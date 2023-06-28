Bridging borders of concern: The escalating militancy and terrorism in Bangladesh and its implications for India

As Bangladesh is heading towards the next general election, which is expected to be held by January 9, 2024, where Islamist forces are showing signs of returning to power, counterterrorism experts are ringing the alarm of risks posed by such elements as back in 2004 a consignment of 10-trucks load weapons and explosives was busted in Bangladesh prior to being landing into the hands of a separatist group in the Indian state of Assam. It was later revealed the then Islamist coalition government of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) was extending patronization to the United Liberation Front of Assom (ULFA) for years by supplying cash, weapons and explosives with the agenda of bolstering insurgency and terrorist acts inside India.

The growth of militancy and terrorism in neighboring countries has always been a matter of concern for any nation, particularly when it shares a porous border. In recent years, India has observed an alarming rise in militancy and terrorism activities in Bangladesh, its neighboring country to the east. This article aims to shed light on why India needs to worry about this unsettling trend and the potential implications it may have on regional security.

India and Bangladesh share a long and porous border of over 4,000 kilometers, making it challenging to control the movement of people, goods, and illegal activities. This geographical proximity creates a natural pathway for the infiltration of militants and terrorists into India. Bangladesh’s vulnerability to extremist ideologies and the establishment of terror networks can potentially lead to their spillover into Indian territory, endangering national security.

The porous border between India and Bangladesh facilitates the infiltration of militant groups, enabling them to find safe havens, establish sleeper cells, and carry out illicit activities. Terrorist organizations such as Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) and Harkat-ul-Jihad-al-Islami (HuJI) have been active in Bangladesh, and their connections with extremist groups within India raise serious concerns. This cross-border infiltration poses a significant challenge to India’s internal security apparatus.

Bangladesh has witnessed a growing trend of radicalization, with extremist ideologies gaining ground within segments of its population. Factors such as poverty, political instability, and religious fundamentalism contribute to the susceptibility of individuals to extremist indoctrination. Radicalized individuals can then be recruited by terrorist organizations operating in Bangladesh, posing a threat not only to the country itself but also to neighboring nations like India.

The presence of safe havens in Bangladesh provides a conducive environment for militant outfits to operate, plan, and execute their activities. These groups often exploit the weak governance and security apparatus in certain regions of Bangladesh, utilizing them as launchpads for attacks. If left unchecked, these safe havens can become breeding grounds for cross-border terrorism, putting India at risk.

The rise of militancy and terrorism in Bangladesh can strain the historically cordial relations between India and Bangladesh. Incidents of cross-border attacks, smuggling of arms and drugs, and harboring of fugitives strain the bilateral ties, hindering cooperation on multiple fronts. To maintain a peaceful and prosperous relationship, both nations must address the issue collectively and collaborate on intelligence sharing, counterterrorism efforts, and border management.

The rise of militancy and terrorism in Bangladesh is a pressing concern for India, given their shared border and historical ties. The cross-border infiltration, radicalization, and existence of safe havens create a fertile ground for extremist activities, which pose a direct threat to India’s national security. To effectively address this challenge, both countries must enhance intelligence sharing, strengthen border security, and work together to counter terrorism and extremism. Sustaining peace and stability in the region demands a coordinated and comprehensive approach towards eradicating the roots of militancy and terrorism in Bangladesh, benefiting both nations in the long run.