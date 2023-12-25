Debunking claims of a ‘Potemkin election’ in Bangladesh

Recently in an article published in The Daily Star by Kallol Mustafa, the upcoming election in Bangladesh is likened to a ‘Potemkin election’, suggesting that it is a mere façade designed to conceal an undesirable reality. While Mustafa raises concerns about the authenticity of the electoral process, it is crucial to examine the broader picture and dispel misconceptions surrounding the upcoming parliamentary elections.

The term “Potemkin election” draws its roots from the legend of Grigory Potemkin, the governor of New Russia in 1787, who allegedly constructed fake villages to impress foreign dignitaries. The analogy is employed to describe elections under authoritarian regimes, where the semblance of a democratic process is presented to the world while the reality remains far from genuine.

In the context of Bangladesh, such comparisons have been made, suggesting that the January 7, 2024 elections are mere theatrical productions. However, it is crucial to critically analyze the circumstances surrounding the elections, acknowledging the nuances that define the political landscape.

Firstly to claims of a restricted political environment, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), a major political player, has been consistently invited to participate in the electoral process. The doors are open for political participation, ensuring that diverse voices contribute to the democratic dialogue. The leadership of BNP, led by Tariq Rahman, has chosen a different path by opting to boycott the elections, raising questions about their commitment to democratic principles.

Out of the 44 parties registered for the parliamentary elections, a substantial number of candidates, total 1896 individuals, are actively participating. This includes candidates from 27 parties and independent candidates, reflecting a diverse and competitive electoral landscape. The Election Commission, under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the ruling party, Awami League, is dedicated to overseeing a participatory, free, and impartial election.

The complexity of Bangladesh’s political landscape lies in the multitude of parties and candidates engaging in the electoral process. It is a mosaic of diverse political ideologies, representing the rich tapestry of the nation’s democratic aspirations. To label this intricate process as a Potemkin election oversimplifies the dynamics at play and neglects the genuine efforts to uphold democratic values.

It is noteworthy that more than five to twelve candidates are contesting each seat, ensuring a competitive environment in the upcoming 12th National parliamentary election. The Election Commission’s commitment to overseeing a free and fair election is evident in its efforts to accommodate a broad spectrum of political voices.

The credibility of any election lies in the impartiality and dedication of the Election Commission. In Bangladesh, the Election Commission is actively working to ensure a fair and transparent electoral process. The involvement of numerous parties and independent candidates underscores the commitment to a democratic and pluralistic political system.

The Election Commission is undertaking significant efforts to guarantee a participatory and unbiased election. The democratic scaffolding, far from being Potemkin-like, is built on the principles of inclusivity, transparency, and accountability.

Despite the government’s efforts to facilitate an inclusive and competitive election, disruptions to the electoral process have arisen from the BNP’s decision to boycott the elections. By calling for a nationwide strike-blockade, the BNP not only undermines the democratic process but also jeopardizes public safety.

Atrocities and vandalism, allegedly fueled by the anti-independence movement Jamaat, pose challenges to maintaining a peaceful electoral environment. It is essential to recognize that the sustainability of a democratic state relies on the active participation of all political actors and a commitment to the rule of law.

The essence of a free, sovereign, and democratic state lies in the conduct of regular, transparent, and participatory elections. It is the cornerstone on which the edifice of a nation’s political system stands. The upcoming elections in Bangladesh, despite the challenges and controversies, signify the continued commitment to democratic principles.

A democratic state cannot survive without elections and without the support of the people. The inclusivity of the electoral process, with invitations extended to all parties, highlights the government’s dedication to upholding democratic values.

International observers play a crucial role in validating the legitimacy of elections. Their presence ensures an additional layer of scrutiny, providing an impartial assessment of the electoral process. The Bangladesh government has welcomed international observers to monitor the upcoming elections, reinforcing the commitment to transparency.

It is essential to acknowledge and address the concerns raised by skeptics regarding the upcoming elections. Transparent communication, engagement with the public, and a commitment to addressing grievances contribute to building trust in the electoral process.

While the challenges are evident, it is imperative to recognize the strides made towards a more inclusive and transparent electoral system. The democratic journey is marked by continuous improvement, and constructive criticism serves as a catalyst for positive change.

Dispelling misconceptions and promoting a more comprehensive understanding of the upcoming parliamentary elections in Bangladesh is essential for upholding democratic values. The government’s invitation to all parties, the diverse range of candidates participating, and the Election Commission’s dedication to fairness paint a more nuanced picture of the electoral landscape.

While challenges exist, boycotting the elections and engaging in disruptive activities only hinder the democratic process. A vibrant democracy requires the active participation of all political actors, a commitment to the rule of law, and a constructive opposition that contributes to the democratic dialogue.

As Bangladesh prepares for the upcoming National polls, it is an opportune moment for all stakeholders to reflect on the importance of a robust and inclusive democracy. By addressing challenges, fostering political engagement, and upholding democratic principles, Bangladesh can continue to strengthen its democratic institutions and ensure a prosperous future for its citizens.