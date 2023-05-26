Does the Biden administration ensure transparent election in their own country?

In my previous article, although I have termed the recent actions by the Biden administration as Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) lobbyist Hunter Biden’s playing first dirty card, Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) in its statement has welcomed the step stating, “the Bangladesh government appreciates that the international community, including the US, firmly stands by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s sustained commitment to ensure free and fair elections”.

On May 25, 2023 commenting on the recently announced “new visa policy” for Bangladeshi politicians, civil-military officials, government employees, members of judiciary and security agencies, MOFA said, “Bangladesh would like to view this announcement in the broader context of its government’s unequivocal commitment to holding free and fair elections at all levels for upholding the country’s democratic process”.

On May 24, 2023, the United States announced a new visa policy to support Bangladesh’s goal of holding free, fair, and peaceful national elections.

“Under this policy, the United States will be able to restrict the issuance of visas for any Bangladeshi individual, believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic election process in Bangladesh”, US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken said in a statement while announcing the new visa policy.

In the statement, Bangladesh Foreign Ministry said, the government apparatus will take necessary measures to prevent and address any unlawful practices or interference by any individual, group or entity to compromise the smooth and participatory conduct of the elections.

“The government expects that the local undemocratic forces that resort to violence, arson and destruction would remain cautious and refrain from their misguided efforts to jeopardize the electoral process as mandated by the Constitution”, Bangladesh MOFA said.

It said the electoral process will remain under strict vigilance, including by international observers as accredited by the Election Commission.

“It is entirely up to the people of Bangladesh to sustain the hard-earned democratic process, political stability and development gains in the country”, said the Foreign Ministry.

Under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s leadership, it said, Bangladesh remains a democratic and politically stable nation with experience of holding a series of elections at national and local levels.

“The people of Bangladesh are very much conscious of their democratic and voting rights. There is no precedent for any government to continue in office having usurped people’s mandate through vote rigging”, read the statement.

It further said the people’s right to franchise is considered a state sanctity by the Awami League government that has a political legacy of unrelenting struggles and sacrifice for securing that right.

Since the general elections in 2008, the Foreign Ministry said, it is evident that the people of the country experienced unprecedented socio-economic development and empowerment due to continued political stability under the Awami League government.

This resulted in the reduction of headcount poverty from 41.5 percent in 2006 to 18.7 percent in 2022, and of extreme poverty from 25.1 percent to 5.6 percent during the same period, it added.

Now an international role model for development, Bangladesh has become eligible for graduation from the UN Least Developed Country (LDC) status by 2026.

These have been achieved due to the Awami League government being elected to office for three consecutive terms over the last fourteen years, said the Foreign Ministry.

The statement mentioned that the government attaches importance to freedom of assembly and association for all peaceful and legitimate democratic processes, it said, adding that the electoral reform process in Bangladesh continues in a consultative manner involving all concerned stakeholders.

As part of the process, photo-based voter ID cards were issued in response to the 10.23 million fraudulent voters enlisted by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party-led government. The use of transparent ballot boxes has also been made the norm to establish confidence among the electorate as well as the polling officials and agents.

The National Election Commission continues to be equipped with the wherewithal to carry out its functions in full independence, credibility and efficiency.

The present government took the initiative for the first time to get the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Appointment Act, 2022 enacted by the National Parliament. Pursuant to this law, a new Election Commission has been constituted.

As mandated by the Bangladesh Constitution and Representation of the People Order, 1972, the entire executive machinery will remain at the Election Commission’s disposal to assist in the discharge of its responsibilities in a way as it may direct.

In my opinion, Bangladesh Foreign Ministry’s response to the US visa policy is – what we call is a smart diplomacy. But in reality, if we carefully scrutinize Antony Blinken’s statement and try to understand the context by ready between the lines, we shall have reason to be doubtful of America’s real intention.

In their statement titled ‘Announcement of visa policy to promote democratic elections in Bangladesh’, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said: “…Under this policy, the United States will be able to restrict the issuance of visas for any Bangladeshi individual, believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic election process in Bangladesh. This includes current and former Bangladeshi officials, members of pro-government and opposition political parties, and members of law enforcement, the judiciary, and security services”.

Then he said: “Actions that undermine the democratic election process include vote rigging, voter intimidation, the use of violence to prevent people from exercising their right to freedoms of association and peaceful assembly, and the use of measures designed to prevent political parties, voters, civil society, or the media from disseminating their views”.

Of course this newly announced visa policy may affect leaders and activists of pro-Islamist Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and other opposition forces if they resort to vote rigging and voter intimidation, but it will directly affect the ruling party and members of law enforcement and security agencies and judiciary if they obstruct BNP or other opposition forces from holding assembly or prevent civil society and media from disseminating their views. Of course, this visa policy does not allow BNP and its cohorts in resuming their thuggish agendas such as obstructing roads through rallies and processions and resorting to arson attacks, vandalism and murdering innocent civilians what they had done following and before the 2014 general election.

Following announcement of this visa policy, Donald Lu, Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs said “Secretary of State has issued a new policy today that allows the US government to restrict US visas for anyone found to be impeding or undermining free and fair elections in Bangladesh. So this could members of the government, could be members of the judiciary, could be law enforcement, or it could members of the opposition”.

Donald Lu also said, immediate family members, meaning spouses and children of the person concerned are also subject to these same visa restrictions.

He said, “these restrictions would apply both to those giving orders and those taking orders. For those who are those are taking orders and who carry out acts of violence, or voter intimidation, or vote rigging, they would be ineligible for a US visa. At the same time those who are giving orders, those individuals, would not be allowed to travel to Untied States either”.

According to Donald Lu, “this is a forward-looking policy, meaning that our hope is that this policy will help to prevent violent and promote a free and fair election this coming year in Bangladesh. We take very seriously that responsibility and we don’t plan to look backwards”.

It may be mentioned here that the US State Department puts huge focus on Bangladesh’s upcoming general election when its own presidential elections of 2016 and 2020 are flagged as being rigged. There is ongoing intimidation on political opponents of the ruling Democratic Party, while according to analysts, America has already become a failed state or Banana Republic. Instead of addressing their own issues, the US is unnecessarily meddling into domestic affairs of foreign nations, which may ultimately blowback. In this region, India and China are two dominant players, while America actually is making frantic bids of establishing its influence through numerous tactics. If Washington resorts to taking attempts that would bitter its relationship with Dhaka, at one point it may ultimately emerge into a villain to most of the policymakers in the region.