Escalating conflict in the Middle East and global repercussions

Following October 7 terrorist attack on Israel, the global landscape has witnessed a troubling escalation of violence in the Middle East, spurred on by a series of events that have drawn in numerous actors, further complicating an already volatile region.

US President Joe Biden’s decision to release US$6 billion in cash to Iran, a country labeled as a terror sponsor by many, has triggered a chain reaction of events that have placed Israel in the crosshairs of danger. The first target of this escalating conflict has been the state of Israel.

On the heels of the US cash infusion to Iran, Hamas, a known Iranian proxy, launched a gruesome attack on Israel from Gaza. This assault marked the beginning of a relentless barrage of rockets fired at Israeli territory.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah, another Iranian proxy, joined the fray, launching rockets of its own. Hezbollah’s arsenal is far more substantial than Hamas’s, and it includes high-precision rockets capable of striking any target within Israel.

As Hamas continued its rocket attacks on various locations in Israel and even resorted to abducting civilians and security personnel, other Iran-backed militant groups such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah, Iraqi militias, the Ansar Allah Houthi Movement, and even the Afghan Taliban have publicly expressed solidarity with these terrorist activities. Shockingly, the Taliban has gone so far as to call upon Middle Eastern nations to open up their land and sea routes to aid them in their ambition to “conquer” Jerusalem.

One of the most distressing developments in this conflict was Hamas’s claim on October 7, 2023, that it had abducted 163 Israelis and taken them into the Gaza Strip as part of its major attack. Unconfirmed footage circulating online depicted alleged Hamas terrorists leading numerous Israelis into Gaza.

The operation, known as “Al-Aqsa Flood”, was launched by Hamas as a surprise attack during the early hours of the Simcha Torah Sabbath holiday. It involved the firing of thousands of rockets into Israel and the dispatch of fighters into Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip.

Leaders of Iran-backed militias in Iraq have also weighed in on the conflict. Akram Al-Ka’abi, the leader of the Al-Nujaba’ Movement, issued a statement on Telegram praising the Palestinian factions involved in the operation. He warned against further Israeli aggression, vowing a military response from his group if Israel or its allies expanded the regional conflict.

Abu Alaa’ Al-Wala’i, leader of the Sayyid Al-Shuhada’ Brigades, expressed unwavering support for the Palestinian factions and pledged to help “destroy Israel” and rid the world of its perceived malevolence.

The Ansar Allah Houthi Movement’s leader, Muhammad Ali Al Houthi, commended the “heroic jihadi operation ‘Al-Aqsa Flood'” and lauded the Palestinian factions for seizing the initiative in the conflict. He also took a swipe at Israel, emphasizing the operation’s exposure of the state’s perceived weaknesses.

In an alarming development, The Express reports that the Afghan Taliban has implored other Muslim countries, including Iran, Iraq, and Jordan, to grant them passage to Israel with the intent of “conquering” Jerusalem.

Amidst this unfolding crisis, the response from the Biden administration has raised eyebrows. The US State Department issued a statement condemning Hamas’ attack on Israel while urging “all sides to refrain from violence and retaliatory attacks.” This statement drew criticism for seemingly equating Israel’s defensive actions with Hamas’ offensive aggression.

Furthermore, a leaked email from George Achi, the Director of Journalistic Standards and Practices and Public Trust of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC), revealed instructions to CBC journalists regarding their coverage of the conflict. Journalists were advised not to refer to Hamas as “terrorists” and cautioned against describing Israel’s 2005 withdrawal from Gaza as “the end of the occupation.” Instead, they were instructed to acknowledge Israel’s ongoing control over airspace, seafront, and movement in and out of Gaza.

These recent developments underscore the complexities and deep-seated tensions within the Middle East, with global repercussions that demand a careful and measured response from the international community. The situation remains fluid, with uncertainties and concerns continuing to mount as the conflict unfolds.

Importance of relations between Israel and the West

The Western nations have a vital interest in standing in defense of Israel and ensuring its security amidst persistent terrorist threats and attacks for several compelling reasons.

First and foremost, Israel is a beacon of democracy and stability in a region plagued by instability, autocracy, and conflict. It shares Western values of freedom, human rights, and the rule of law. Supporting Israel aligns with the principles that form the cornerstone of Western nations, making it a natural ally in a volatile region. By defending Israel, Western nations are not just safeguarding a strategic partner; they are also upholding and promoting the democratic ideals they hold dear.

Second, Israel’s security is closely tied to regional stability. The Middle East has been a hotbed of conflict and extremism for decades. The proliferation of terrorist groups and hostile regimes poses a direct threat to not only Israel but also to the broader Western world. By standing with Israel, Western nations help maintain a stable and secure environment that can deter the spread of terrorism and extremist ideologies, ultimately enhancing global security.

Third, Israel serves as a frontline defense against threats that often emanate from the Middle East. Its intelligence capabilities and military prowess are invaluable assets in combating terrorism and monitoring regional developments. By bolstering Israel’s security, Western nations gain a critical partner in the fight against terrorism, contributing to intelligence sharing and collaborative efforts to counter global threats.

Fourth, the terrorist attacks and threats against Israel are often precursors to broader regional instability and conflict. As witnessed in the recent escalation involving Iranian proxies and terrorist groups, such as Hamas and Hezbollah, the ramifications of these hostilities can quickly spill beyond Israel’s borders. Western nations cannot afford to stand idly by, as ignoring these threats can lead to wider regional crises with global consequences.

Fifth, Israel is a thriving hub of innovation and technology, making significant contributions to various sectors, including medicine, cybersecurity, and agriculture. Collaborative partnerships with Israel not only benefit the region but also drive economic growth and technological advancements that have a positive impact on Western societies. Supporting Israel’s security allows Western nations to foster these partnerships, leading to mutual prosperity.

The Western nations have a compelling interest in standing in defense of Israel, as it represents a bastion of democracy, a guarantor of regional stability, a frontline defense against terrorism, and a source of innovation and progress. Protecting Israel from terrorist threats and attacks is not only a matter of strategic importance but also a reflection of shared values and a commitment to global security and prosperity.