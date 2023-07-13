European Union representatives witness the rowdy face of pro-BNP lawyers

As the EU delegation held a meeting with Attorney General AM Amin Uddin, a protest led by pro-BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) lawyers unfolded at the entrance of the Attorney General’s office. The lawyers gathered in front of the gate, brandishing placards and voicing their discontent. The scene, televised to the public, was both shocking and perplexing.

According to media reports, the delegation of four European Union (EU) members on July 12 met with Attorney General AM Amin Uddin at the Supreme Court. However, their meeting was marred by the presence of pro-BNP nationalist party lawyers protesting outside the Attorney General’s office.

The gathering of pro-BNP lawyers intensified as news spread of the EU representatives’ visit. While the meeting took place on the second floor, a large group of pro-BNP lawyers gathered outside, protesting with placards.

As an observer of national elections in Bangladesh and a former political advisor to the embassy of an influential Western nation in Dhaka, I found this scene shocking.

Throughout my years of experience, I have never encountered such behavior from opposition party leaders or their supporters. The actions of the pro-BNP lawyers demonstrated ignorance and childishness, making it difficult for the EU representatives to effectively communicate their message.

In the modern world, particularly diplomats, value facts and seek to understand the truth behind events. However, attempting to coerce understanding from them only leads to annoyance. Only those who have worked with or have a deep understanding of their cultural norms can comprehend this.

The pro-BNP lawyers chanted slogans like “We want democracy, no more Hasina,” “We want voting rights, no more Hasina,” “We want justice, no more Hasina,” and “We want a caretaker, no more Hasina.” Even when the meeting concluded and the EU delegation prepared to leave, the lawyers’ chants grew louder, disrupting their departure.

The representatives of the European Union appeared bewildered by the situation and tried to understand the situation but were met with a barricade of protesters surrounding their car. Despite the police’s attempts to intervene, the lawyers remained determined to be heard.

Eventually, they cleared a path for the car, but the pro-BNP lawyer followed closely, creating a dramatic and unsettling scene. It’s unfortunate to witness the EU representatives endure such an ordeal.

The purpose of the EU representatives’ meeting with the Attorney General was not to determine the procedures for the upcoming general elections in Bangladesh or to overthrow the government through anti-ruling party slogans.

Instead, the discussion revolved around topics such as the RPO (Representation of the People Order), criminal and civil law, and citizens’ rights. While specific details of the conversation remain unclear, it is evident that the EU representatives were interested in gaining insight into the legal system of Bangladesh.

Notably, there was no discussion regarding the Digital Security Act, its application, or any particular cases. However, it is plausible that the EU representatives sought to understand the Attorney General’s impartial perspective on the country’s laws and their implications for citizens.

The EU’s interest in legal matters stems from their desire to protect their investments in Bangladesh. A stable society leads to reduced social unrest and ensures the smooth operation of EU investments and trade.

With an FDI stockpile of $2 billion and $25 billion worth of exports to European countries, Bangladesh is seen as an excellent place for business by the EU.

Furthermore, net FDI inflows from EU countries over the past five years reached $3.5 billion, accounting for a significant portion of total FDI inflows.

In light of the upcoming national election, the EU sent a fact-finding team to assess the political situation and review the environment in Bangladesh. The pro-BNP lawyers, eager to impress their political superiors and secure advantageous positions in the event of a power shift, demonstrated their efficiency and dedication through their protests.

However, the government maintains that their demand for the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina contradicts the constitution, and they perceive BNP’s single-point demand as an attempt to exploit the situation for personal gain.

Amidst this political tension, the people of Bangladesh desire peace, stability, and essential services like food, education, healthcare, and security.

As a former political advisor to a European embassy in Bangladesh and an analyst, I observe these events with concern for the consequences they may have on the nation’s development and stability.