Boycott Starbucks as they cheer murder of Jews and Israelis

Any conscious individual – Jewish or non-Jewish should not drink Starbucks as drinking a cup of coffee of this global chain can be now considered as drinking blood of Jews and those innocent victims of the 10/7 Hamas pogrom. When we sip on a Starbucks coffee, should we not be aware of the possibility that we may be unknowingly consuming more than just a caffeinated beverage? Furthermore, can we truly separate the taste of our coffee from the painful imagery of innocent lives lost and the solidarity expressed by those serving us? The very thought leaves a deep, unsettling unease in the mind and heart.

In my opinion, those who support, defend or cheer Gaza’s Al Qaeda Hamas are in fact terrorists in disguise. We need to remember, Hamas are savages, animals and beasts and it is essential to totally annihilate these monsters from the earth.

According to Duvi Honig, founder and CEO of the Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce, Starbucks Union, representing almost 9,000 baristas, Starbucks Workers United, shockingly expressed “solidarity with Hamas” following the heartbreaking Hamas pogrom on innocent Israelis, where over 1,200 lives were tragically lost in the most barbaric and murderous ways including shooting infants, young children, the elderly, burning whole families of human civilians alive and taking over a hundred hostages.

The solidarity shown by the Starbucks Union, consisting of a whopping 9,000 employees, is disturbing beyond measure. It is a support that extends to a family of those innocent souls who were ruthlessly shot, piled up, and burned alive by Hamas. The sheer brutality displayed in this act is difficult to process.

How can we, as consumers, be comfortable allowing Starbucks employees, who express such solidarity with perpetrators of egregious violence, to serve us our daily cup of coffee? Should we not feel troubled by the fact that the very cup we hold in our hands might symbolize something far more sinister – the blood of innocent Jews, whose deaths these employees openly align with?

Over the years, we have witnessed numerous instances of corporations making ill-advised decisions that affected the profits of their decision-makers. Examples such as Ben and Jerry’s ice cream, owned by Unilever, and, more recently, Budweiser Anheuser-Busch, whose profits in the US experienced a substantial decline after the highly controversial Bud Light ad campaign perpetrated by Dylan Mulvaney.

The October 7 Hamas pogrom on Israel, which resulted in the brutal slaughter of at least 1,200 innocent Israelis and dozens of American, European and Asian nationals, as well as rape of girls and women and abduction of dozens of Israeli, American and European nationals have been dubbed by some experts as the “9/11 of Israel”.

However, when one considers the demographic differences between the two nations, the October 7 attack stands out as far more devastating. Israel, with a population of just over nine million, has suffered over 1,200 deaths and counting. To put this in perspective, the equivalent in the United States, with its population of 331 million, would be nearly 32,000 deaths. The number of wounded in Israel has reached more than 2,000, which translates to over 78,000 in American terms.

It may be mentioned here that for years, a handful of individuals have been sounding the alarm about the rising tide of anti-Israel and anti-Zionist sentiment. This propaganda has been disseminated through various channels, including academic institutions, human rights organizations, and even international bodies like the United Nations. The result has been a cognitive tsunami that has engulfed the world in a cloud of falsehoods and distortions.

The rise of anti-Zionism as the new form of anti-Semitism has been facilitated by an unholy alliance between Islamist extremists and Western elites. This coalition has been particularly potent in Muslim-majority countries, where criticism of Israel is often conflated with religious piety.

In my own country Bangladesh – for instance, individuals who dare to speak out against this narrative are branded as traitors and subjected to severe penalties, including imprisonment.

Over the course of more than two decades, I consistently asserted that anti-Zionism had evolved into a modern manifestation of anti-Semitism. I also emphasized that the alliance formed between Islamists, whose animosity toward Jews, Judaism, and the Jewish State was rooted in religious motives rather than territorial disputes, and the Western politically correct elites, constituted an exceptionally perilous partnership. Regrettably, my steadfast stance led to accusations of treason within my homeland, Bangladesh, the world’s third-largest Muslim nation, as well as condemnation from other Muslim nations. I was even falsely labeled a “Zionist spy”, resulting in a seven-year prison sentence, during which I was illegally confined to a Condemned Cell. Throughout this ordeal, the Muslim media ridiculed me, while the non-Muslim press, including Western and Jewish outlets, remained largely silent, failing to voice any support on my behalf.

In the wake of the October 7 attack, there have been demonstrations and statements both in support of and against Hamas. While some countries, including members of the European Union, have suspended funding to Palestine, others have continued to propagate the narrative that Israel is the aggressor. Such statements from these nations risk portraying them as sympathizers or even patrons of terrorism, potentially tarnishing Islam’s image on the global stage. The situation underscores the complexities of the ongoing conflict and the need for a nuanced approach to addressing the issues at hand.

Man’s inhumanity to fellow man has reached several pinnacles over history, one being the ancient method of executing people by pouring molten metal, often gold, down his throat. A scientific analysis concluded that the victim could die from having his internal organs explode from the steam that would be generated. Otherwise, suffocation was inevitable within minutes. Then also was the drawing and quartering of victims practice by some groups that considered themselves civilized.

It is worth noting that Israel has always extended a hand of compassion, even to its enemies. The daughter of Ismail Haniya, the head of Hamas, received medical treatment in an Israeli hospital, free of charge.

It is important to mention here that, while Iranian regime has been funding and patronizing Hamas and other terrorist groups in Gaza, Qatari regime has been openly patronizing Hamas, while its kingpin Ismail Haniya is granted luxurious living somewhere in Doha, wherefrom he has been coordinating terrorist plots targeting Israel and the Western nations.

As the members of Starbucks Workers United, shockingly expressed “solidarity with Hamas”, it is definitely essential for each of us to boycott this brand – now and forever.