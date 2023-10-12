Destroy the ISIS of Gaza – let Hamas terrorists bite dust

Hamas is ISIS, and it is high time that this notorious monster is totally wiped-off from the earth. Any individual, organization or nation showing sympathy or solidarity with Hamas should come under strict international scrutiny and United States and its Western allies must impose extreme punitive sanctions on them. There should not be minimal sympathy shown to those Hamas-ISIS sympathizers. This is not Israel’s war against Hamas-ISIS. Instead, it is a global war against these savages, animals and butchers.

On October 12, 2023, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel to reaffirm America’s undeterred support towards the Jewish State. During the joint press conference, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, Hamas has shown itself to be an enemy of civilization. The murder of parents in front of their children and children in front of their parents, the burning of people alive, the beheadings and kidnappings, the molesting, the sickening display of celebration of these horrors, prove that Hamas is ISIS, and as ISIS was crushed, so too will Hamas be crushed”.

Blinken opened his statements by saying, “I have come before you not only as the United States Secretary of State, but also as a Jew”.

“As much as we have been shocked by the depravity of Hamas – killing children in front of their parents, raping women, burning people alive – we have been inspired by the bravery and solidarity of Israeli citizens”.

He added, “Israel has long prided itself on its self-reliance, being able to defend itself by itself. The message I bring with me is that you will never have to – we will always be there, by your side”.

“Our first shipment of defense materials is already in Israel – interceptors and ammunition, as well as defense personnel – and more is on the way. There is overwhelming bipartisan support for Israel in Congress, and as the security needs evolve, we will make sure our aid does as well”.

Blinken stressed, “I repeat the warning of President Biden to any adversary, state or non-state, thinking of taking advantage of the crisis to attack Israel – don’t. The US has Israel’s back”.

“We have been adamant to every leader – there is no excuse or justification for these atrocities. Anyone who wants peace and justice must condemn Hamas”.

At the same time, Blinken stressed, “We know Hamas doesn’t represent the Palestinian people, or their legitimate aspirations to live with equal measures of security, freedom, justice, opportunity, and dignity. It rules repressively and dedicates the resources it has to terror tunnels and rockets. It didn’t commit it’s heinous acts with the interests of Palestinians in mind, and does not stand for the future Palestinians want for their people or their children”.

He underlined that, “No country would tolerate the slaughter of its citizens, or return to the state that would allow this to happen again. Israel has the right and obligation to ensure that this never happens again”.

“What sets democracies apart from terrorists is the value we place on life and dignity, and that’s what makes us who we are. That’s why we hold ourselves to a different standard and examine ourselves when we fall short. That’s why it’s important to take every possible precaution to avoid harming civilians, and why we mourn the loss of every innocent life”.

“The death toll continues to rise, among them at least 25 American citizens”, he noted.

“We will confront what is worst in humanity with what is best. We will provide an alternative to the vision of nihilism and terror presented by Hamas. That is what we will do – standing with Israel, working together with its people, and all those in this region who remain committed to a vision of a more peaceful, integrated, secure, and prosperous Middle East”.

Meanwhile, leading Israeli newspaper Arutz Sheva quoted IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari saying, ISIS flag was found at the site of the Kibbutz Sufa massacre. ‘Hamas is ISIS’.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant while briefing 31 Ministers of Defense at the NATO meeting of Defense Ministers held on October 12 in Brussels said:

We have been hit hard. Yet make no mistake – 2023 is not 1943. We are the same Jews, but we have different capabilities. The State of Israel is strong. We are united, and powerful.

Hamas is the ISIS of Gaza, a savage organization, funded and supported by Iran. Hamas is ISIS. The ISIS of Gaza will not exist, on our borders. The IDF will destroy Hamas. And we will hunt down every last man with the blood of our children, on his hands.

During his briefing, Minister Gallant presented an uncensored video of some of the horrific acts committed by Hamas against Israeli civilians and soldiers, as well as foreign nationals who were either kidnapped or killed.

