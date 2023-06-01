In recent times, an alarming development has emerged on the geopolitical landscape, as the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has cunningly orchestrated a campaign to push the United States into imposing sanctions against the ruling Awami League and its esteemed leader, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. This machiavellian plot has been masterminded by none other than Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, who has shamelessly taken up the cause of the BNP to wield his influence and sway American policy against Bangladesh.

Traditionally, the United States has followed a particular sequence in its punitive actions, commencing with sanctions and subsequently resorting to visa restrictions. However, a seismic shift has occurred, challenging this established order. Presently, visa restrictions have been placed at the forefront, serving as a prelude to the imposition of severe sanctions. This alteration in the modus operandi of the US government warrants serious contemplation and raises grave concerns about the potential consequences that lie ahead for Bangladesh and its venerable Prime Minister.

Drawing a historical parallel, one cannot help but recall the devastating impact of PL480, which led to a famine in Bangladesh in 1974. During that time, Pakistan, in league with hostile forces, worked relentlessly to undermine the nascent nation of Bangladesh. Fast forward to the present day, and we witness a strikingly similar scenario unfolding, with the BNP and its extremist ally, Jamaat-e-Islami, relentlessly conspiring against the interests of Bangladesh. The resonances between these two instances are undeniable, emphasizing the urgency for Bangladesh to confront this nefarious plot head-on.

While Bangladesh in 1974 was a fledgling nation, grappling with the challenges of establishing itself on the international stage, it has since flourished and matured significantly. However, the daunting task of countering such a pervasive international conspiracy persists even in the year 2023, leaving the country and its leadership ill-prepared to confront this insidious threat. As the saying goes, “Give the dog a bad name and hang it.” The adversaries of the Awami League have employed a similar strategy, tarnishing their reputation while achieving success after success, all the while leaving the Awami League mired in a state of slumber and illusion.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party, acting as the vanguard of this hostile campaign, has forged an unholy alliance with the extremist Islamist political party, Jamaat-e-Islami. This alliance serves as a potent force in their concerted efforts to undermine the stability and progress of Bangladesh. It is a marriage of convenience between two entities hell-bent on sabotaging the forward trajectory of the nation.

The recent paradigm shift in the United States’ approach towards Bangladesh is deeply disconcerting. The unprecedented visa restrictions imposed upon individuals from Bangladesh serve as a harbinger of more punitive measures to come. This departure from the established trend raises legitimate fears of an escalation in the form of severe sanctions, which could have far-reaching consequences for the nation’s economy, stability, and international standing.

In the age of information, where any published material becomes a reference point for the present and future, it is imperative that Bangladesh and its leadership awaken from their slumber and confront this multifaceted challenge head-on. The BNP and its cohorts are capitalizing on every opportunity to tarnish the image of the Awami League, employing a strategy that could potentially have dire consequences if left unchecked.

The time for complacency has long passed, and now is the moment for the Awami League and its supporters to rise to the occasion. A united front must be formed to counter the malicious designs of the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami, safeguarding the nation’s interests, and preserving the hard-earned progress Bangladesh has achieved over the years. The stakes are high, and failure to act decisively.