist Ahlam Tamimi calmly picked up Izz al-Din Shuheil al-Masri from his home in al-Aqabah in the West Bank and serenely delivered him to the Sbarro pizzeria shop in Jerusalem. That was the site Tamimi had scoped out because it was a popular eatery frequented by families, singles and Jews of all ages.

It had been a hot day, and many young students, who were off from school for the long summer recess, were looking for ways to spend their time. Malka Roth entered the restaurant with her best friend, Michal Raziel. At the same time, Izz al-Din entered the restaurant and detonated himself, using a guitar case full of nuts, bolts and nails and a suicide vest rigged with 10 kilograms of explosives. The explosion rocked the area, murdering 15 people, eight of them children.

Two of the murdered were American citizens: 15-year-old Malka Roth, and Judith Greenbaum, 31, who was five months pregnant. A third American, Chana Nachenberg, is in a permanent vegetative state.

Immediately after the bombing, Ahlam Tamimi took a Palestinian bus back to Ramallah, and described what happened as news of the mounting death toll reached them. “As the number of dead kept increasing, the passengers were applauding. They didn’t even know that I was among them”, she said. “On the way back [to Ramallah], we passed a Palestinian police checkpoint, and the policemen were laughing. One of them stuck his head in and said: ‘Congratulations to us all.’ Everybody was happy”.

But, Jordanian King Abdullah II is unwilling to extradite Ahlam Tamimi, despite the fact that Jordan has signed an extradition treaty with the United States on March 28, 1995, King Abdullah and the Jordanian authorities now are saying no such treaty was signed.

Jordan is one of the largest recipients of US foreign aid. During fiscal year 2023, the Department of State, Foreign Operations and Related Programs Appropriations Act (2023) will provide Jordan “not less than” US$1.65 billion in US taxpayer dollars.

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Ahlam Aref Ahmad Al-Tamimi alias Ahlam Arafat Mazin Al Tamimi alias Ahlam Arif Ahmad Al Tamimi alias Ahlam Aref Ahmad Altamimi alias Ahlam Arif Ahmad Altamimi alias Ahlam Araf Ahmad Tamimi alias Ahlam Aref Ahmad Tamimi alias Ahlam Aref Ahmed Tamimi alias Ihlam Araf Ahmad Tamimi alias Achlam Tamimmi alias Ahlam Araf Ahmed Tmimi alias Halati alias Khalti has been charged with participating in an August 9, 2001, suicide bomb attack at a pizza restaurant in Jerusalem that killed 15 people, including two United States nationals. Four other United States nationals were among approximately 122 others injured in the attack. An affidavit in support of Al-Tamimi’s criminal complaint and a warrant for her arrest were sworn out under seal on July 15, 2013, in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia in Washington, DC, and were made public on March 14, 2017.

United States Department of State is offering a reward of up to US$5 million for information that leads to the arrest or conviction of Ahlam Ahmad al-Tamimi.

Terrorist Ahlam Tamimi is accused of conspiring to use and using a weapon of mass destruction against a United States national outside the United States resulting in death and aiding and abetting and causing an act to be done.

It may be mentioned here that, the Jordanian King Abdullah is under heavy influence of Palestinians and mega-terror outfit Hamas. In fact, the Jordanian monarch has been enthusiastically joining anti-Israel notoriety and been one of the key patrons of Palestinian terror on Israelis.

But, Joe Biden sees King Abdullah II as the “guardian” of the Temple Mount, which is a direct insult to the Israeli citizen and every conscious Jews around the world.

Following the recent terrorist attack outside a synagogue in Jerusalem, where seven Jews were murdered, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and pushed forward his agenda of “two-state solution”. Echoing Blinken’s statement, Joe Biden also “affirmed his strong support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and cited the need to preserve the historic status quo at the Haram al-Sharif/Temple Mount”.

White House in its statement said, “The President also recognized the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan’s crucial role as the custodian of Muslim holy places in Jerusalem”.

The Temple Mount is Judaism’s holiest site and Islam’s third-holiest, after Mecca and Medina.

