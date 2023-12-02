Great external pressure on Israel to stop its response to Hamas’s October 7 pogrom

While Democratic Party’s pro-jihadist and pro-terror congresswoman Rashida Tlaib has been continuously barking at Israel’s ongoing war against Hamas terrorists, and while America’s First Lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi along with prominent figures of the Democratic Party are suspiciously silent in condemning Hamas for its gruesome and bone-chilling crimes of raping Israeli women, girls and even infants, there is great external pressure on the State of Israel to stop its response to October 7 Hamas pogrom.

Meanwhile, Qatar, which is known for funding and promoting terrorist groups including Hamas and for hosting a number of kingpins of this mega-terror outfit in Doha has claimed of being “victim of disinformation”, as Qatari ambassador in Washington, Meshal Aal Thani, the brother of Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Aal Thani, published an article in the Wall Street Journal claiming that Qatar is an honest broker that is a victim of a campaign of disinformation.

Commenting on this article, MEMRI said:

What any vegetable seller in the Arab world knows, most Westerners, including their governments at the highest levels, have no clue about. One example is the role that Qatar is playing in the Arab and Muslim world.

Any Arab who hears American officials say that Qatar is America’s ally would burst into laughter – those clueless Americans, who don’t even know that Qatar is spitting in their face with wild anti-US incitement 24/7 against the colonialist America of President Biden because they only watch the deceptive Al-Jazeera TV in English.

Ask Egypt, not just the rulers, but the people and journalists. Ask the Emirates, the government and people. Ask Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan. They all know that for decades Qatar has been promoting Islamist and terrorist organizations. There are lawsuits against Qatar in the US and Europe in connection with its support for terrorism.

Ask former Saudi intelligence chief Prince Turki Al-Faisal, who said in 2019 that Iran and Qatar had cooperated with Al-Qaeda, particularly against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Ask David Cohen, former US Treasury undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, who said that Qatar finances terrorists who live in Doha.

Hamas is not the only Islamist organization that Qatar has supported over the years.

The German media news organization Die Zeit was first to report, in July 2020, on an American security contractor’s revelation that Qatar is financing Hizbullah, an organization designated terrorist by the US and the E.U.

The Aal Thani family, which rules Qatar, supported the mastermind of the 9/11 attacks, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed (KSM).

Ask Richard Clarke, counterterrorism advisor to Presidents Bill Clinton and George HW Bush, who revealed Qatar’s role with regard to 9/11 through its hiding of KSM, the future mastermind of those attacks, in Doha.

When the FBI came to arrest KSM, informing only the emir, within hours KSM disappeared. Clarke concludes as follows: “Had the Qataris handed [KSM] over to us as requested in 1996, the world might have been a very different place”.

Ask the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT), whose records show that Qatar finances terrorists.

In 2017, four Arab countries — Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Bahrain—launched a boycott of Qatar due to the Aal Thani family’s support of terrorism and the Islamic Republic of Iran. These countries also demanded that Qatar shut down Al-Jazeera.

That same year, the Subcommittee on the Middle East And North Africa of the US House Committee on Foreign Affairs devoted a hearing to Qatar’s role in harboring terrorists and financing terrorism. The hearing, titled “Assessing the US-Qatar Relationship,” focused on Qatar’s material aid to Khalid Sheikh Mohammad, named in the 9/11 Commission Report as “the principal architect of the 9/11 attacks”, and Al-Qaeda and its affiliates, the Taliban, Libyan Islamists, and Hamas.

The story of Afghanistan is the most telling. For years, Qatar had funded the Taliban, all the way up to their takeover of Kabul in August 2021, which involved the killing of 13 US military personnel – only to be praised by the US administration for its help in transferring Americans from Afghanistan to Qatar, after Qatar was responsible for the entire tragedy and the blood is on their hands.

With regard to Israel, it is a double tragedy. For over a decade, Qatar funded Hamas in Gaza. For over a decade, and throughout the wars – culminating in the current one – Qatar supported Hamas’s buildup of its military force.

The US’s pleading with Qatar to obtain the release of the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, instead of pressuring it to do so, shows that the US government does not realize that only massive pressure on Qatar could most quickly bring the American and other hostages home.

Just one comment by the US administration that it is considering relocating Al Udeid Air Base from Qatar (without which Qatar will cease to exist within a week) to the UAE will set the Qataris running to bring all the American hostages back home. Since when do experienced American officials conduct negotiations without power pressure on the side? It is childish and naïve beyond belief. They are unfit to handle tough challenges of state.

The Israeli tragedy lies in the fact that for over a decade Israel’s prime minister was personally behind the policy of allowing Qatari money to flow to Gaza – that is, to Hamas, which controls Gaza. This sin is unforgivable.

