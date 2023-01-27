Black lives that do not matter

The Islamic expansion in Africa starts with mass killings funded by Arab countries and the victims are always poor black Africans and if they are Christian, they receive the same treatment as Jews received in Nazi Germany.

A publication such as Blitz puts its head above the parapet of courageous journalism with every edition. Where mainstream media is too cowardly, bigoted or sycophantically subservient to the particular political or Government authority they are ideologically linked to, Blitz has the courage to publish what others dare not.

As a geopolitical researcher my attention was drawn to an article in Africa News Today on January 8th reporting on a terrible bus crash in Senegal killing forty people. Following this on January 16th another 19 people were killed in Senegal in similar circumstances and typically these tragedies received no attention in European nor British mainstream media.

I decided that I would review news from Africa for two weeks to identify other stories of human tragedy and fact check if any went reported in either, or the European and UK press. The results were quite remarkable and should be concerning for all of us. The mainstream media selectivity of what to and what not to report exposes levels of professional incompetence, corruption and unparalleled moral indecency. The only qualification is that some of these stories exposed I highlight may have been reported in the lowest depths of teletext pages but none were given the global exposure each deserved.

On January 15th in Kasindi , bordering the DRC (Democratic Republic of Congo) with Uganda, Islamists killed 15 worshippers and severely injured 39.

On January 16th in Nigeria the Reverend Isaac Achi, a Catholic priest was burned alive. This was not the first time an attempt had been made on his life as previously an attack on his church had left 44 worshippers dead at the hands of the Islamist Boko Haram.

On January 17 in Senegal several members of the MFDC (Movement of Democratic Forces of Casamance) were involved in a firefight with the Cameroonian army killing an army officer. Now this would not in itself make a headline but have any of you ever read an article or seen a news item on the BBC or any other UK news channel about this Senegalese group? Of course, you haven’t and why should you. Well only because this Christian militia have been in a war with the Islamic government of Senegal for the last twenty years in which thousands of indigenous black Africans have been killed and tens of thousands ethnically cleansed. Why has the BBC totally ignored this Islamic-Christian conflict resulting in so much human tragedy? Why do no members of our Parliament, the EU or the United Nations ever debate this conflict?

On the same day in Somalia Islamist militants killed scores of Somalian soldiers in a well-planned attack. Again, these black lives, or should I say deaths, were totally ignored by MSM. Why?

On January 19th aid workers in the DRC discovered a recent mass grave of fifty mainly women and children and in Burkina Faso a similar number of women and children were kidnapped by Islamic militants. And yet again these human tragedies were totally ignored by our news outlets.

I plead with you to consider what the reaction might have been from any mainstream media outlet if the victims were not indigenous black Africans, but let’s say they were Palestinians. Do you think the BBC, CNN et al would have reported these events? The reporting would have been continuous, saturation and headlines.

Another event I noted during mid-January was the meeting between President Biden and the Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed devoted to cementing US Ethiopian relations. The bombing by Ethiopia on a displaced persons camp one week previously which killed 57 children and injured hundreds more was not discussed. Nor was it reported in mainstream media. This is truly nauseating and tells us everything we need to know about the total lack of credibility, universal incompetence, cowardice and rabid bias of those responsible for conveying international news to a global audience. Again, I implore you to determine what would the news coverage had been and the international outrage if those Ethiopian victims had been say, Palestinian.

Moving to January 20th and Chad never in the mainstream media, well why should it be? Perhaps because in the region of Koro Toro escapees from internment camps reported mass killings, torture and starvation by Chadian troops on opposition and Chadian criminals including minors. Not important enough for MSM obviously.

On January 21st and back to Somalia where over 100 government troops and Al Qaida terrorists were killed in a battle. Now that must have been quite a battle and yet it was ignored by MSM. If the same number of Israelis and Palestinians had been killed in such a battle, do you think MSM would have reacted differently? Oh I nearly forgot in Sudan Government forces opened fire on civilian protestors killing who knows how many.

On January 22nd a journalist in Cameroon, Martinez Zogo was found mutilated and tortured after being abducted. This killing was met with absolute inertia from the BBC and other major news outlets. I wonder why the BBC cared so much about the Saudi pseudo journalist Khashoggi and the Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh. All European MSM outlets were orgasmic about their deaths, not so poor old Zogo. None of his European journalist brothers gave a damn about him.

I could go on, but let’s round it up with just other days African tragedies left unreported within Europe and the UK. January 22nd, Kenya killed 10 Islamists; the Burkina Faso army killed 18 Islamists – oh and the 50 kidnapped women and children returned; the US Army bombed a camp in Somalia killing over 30 Al Qaida. On January 25th in Niger both government troops and Islamic terrorists were killed in a gun battle, just one more bloody incident of the twenty-year conflict. And not one mainstream media outlet reported on this let alone the mass killing of indigenous black civilians in the northern Tillabery region in 2021 and 2022. Have any of you heard before about Tillabery? No of course not, why should you. It’s only that thousands of black peasants have been slaughtered there by Islamists. They were not Palestinians killed by Israelis and therefore unworthy of media attention.

The mainstream media is very selective about what and how it reports. The Islamic expansion in Africa starts with mass killings funded by Arab countries and the victims are always poor black Africans and if they are Christian, they receive the same treatment as Jews received in Nazi Germany. Shame on the UN, the EU, BLM, Church leaders, the global political elite and especially the BBC and other mainstream media news channels for their silence. And silence is assent.

Blitz will not be silent on exposing the genocide perpetrated by Islamists on black Africans.

