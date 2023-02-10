FBI meddled election through Hunter Biden laptop censorship

Photo courtesy: CNN

While immediately after the 2016 presidential election in the United States, failed candidate Hillary Clinton came up with bogus allegations of Russian interference, which was later proved to be a grand lie, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has directly intervene into the 2020 presidential election by forcing Twitter and other social media platforms in imposing censorship on investigative reports exposing Joe Biden’s drug and sex addict son Hunter Biden through contents obtained from his laptop.

The FBI’s decision to tell Twitter, and other social media companies, to suppress the Hunter Biden laptop story just before the 2020 election was “the definition of election meddling … on behalf of Democrats”. And it was paid for by taxpayers. That is the verdict from House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, according to a report from Fox News.

The New York congresswoman’s comments came during Thursday’s hearing by the House Subcommittee on Weaponization.

It’s investigating how Democrats turned the nation’s federal government agencies and bureaucracies into weapons to be used against conservatives and Republicans.

She cited the “Twitter Files”, documentation about what the social media company did to protect Democrats, information released under new owner Elon Musk.

“The Twitter files are just the tip of the iceberg because there’s so much more”, she explained.

She pointed to “a corrupt revolving door at the highest levels between the FBI and Twitter”.

In fact, Jim Baker, formerly with the FBI, ended up as general counsel to Twitter, before he was dismissed. Baker was part of the FBI’s now-debunked Trump-Russia investigation in 2016.

Elise Stefanik cited polling that said many Americans would not have voted for Biden had they known about the facts in the reporting about the laptop, which contains a multitude of scandals about the Biden empire, and was abandoned by Hunter Biden at a repair shop.

A Media Research Center poll conducted in the days after the 2020 election found that 36 percent of self-described Biden voters said they were not aware of the evidence behind claims that Joe Biden was personally involved in his son Hunter’s business deals with China, a claim bolstered by emails found on Hunter’s laptop.

Thirteen percent of those voters (4.6 percent of all Biden voters in the sample) said that if they had known the facts, they would not have voted for Biden.

That likely would have given President Trump a victory in several of the swing states in that election, and a second term in the White House.

Elise Stefanik said, “This is the definition of election meddling, and it’s the definition of election meddling by the FBI on behalf of Democrats, paid for by the US taxpayers. … It’s collusion. It’s corruption. And it is unconstitutional”.

She noted the FBI paid Twitter US$3.5 million since 2019.

Joe Biden’s crocodile tear for democracy

Although Joe Biden succeeded in “winning” the 2020 presidential election through gross manipulation, he has been leaving crocodile tears about democracy and transparent election in foreign nations, including Bangladesh. Biden should know, Bangladesh is a stable democracy which is governed by a popular government. Being a sovereign nation, Bangladesh shall decide about its internal politics and election and shall not allow an individual like Joe Biden, who has notorious crime records to unduly intervene into Bangladesh affairs. Rather he should either now resign from presidency as he has been caught red-handed for heading a notoriously manipulated election. Joe Biden also needs to face criminal charges, get impeached and finally land in jail for the rest of his life.

Please follow BLiTZ on Google News Channel

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

