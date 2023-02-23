Birmingham police hides notoriety of Pakistanis

Police in Birmingham is aware of extreme notoriety of Pakistani grooming gangs who have been targeting schoolgirls in schools and even their homes and attempting sexual harassment and rape. But the law enforcement agencies do not reveal this information to the public fearing it would be branded as Islamophobia by the members of Muslim community. There are also allegations of abduction, robbery and even contract killing against the local Pakistani community in Birmingham.

In Birmingham, West Midlands police is the second largest police force in England, covering Birmingham, Coventry, Dudley, Sandwell, Solihull, Walsall and Wolverhampton. There are over ten thousand employees in the force covering an area populated by almost 3 million people.

Back in 2015, the Birmingham Mail obtained a confidential police report that showed police worried about community tensions if the sexual abuse targeting school-going girls and boys perpetrated by predominantly Pakistani gangs was made public.

The 120-plus page report released only after Birmingham Mail request under ‘Freedom of Information’ revealed startling new details about the on-street grooming gangs and online perverts targeting children. The document gave a shocking detail of a situation where hundreds of victims were abused by Pakistani grooming gangs.

In terms of offenders, the report states: “A profile dating back to 2010 identifies that the majority of suspects and or offenders are Asian (79 per cent) with a large proportion being of Pakistani heritage and are likely to be from a Muslim faith background. Subsequent profiles identify offenders as typically Asian of Pakistani heritage and aged from 17 to 40 years of age with an average age of (redacted). 49 per cent of offenders live in Birmingham….”

In terms of location, the report states: “There were a total of 42 identified vulnerable locations from previous problem profiles including a number of children’s homes and schools where victims of sexual exploitation are targeted and groomed and a number of hotels and parks which are used meet victims of sexual exploitation and subsequently commit offences11;

“In addition previous problem profiles dating back to 2010 identified these locations as situated on Birmingham (37 per cent), Dudley (15 percent), Sandwell (13 per cent), Coventry (6 percent), Walsall (9 per cent), Wolverhampton (8 per cent), and Solihull (7 per cent)”.

West Midlands Police and the region’s seven local authorities jointly commissioned the in-depth problem profile for both on-street and online CSE last year, but the findings were never made public.

In January 2015, Birmingham Main revealed the on-street profile had discovered a ‘disproportionately high’ number of suspected offenders were of Pakistani Muslim origin, both British born and migrants. The ethnicity link mirrored that of other cities hit by child sexual exploitation scandals, including Rotherham and Rochdale.

British newspaper The Times, along with the 2012 trial of the Rochdale child sex abuse ring, prompted the House of Commons Home Affairs Committee to conduct a hearing. Following this and further articles from Norfolk, Rotherham Council commissioned an independent inquiry led by Professor Alexis Jay. In August 2014 the Jay Report concluded that an estimated 1,400 children had been sexually abused in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013, predominantly by British-Pakistani men. A large number of British Asian girls, mostly from Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka, and Nepal in Rotherham also suffered sexual abuse, but a fear of shame and dishonor made them reluctant to report the abuse to authorities. A “common thread” was that taxi drivers had been picking the children up for sex from care homes and schools. The abuse included hang rape, forcing children to watch rape, dousing them with petrol and threatening to set them on fire, threatening to rape their mothers and young sisters, as well as trafficking them to other towns. There were pregnancies, pregnancy terminations, miscarriage, babies raised by their mothers, in addition to babies removed, causing further trauma.

Criminal activities of Pakistanis in the United Kingdom

The National Crime Agency (NCA) in a report dated February 17, 2023 gave details of a Pakistani who had brought heroin worth £22 million into the UK from Pakistan by hiding the drugs in boxes of plastic carrier bags.

After two drugs consignments were intercepted at Heathrow Airport in February 2020, a National Crime Agency investigation found that Pakistani-British Arfan Mirza (42) of Common Lane in Birmingham was behind the extensive drug smuggling enterprise.

The consignments, listed as containing ‘shopping bags’ from Pakistan, were inspected by Border Force officers and found to contain a total 20 kilos of heroin.

NCA officers probed Mirza’s phone data and business record held by courier companies. They discovered he was behind the importation of 30 similar consignments, bringing in others to accept deliveries at their addresses. Videos found on Mirza’s phone showed him handling the drugs and testing the purity of the heroin.

It may be mentioned here that, Pakistanis and Afghans consider circulation drugs in Western and “non-Muslim” nations as ‘holy war’ or ‘drug jihad’, as according to them, by circulating drugs in those societies and luring younger generations towards drug addiction would ultimately destroy those countries.

On October 13, 2022, The Daily Mail in a report said, “A ‘monster’ Pakistani businessman who sexually assaulted a woman in a hotel room before claiming ‘I didn’t know what was allowed here in Britain’ has been jailed.

Passing sentence, Judge Rhys Rowlands said: “Farooq was much older than the woman. It must have been a terrifying experience for her, probably one of the worst nightmares for a young woman to have to experience”.

Simon Rogers, prosecutor, told Mold Crown Court that Farooq had claimed afterwards: “I am a Muslim, and I wouldn’t do that”.

Farooq was a frequent visitor to Britain. The victim described him as a monster.

On October 26, 2022, The Guardian in a report said, two members of a Rochdale grooming gang are to be deported to Pakistan after losing a seven-year legal fight to remain in Britain.

Adil Khan (51) and Qari Abdul Rauf (53) were convicted in 2012 of a series of sexual offences against young girls and jailed later the same year.

In another report The Guardian said, UK police and council were potentially downplaying the scale of child sexual exploitation by (Pakistani Muslim) criminal gangs over concerns about negative publicity. Charities labelled the findings a “damning indictment” of responses to child exploitation across England and Wales and called for urgent change to support and protect victims.

According to researchers on the situation in England and Wales, the cases of sex abuse targeting non-Muslim girls and women by British-Pakistani men has now become a social epidemic. Pakistanis are gradually expanding their notorious web of criminal activities thus establishing a total reign of terror. Majority of these dangerous incidents remain unreported as authorities fear it would be branded as ‘Islamophobia”.