In my recent article in Arutz Sheva I wrote, for years, a handful of individuals have been sounding the alarm about the rising tide of anti-Israel and anti-Zionist sentiment. Its propaganda has been disseminated through various channels, including academic institutions, human rights organizations and even international bodies like the United Nations. The result has been a cognitive tsunami that has engulfed the world in a cloud of falsehoods and distortions.

The rise of anti-Zionism as the new form of antisemitism has been facilitated by an unholy alliance between Islamist extremists and Western elites. This coalition has been particularly potent in Muslim-majority countries, where criticism of Israel is often conflated with religious piety.

While the entire world is condemning 10/7 terrorist attacks of Hamas-ISIS, Yousef SY Ramadan, “Palestinian envoy” in Bangladesh has started frantic bids in influencing local politicians in extending support to Hamas and Palestinian terrorist. According to media report, Ramadan met Workers Party President Rashed Khan Menon and “discussed the most recent situation of Israeli aggression on the land of Palestine”.

Yousef SY Ramadan said, “it would be inappropriate to compare Hamas’ resistance campaign and Israeli aggression on the same level. Israelis have been killing people, including children, in Palestine for years. They also made illegal settlements in the Palestinian territories, and most recently they have completely blockaded Gaza, cutting off water, gas, and electricity”.

In response, Rashed Khan Menon said, “Palestinians are being labelled as ‘terrorists’ the way we were labeled as terrorists during the struggle to free our motherland in 1971. The Workers’ Party will play a strong role in supporting Palestine along with other democratic forces”.

Here something Bangladeshi leftist leader Rashed Khan Menon was either missing or he has on purpose suppressed the truth.

Israel was one of the first countries to recognize the newly-born Bangladesh. It actively aided Bangladeshis during the 1971 liberation war, and even supplied arms and logistics to the Bangladeshi freedom fighters through India.

Meanwhile, Palestinians, particularly Yasser Arafat, termed Bangladeshi freedom fighters as terrorists, and supported Pakistan owing to the warm relation between those two countries. The Palestinians termed Bangladesh’s war of independence in 1971 as “another Israel-Palestine conflict”. Meaning, Arafat and his cronies in the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) were projecting Bangladesh as another Israel while Pakistan as Palestine. They even went further by stating the war was between Muslims and Hindus.

However, after the victory of Bangladesh in the 1971 war, the then-Foreign Minister Mushtaque Ahmed, who later became one of the masterminds of the assassination of Bangladesh’s father of nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, declined Israel’s recognition and denied to reciprocate. Instead, they supported the Palestinians, despite the Palestinians declining any sort of Bangladeshi help, following Bangladesh’s liberation as the Palestinians did not recognize our country.

It is essential to remind Menon and others who either have forgotten the history or are hiding truth for their blind affection for Palestinians to note, it was Yasser Arafat and his fellow Palestinians who had branded our freedom fighters as terrorists. It was them who had openly collaborated with Pakistani occupation forces. We may forgive those enemies of our liberation war for many reasons – but we must not forget the historic fact.

We are not aware of the reason of Yousef SY Ramadan’s surprising meeting with a leftist leader in Bangladesh.

As Indian media The Eastern Herald claims, “the Palestinian Ambassador to Bangladesh, Yousef SY Ramadan, has been actively lobbying to garner support for Hamas. Ramadan’s efforts come as part of a larger global initiative by Palestinian ambassadors to legitimize the actions of Hamas. The lobbying is particularly focused on organizing protests across the globe after Jumma prayers on Friday. The objective is to present the attacks by Hamas on Israel as a legitimate response to Israel’s “occupation” of Palestinian territory”, we wonder if he is requesting the leftist leader to organize anti-US and anti-Israel demonstration on the streets of Dhaka city. We are also not aware if he has been doing similar persuasion with Islamist forces and religious bigots in Bangladesh.

As the United States has already expressed solidarity with Israel’s war against Hamas-ISIS and other terrorist groups in Gaza and beyond, Bangladesh authorities need to remain strictly alert about any such activities of Yousef SY Ramadan or members of “Palestinian” office in Dhaka. We don’t want Bangladesh fall into wrath of the US and other western nations for the undiplomatic behavior and actions of Ramadan and his men.