Qatar is Hamas and Hamas is Qatar. Every missile, every one of the 30,000-40,000 Hamas terrorists, every drone, every motorcycle, every weapon and bullet and all the munitions, and the Gaza underground with its “metro” of, according to Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, over 500 kilometers of tunnels, are what Israel’s soldiers would face when they enter this death trap. All of this is Qatari money.

War on Israel was declared on Qatar’s Al-Jazeera TV by Hamas military commander Muhammad Deif, on the morning of the Jewish holiday and Sabbath, October 7. This amounts to a declaration of war by Qatar on Israel through Hamas. Since then, the channel has broadcast all of Hamas’s messages. Al-Jazeera in Arabic is the megaphone for all of Hamas’ messages. Worse, their reporters are going all over Israel, with Israeli press passes, and are actually spying on the IDF and passing the information on to Hamas in the form of reporting.

The female broadcasters of Al-Jazeera, pretending to be Westernized, could not hide their glee when reporting on the Hamas atrocities of October 7 – including the rape and burning of Jewish girls.

Al-Jazeera directed Hamas to special targets such as Israel’s natural gas facilities in the Mediterranean Sea, and brings experienced Arab generals to analyze the front and give Hamas their best advice based on information that Hamas does not even have. Al-Jazeera invented the whole lie of the hospital that Israel allegedly bombed, which sparked violent demonstrations across the West.

Al-Jazeera has been granted a strange and unheard-of immunity by Israel’s government. Israeli government bodies were prepared, with a legal basis, to prohibit it from operating in Israel during this war – but the Israeli prime minister, entangled with Qatar for the past decade, blocked the move. Only he can explain why.

Clearly, he is striving to protect Qatar’s name as a mediator because if he admits that Qatar is an enemy, he will have to explain how he could allow US$1.5 billion in enemy money to be funneled to Hamas in the past decade. His sin is unforgivable and he is doubling down on his collaboration with Qatar. But the blood that has been spilled is on his hands, and he cannot wash it off.

This policy of protecting Qatar will not wash it off.

Everyone in the media world knows how Qatar uses its wealth to force its way into the centers of power in the West. Qatari Ambassador to the US Meshal bin Hamad Aal Thani has been discussed in the French media, based on leaked Qatari documents, regarding alleged bribing of the French minister Jean-Marie Le Guen. Meshal never sued the French news website, Blast, that reported on this; he would be the last one to write about Qatar as an honest broker.

It might be an eye-opener for the US State Department to know that this ambassador has no credibility because of his alleged involvement in bribing a French minister.

In 2017, Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Aal Thani publicly kissed terrorist spiritual leader Sheikh Yusuf Al-Qaradawi on the forehead. This photo appeared in a paid announcement published by MEMRI in The Washington Post on July 9, 2019, that also included a quote from a video clip of that spiritual leader Al-Qaradawi saying: “Allah imposed Hitler upon the Jews to punish them. Allah willing, the next time will be at the hand of the believers [Muslims]”.

Qatar hosted that sheikh for many years, granting him his own weekly show, Sharia and Life, on Al-Jazeera to spread his antisemitic and jihadi incitement to the Muslim masses.

In 2019, the Saudi journalist Adnan Muhammad said on Saudi Arabia’s Saudi 24 TV: “Qatar played a role in Somalia by supporting the terrorist Al-Shabab movement, which has been a branch of Al-Qaeda since its establishment in 2004”. He added: “Qatar’s penetration of the Somali political leadership enabled it to gain control. Fahad Yasin was Al-Jazeera’s correspondent in Somalia, and he has now managed to become the head of the National Security and Intelligence Agency in Somalia”, reportedly in exchange of Qatar’s support for the government of Somalia.

For years, Qatar has been doing grave harm to the US Al-Jazeera aired all of Osama bin Laden’s speeches. It allowed Al-Qaeda spokesman Suleiman Abu Ghaith to speak freely on air for 10 minutes, and to call for 12,000 mujahideen to join Al-Qaeda – two months before 9/11. In 2014, the channel allowed a pledge of allegiance to Islamic State leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi to take place live on air.

In Spain in 2005, Al-Jazeera correspondent Tayseer Allouni was sentenced to seven years in prison for transferring funds to Al-Qaeda – and Al-Qaeda even issued a public statement in support of him.

Al-Jazeera broadcast, live, an Iraqi sniper’s killing of an American soldier – meaning that it had to coordinate with the killer to film the killing.

In 2008, the channel hosted a birthday party for the Lebanese terrorist Samir Al-Quntar, complete with a big cake, a band, and fireworks. Al-Quntar had been convicted and imprisoned in Israel for his 1979 terror attack, in which he killed a four-year-old girl by bashing her head against a rock after shooting her father at close range.

Al-Jazeera was ordered by the US Department of Justice to register as a foreign agent, but disregarded that order. And when it comes to Qatar, the US administration could not care less about violations of its own authority.

