Anyone desperately looking to buy the “special favor” of those mighty figures inside the White House or having a free-pass needs to have cash, cocaine, and hookers. They also need a bunch of rogue individuals – who are infamous for being crooks and have championed the art of extracting political benefit from the US Capitol through numerous tactics.

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), an entity that has been termed a Tier-III terrorist organization by several American courts have succeeded in finding a few perfect scoundrels – where at least two of them are former American diplomats – who are continuously trying to tarnish the image of Bangladesh and misled policymakers in Washington with a bunch of lies and falsehood particularly targeting Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and ruling Awami League.

To further expedite their goal against Bangladesh and the ruling Awami League, while former American diplomats William B Milam and Jon Danilowicz, and another BNP agent named Mushfiqul Fazal Ansarey are bribing targeted individuals including members of the US Senate and Congress, Danilowicz and Ansarey are even going further by supplying hookers whereas they are maintaining an apartment in Baltimore, which is being used for letting those “VIP targets” in spending “pleasant” time with hookers.

BNP lobbyists William B Milam and Jon Danilowicz

According to media reports, although for the last many years, former US diplomats William B Milam and Jon Danilowicz have been working as lobbyists for the ultra-Islamist Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) along with a few more individuals in the United States, none of them have registered themselves as lobbyists thus violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA).

The US Department of Justice says, “Penalty for a willful violation of FARA is imprisonment for not more than five years, a fine of up to US$250,000, or both. Certain violations are considered misdemeanors, with penalties of imprisonment of not more than six months, a fine of not more than US$5,000, or both”.

According to law firm Burnham & Gorokhov, “Violation of FARA can carry criminal penalties. Under 18 U.S.C. § 618 violation of FARA can be either a felony carrying up to five years in prison or a misdemeanor carrying up to six months, depending on which particular provision of FARA is violated. Violation of the act can also result in civil penalties or, in the case of non-citizens, deportation from the United States”.

In the cases of William B Milam and Jon Danilowicz – they are violating FARA by hiding their lobbyist assignments under the garb of a so-called news portal and organization, although in reality, these individuals and their so-called news portal and “non-profit” are nakedly working as lobbyists for ultra-Islamist Bangladesh Nationalist Party.

Jon Danilowicz, a former Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Embassy in Bangladesh has become a propagandist in favor of Islamists and jihadists in Bangladesh by joining a vicious group named ‘Right to Freedom’, which is jointly funded by Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI).

Within the diplomatic and media circle in Bangladesh, Jon Danilowicz was known as an influential diplomat who made frantic bids in sabotaging the January 5, 2014, general elections in Bangladesh.

According to his Twitter handle, Jon Danilowicz has been dedicatedly working against Bangladesh and ruling Awami League, proving, it is now his full-time job to spread nefarious propaganda against Bangladesh. In addition to such nefarious propaganda, Jon Danilowics has recently written derogatory content against Bangladesh, which is published on his own website named ‘South Asia Perspectives’.

Interestingly, the address of the ‘South Asia Perspectives’ website is 1015 15th St NW, Suite 600, Washington DC, 20005, whereas according to the website of ‘Right to Freedom’ its office also is at the same address, proving this website also is funded by BNP-Jamaat nexus.

According to the ‘About Us’ page of the ‘South Asia Perspectives’, this website is run by the same gang of BNP-Jamaat nexus such as William B Milam, Mushfiqul Fazal Ansarey, Jon Danilowicz, and Sultan Muhammed Zakaria.

William B Milam, an influential figure of the Democratic Party and paid agent of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) runs an organization named ‘Right to Freedom’ jointly with Jon Danilowicz and another individual named Mushfiqul Fazal Ansarey. Ansarey was one of the key figures in Tarique Rahman’s infamous Hawa Bhaban and has worked as the Assistant Press Secretary to then Prime Minister Khaleda Zia.

As violation of FARA has been exposed in several reports in Blitz, a desperate Jon Danilowicz has resorted to nasty tactics of spreading false propaganda targeting Blitz and me with the notorious attempt of character assassination, which also proves his criminal mindset.

The revelations surrounding the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its connections with former US diplomats and lobbyists are a stark reminder of the complex and often insidious nature of international politics. The BNP’s alleged use of bribery, prostitutes, and illicit tactics to manipulate US policy toward Bangladesh is a scandal that should not be swept under the rug.

These allegations expose a web of deceit and corruption that reaches into the very heart of American democracy. It also evidently proves how American key policymakers and lawmakers selling their undue favors to any party that can approach with cash or hooker or both.

The ongoing frantic lobbyist activities of BNP and its luring American politicians with cash and hooker has already become another political scandal that can only demean American democracy and significantly tarnish its global image.

The individuals involved in BNP’s cash and hooker bids in the US need to be held accountable, and the laws governing foreign lobbying must be enforced with vigor.

The case of BNP’s lobbying efforts in the US is a cautionary tale that underscores the importance of transparency, integrity, and the rule of law in international relations. It is a matter that demands attention, investigation, and, if necessary, legal action. The world must not turn a blind eye to such blatant manipulation and corruption. The integrity of democratic institutions, both in Bangladesh and the United States, is at stake.