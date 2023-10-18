Civilized world must unite to defeat Hamas

Following the recent blast at Al Ahli hospital in Gaza, Iran and rest of the anti-Semite nations mobilized their media outlets in the region and the Muslim world to exploit the explosion at a hospital in Gaza on October 17 to increase threats to Israel and the US. The Iranian regime is using incendiary language in portraying the explosion. For example, IRGC-linked Iranian Fars News media described the blast at the Gaza hospital as the “real Holocaust”. The report called Israel a “demonic regime” and accused it of being a “Zionist child-killing” country.

It also claimed that the attack was linked to US support for Israel. It used the terms “evil”, “barbaric” and “bloodthirsty creature”.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog commented on Tuesday evening on the explosion at a hospital in Gaza which was blamed on Israel, even though it was caused by an Islamic Jihad rocket which was misfired.

“An Islamic Jihad missile has killed many Palestinians at a Gazan hospital – a place where lives should be saved”, said Herzog.

“Shame on the media who swallow the lies of Hamas and Islamic Jihad – broadcasting a 21st century blood libel around the globe,” he added.

“Shame on the vile terrorists in Gaza who willfully spill the blood of the innocent”.

“Never before has the choice been clearer. Israel is standing against an enemy made of pure evil. If you stand for humanity – for the value of all human life – you stand with Israel”, concluded President Herzog.

Commenting on such notorious comment, The Jerusalem Post in its report said, “This type of language is unique to Iran, which often bashes Israel. The use of terms such as “holocaust” and “demonic” are meant to dehumanize Israel and the US”.

Following a rocket attack hitting Gazan Hospital during the night, Naor Gilon, Ambassador of the State of Israel in India in a statement titled “Al Ahli hospital was hit by a rocket of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad” has provided technical video proof on this matter to Blitz and other newspapers.

Ambassador Naor Gilon’s statement reads:

“From the beginning of the fighting, more than 450 Palestinian-shot rockets fell inside the Gaza strip. They try to hit our children, but on the way, hit their own children. The international poison-machine immediately accuses Israel. It’s really a pity that many around the world are cooperating with them. But, in our technological world, everything is documented, and we have a clear-cut evidence that it was a Palestinian Islamic Jihad rocket.

The Palestinian terrorists and their allies immediately take out the victim card. After cowardly murdering, abducting and abusing defenseless Israeli citizens, they are afraid to confront the IDF. They are trying to create international pressure to prevent us from taking action. But nothing, NOTHING, will prevent us from making sure that these murderers will not be able to repeat their atrocities”.

IDF Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Daniel Hagari on Wednesday laid out the IDF’s full comprehensive intelligence case to prove that an Islamic Jihad failed rocket caused the damage Tuesday night to a Gaza hospital, leading to a still-unclear, but large, number of Palestinian civilian deaths.

Meanwhile, the IDF shared on Wednesday an audio transcript where Hamas terrorists admit Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) was behind explosion at the Gaza hospital. “This is the first time I’ve seen such a missile; it belongs to Jihad. The debris doesn’t look like an Israeli missile. They launched it from the cemetery that’s behind the hospital”.

Israeli newspaper Arutz Sheva has also published a report quoting IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari who presented evidence centering Gaza hospital explosion proving it was a terrorist act of Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Meanwhile, on his arrival in Israel, US President Joe Biden emphasized, “Hamas committed atrocities that make ISIS look more rational”.

Biden added that Hamas terrorists slaughtered – “and it’s not hyperbole to say slaughtered, just slaughtered” over 1,300 people, including 31 Americans, and took scores of people hostage, including children.

“Americans are worried”, he said, noting that it’s “not an easy field to navigate”. At the same time, he said, “It seems to me that we have to continue to ensure that you have what you need to defend yourselves, and we’re going to make sure that occurs, as you know”.

In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, “just as the civilized world united to defeat the Nazis, and united to defeat ISIS, the civilized world must unite to defeat Hamas. I can assure you, Mr. President, Israel is united to defeat Hamas. And we will defeat Hamas and remove this terrible threat from our lives”.

He further said, “the forces of civilization will prevail – for our sake, for your sake, for peace and security in our region and in the world”.

While Israel is fighting Hamas and Palestinian terrorists and making all-out efforts in getting the hostages released from cruel captivity of Palestinians, Muslim world in particular is notoriously celebrating dead Jews and sufferings of Israeli people. Even some Muslim asylum-seekers in the United Kingdom are plotting terrorist attacks targeting the Israeli embassy, synagogue, Jewish homes and business establishments and Jews. Although it was expected that UK Home Minister Suella Braverman would have instructed law enforcement agencies to immediately arrest such culprits, unfortunately, there is total inactions in this regard, which surely is a matter of gravest concern.

Since the 10-7 Hamas pogrom on Israelis, I have been continuously calling upon every conscious individual in the world to wake up and strongly condemn such acts of extreme cruelty and stand firm in defense of Israel and Jewish people. I have also been telling those Israel and Jew-hating Muslim and non-Muslims – if you celebrate dead Jews and sufferings of Israeli people, I shall have the right to hate you. Once again, I would ask – stop this notorious act of insanity and inhumanity. Raise your voice against Hamas and Palestinian terrorists.