George Soros aspires to become ‘lord of the universe’

Controversial billionaire George Soros now has a new plan of emerging as the ‘lord of the universe’, where he is looking to establish a massive footprint in Nepal as he looks to also check melting of ice in the Himalayas.

Quoting Charles Montgomery Burns, who said “Since the beginning of time, man has yearned to destroy the sun. I shall do the next best thing: block it out”, George Soros now says, “The climate system is broken, and it needs to be repaired”.

Like the ancient billionaire on The Simpsons, the 92-year-old billionaire globalist George Soros apparently has a plan to control the weather – and subsequently – emerge as the ‘lord of the universe’ by controlling everything under the sun.

During a speech at the Munich Security Conference in Germany on February 16, 2023, George Soros said he has discovered a process of creating white clouds to reflect sunlight away from warming areas and mitigate global warming.

“Our civilization is in danger of collapsing because of the inexorable advance of climate change”, Soros said.

“The melting of the Greenland ice sheet would increase the level of the oceans by seven meters. That poses a threat to the survival of our civilization. I wasn’t willing to accept that fate, so I tried to find out whether anything could be done to avoid it. I was directed to Sir David King, a climate scientist who had been chief scientific advisor to previous British governments”, Soros added.

Sir David King has proposed refreezing the Arctic using man-made clouds to reflect the sunlight away from the North Pole, the South Pole, and the Himalayas in the summer. King told Alberto Lidji, a UK-based researcher, in a recent interview that the technology would be cheap to produce.

“[King] has developed a theory which is widely shared by climate scientists. It holds that the global climate system used to be stable but human intervention disrupted it. The Arctic Circle used to be sealed off from the rest of the world by winds that blew in a predictable, circular, counter-clockwise direction, but man-made climate change broke this isolation”, George Soros said.

“Sir David King has a plan to repair the climate system. He wants to recreate the albedo effect by creating white clouds high above the earth. With proper scientific safeguards and in consultation with local indigenous communities, this project could help destabilize the Arctic climate system which governs the entire global climate system”, he added.

George Soros said that mitigation and adaptation efforts to combat climate change across the world are insufficient and that climate systems need to be repaired to save future civilization.

“Unless we change the way, we deal with climate change, our civilization will be thoroughly disrupted by rising temperatures that will make large parts of the world practically unlivable”.

Another billionaire globalist, Bill Gates, has funded a study on technology to control the weather. The Gates experiment involves launching a high-altitude balloon about 12 miles into the atmosphere. A small amount of material is then released to create a “perturbed air mass” about 100 yards wide and a half-mile long. Instruments carried by the balloon monitor that region for changes in aerosol density, atmospheric chemistry and light scattering.