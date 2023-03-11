End of hostility between Iran and Saudi Arabia?

After years of tension and hostility, Iran and Saudi Arabia have recently reached an agreement to resume diplomatic relations. The two countries severed ties in 2016 after a series of disputes and disagreements, which escalated to the point of a proxy war in Yemen. The new agreement represents a significant step towards easing tensions in the region and could have far-reaching implications for regional stability and the global economy.

The agreement to resume diplomatic relations was announced on March 3, 2023 by the foreign ministers of both countries. The announcement followed several rounds of secret talks in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, over the past few months. The two sides reportedly agreed to reopen embassies in each other’s capitals, exchange ambassadors, and resume direct flights.

The resumption of diplomatic ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia is a significant development in a region that has been plagued by conflict and instability for decades. The two countries have been bitter rivals for years, with each accusing the other of destabilizing the region and supporting terrorism. The Saudi-Iranian rivalry has been fueled by sectarian and ideological differences, as well as geopolitical ambitions.

The dispute between the two countries has had a significant impact on the wider region. The proxy war in Yemen, which has been raging since 2015, has become a proxy battleground for Saudi Arabia and Iran. The war has caused immense suffering for the Yemeni people and has also had a significant impact on the wider region, including the blockade of the Red Sea, which has affected global shipping routes.

The agreement to resume diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia could have far-reaching implications for regional stability and the global economy. The resumption of diplomatic ties could help to de-escalate tensions in the region, which could, in turn, reduce the risk of conflict and instability. It could also help to address some of the underlying issues that have fueled the Saudi-Iranian rivalry, such as sectarianism and ideological differences.

The resumption of diplomatic ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia could also have a significant impact on the global economy. The two countries are both major oil producers and have a significant influence on global oil prices. The Saudi-Iranian rivalry has often led to oil price volatility, as both countries have sought to maintain their market share and influence. The resumption of diplomatic ties between the two countries could help to stabilize global oil prices and reduce the risk of supply disruptions.

However, there are also concerns about the implications of the agreement to resume diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia. Some analysts fear that the resumption of ties could embolden Iran and enable it to expand its influence in the region. Iran has been seeking to increase its influence in the Middle East, particularly in Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon. Some analysts fear that the resumption of ties could enable Iran to pursue its regional and nuclear ambitions more aggressively.

There are also concerns that the resumption of ties could lead to a backlash from some of Saudi Arabia’s traditional allies, particularly the United States. The United States has been a close ally of Saudi Arabia for decades and has often relied on Saudi Arabia to help maintain stability in the region. Israel has also been a close ally of the United States and has been particularly concerned about Iran’s regional ambitions.

However, it remains to be seen how the agreement will play out in the coming months and years, but the resumption of diplomatic ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia is undoubtedly a positive development and a step towards greater stability and cooperation in the Middle East. It is hoped that this agreement will pave the way for more dialogue and cooperation between the two countries, and ultimately, lead to a lasting peace and prosperity for the people of the region.