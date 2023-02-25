Dangerous agenda of Western weapon manufacturers

While it has already been learnt that Joe Biden is not going to run for reelection in 2024, American weapon manufacturers, which is known as ‘Military Industrial Complex’ are putting pressure on Biden for beginning World War III by sending troops to Ukraine and Taiwan, while they also want him to destabilize South Asian nations. Bosses of ‘Military Industrial Complex’ argue that due to Biden’s disastrous decisions, chances for the Democratic Party winning the 2024 presidential election has already become “difficult”. They suggest, once World War III begins, Joe Biden can declare a state of emergency in the US thus postponing the 2024 election indefinitely, until the situation turns favorable to Democrats.

Meanwhile, in a new 2024 campaign video, Donald Trump said, the National Security Industrial Complex that has pushed the United States closer than ever toward World War III must be dismantled.

“For decades, we’ve had the very same people, such as (Under Secretary of State) Victoria Nuland, and many others just like her, obsessed with pushing Ukraine toward NATO, not to mention the State Department support for uprisings in Ukraine”, Trump said.

Victoria Nuland has since her days as US ambassador to NATO during President George W. Bush’s second term, supported NATO’s expansion all the way up to Russia’s border, with the plan of putting Moscow under constant threats of NATO-led attacks if it violated rules formulated by the United States and its NATO allies. Nuland also planned to bring Ukraine under the direct command of the US and NATO, thus turning the country into the similar status of Afghanistan, which has been ruled by Washington’s puppets for decades. Nuland’s agenda was to turn Ukraine into a threat to Russia.

As a key national security figure in the Obama administration, Nuland was the main player in the US plot at the time to overthrow Ukraine’s elected government.

Now she is openly talking about Team Biden’s support towards Ukrainian strikes on military targets in Crimea. She told the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in Washington, “Russia has turned Crimea into a massive military installation…those are legitimate targets, Ukraine is hitting them, and we are supporting that”.

“No matter what the Ukrainians decide about Crimea in terms of where they choose to fight, etcetera, Ukraine is not going to be safe unless Crimea is at a minimum demilitarized”, she added.

In response, Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, accused the US of inciting Ukraine “to further escalate the war”.

“These people have been seeking confrontation for a long time, much like the case in Iraq, and other parts of the world. And now, we’re teetering on the brink of World War III and a lot of people don’t see it, but I see it. And I’ve been right about a lot of things”, Trump says in the campaign video.

“We need to clean [the] house of all the warmongers and America Last globalists in the deep state, the Pentagon, the State Department and the National Security Industrial Complex”, Donald Trump said.

Trump in his new video message said, “Over our four years in the White House, we made incredible progress in putting the ‘America Last’ contingent aside and bringing the world to peace. And now we’re going to complete the mission. The State Department, Pentagon and national security establishment will be a very different place by the end of my administration. In fact, just into my administration, it’ll be a very different place.

“And it’ll get things done just like I did four years ago. We never had it so good, will also stop the lobbyists and the big defense contractors from going in and pushing our senior military and national security officials toward conflict, only to reward them when they retire with lucrative jobs getting paid millions and millions of dollars”.

Trump said the Russia-Ukraine conflict could be ended “in 24 hours with the right leadership. At the end of my next four years the warmongers and frauds and failures of the senior ranks of our government will all be gone. And we will have a new group of competent national security officials who believe in defending America’s vital interests above all else”.

But the Military Industrial Complex won’t let Joe Biden or those Western leaders take any steps in ending the Ukraine war. They want continuation of it so that hundreds of millions of dollars shall continue to fill their wallets. Beneficiaries of the Military Industrial Complex – key policymakers in the West also are against the immediate end of the Ukraine war.

Nuland’s dangerous South Asia blueprint

With Joe Biden’s and his NATO ally’s determination to prolong the Ukraine war and push it towards World War III, Victoria Nuland is gradually pushing forward a dangerous agenda in the South Asian region. As we know, Bangladesh has already become important to global policymakers for its geographical location, Nuland’s plan is to destabilize the political and economic stability of this country and help the conglomerate of rowdy Islamists and jihadists capture power through an undemocratic process. Once those elements can be planted in power in Bangladesh, it will pose serious security threats to India, Myanmar and China (through Nepal and Myanmar).

In Pakistan, this time Washington is unwilling to allow a military takeover. Instead, Victoria Nuland has been assigned to help Islamists and Jihadists seize power through a series of terrorist attacks and mass revolt. Washington is already increasing communications with Islamist terrorists in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), with the aim of using them against Islamabad in the planned mass revolt.

Victoria Nuland also is trying to help the terrorists of now undergrounded Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) as well as jihadist outfits in Sri Lanka with the blueprint of using them towards terrorist activities inside India.

In brief, the Biden administration is pushing forward a nefarious warmongering and terrorist agenda targeting several countries in the world, including the South Asian region.