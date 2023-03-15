Emir of Kuwait, a kind-hearted guardian of the people

His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Emir of Kuwait, has played a vital role in the progress and prosperity of Kuwait, as well as in ensuring regional peace and strengthening relations with the Muslim world. He has been a key figure in shaping Kuwait’s policies and promoting its interests in the region and beyond.

Since his ascension to the throne in September 2020, Sheikh Nawaf has taken a series of measures to promote economic development and social welfare in Kuwait. He has launched several initiatives to create job opportunities for young Kuwaitis, improve the country’s infrastructure, and attract foreign investment. Under his leadership, Kuwait has also taken steps to diversify its economy, reduce its dependence on oil, and promote sustainable development.

Sheikh Nawaf has also been a strong advocate for regional peace and stability. He has played an active role in mediating conflicts in the region and promoting dialogue and cooperation among Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. In addition, he has been a vocal supporter of the Palestinian cause and has taken steps to support the Palestinian people in their struggle for independence and self-determination.

In terms of strengthening relations with the Muslim world, Sheikh Nawaf has taken a number of steps to promote interfaith dialogue and cooperation. He has met with religious leaders from various faiths, including Islam, Christianity, and Judaism, and has emphasized the importance of promoting tolerance and understanding between different religions and cultures.

Sheikh Nawaf has also been a strong supporter of Kuwait’s traditional role as a mediator and peacemaker in the region. He has worked to strengthen Kuwait’s relations with neighboring countries and has played a key role in promoting regional cooperation and stability.

In conclusion, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has been an instrumental figure in promoting progress and prosperity in Kuwait, as well as in ensuring regional peace and strengthening relations with the Muslim world. His leadership has been marked by a commitment to promoting economic development, social welfare, and interfaith cooperation, as well as a dedication to promoting regional stability and conflict resolution. As Kuwait continues to face new challenges and opportunities in the years ahead, Sheikh Nawaf’s leadership will undoubtedly play a critical role in shaping the country’s future trajectory.

On the eve of holy months of Ramadan, I would like to express my profound regards to His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, members of the royal family and our brothers and sisters in Kuwait and the entire Muslim world. Ramadan ul Kareem!