On this extremely important issue, Alberto M. Fernandez, Vice President of the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) in an article published on November 30, 2023 wrote:

It is anyone’s guess how exactly or when the Hamas-Israel War in Gaza will actually end. There is great external pressure on Israel to stop its response to Hamas’s October 7 invasion. There is also a great internal pressure on the Israeli government by the Israeli people to continue fighting. Winners and losers are subjective categories and especially so in dynamic, conflict-ridden situations but, leaving aside the two immediate belligerents we can certainly judge who or what – at this particular juncture – has “gained” the most so far from the conflict. I expect that at the end of the war and beyond some of those who seemed to have gained the most will eventually turn out to be losers but that is a historic thread that has yet to be played out.

Those regimes or things that have “gained” the most – so far – from the conflict are Iran, Qatar, Islam, and antisemitism. This is, in my view, an obvious observation with plenty of evidence to back it up.

Iran has gained by the implementation of parts of its vast, diffuse network of armed proxies against Israel. While it may eventually lose a card in Gaza, Iran has shown that its network has teeth and can be used to project power over long distances not only against Israel but against the United States. While its close allies and proteges in Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad engaged directly with the Israelis, its proxies in Syria and Iraq pressed the Americans directly in their bases. While distant Yemen lobbed ballistic missiles and drones against Israel and intervened against shipping in the Red Sea, Iran’s proxy in Lebanon, Hezbollah, pursued a middle path of some aggression against the Israelis but not enough to invite a massive response. At least not yet. Hezbollah has sustained some real losses and Houthi Yemen may eventually feel some pain, but the Iranian proxy network has been shown to be a real tool. That is a gain for Iran.

Iran has also gained diplomatically, as nations seek its help in resolving their hostage crises, as Thailand and others have done. And all the attention on Israel-Hamas, has shifted the focus away from Iran’s other projects. Not only did the Americans authorize billions of dollars in payments to Iran during the war, but UN sanctions on Iran’s ballistic missile program expired on October 18 Iran’s military industrial complex and its weapons exports seem poised to grow at exactly the same time that its missiles (and copies of Iran’s missiles) are being launched from Gaza, Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq, and Syria.

Qatar, the key diplomatic, media and financial patron of Hamas, has also gained at this stage in the war. A cynical actor playing the role of both arsonist and fireman in Hamas’s campaign, it has positioned itself as the supposed essential mediator on hostages and on the war in general while representing Hamas and hosting solicitous senior American and Israeli intelligence officials in Doha. Qatar’s immediate goal is to save Hamas from destruction by securing an early ceasefire. Beyond that, it wants to promote the rise of Islamist groups anywhere it can, east or west, but especially it wants to see Hamas replace Fateh/PLO as the principal representatives of the Palestinian cause, “normalizing” Hamas.

Beyond those goals of projecting power and helping its ideological allies are personal and institutional ambitions. Qatar dreams of even greater triumphs and influence. In January 2023, Arabic-language media trumpeted a piece in an obscure Spanish newspaper suggesting that Emir Tamim Bin Hamid Al-Thani should be considered for the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize. A cursory check reveals that it was not even a Spaniard who suggested this but rather a Moroccan columnist in the paper. That bit was omitted in the Arabic coverage.

Supposedly, Qatar’s Islamist authoritarian ruler was worthy because of the 2022 World Cup, facilitating “peace” in Chad and negotiations between the Americans and Iranians, and because of cash handed over to various charities and causes. This dubious resume was further enhanced by noting that Tamim was ranked first in the list of the 50 most influential Islamic figures in the world, according to the 2022 edition of the annual book “500 Muslim Personalities” published by the Royal Center for Islamic Strategic Studies in Amman, Jordan. Helping a terrorist group release children and women that should never have been taken hostage in the first place may seem worthy among the emir’s many well-paid courtiers, but is unlikely to sway the Norwegian Nobel Committee. And rewarding a regime that props up both the Taliban and Hamas is likely a non-starter among the Scandinavians for 2024.

The religion of Islam has also gained from the crisis. Some Muslim advocates may point to several ugly incidents targeting Muslims but the reality is that the power of Islam in the streets of the West has never been as prominent and as powerfully seen as it has been during the Hamas War. This has not only been seen in massive street marches in cities like London and Paris but also in the alliance of Muslims with leftists to target their adversaries.

The famous Christmas Tree lighting at Rockefeller Center in New York City was targeted for disruption (to be “flooded” as in the Hamas “Al-Aqsa Flood” operation) by the Muslim American Society and allied far-left groups supporting various causes, including North Korea. Western liberal governments, including the Biden Administration, have felt compelled to couple warnings against antisemitism (Jews are, despite their small numbers, the biggest victims of hate crimes in the West, sometimes at the hands of Muslims) with denunciations of Islamophobia in order to appease the latter. References to Jews are dropped from speeches denouncing bigotry in order not to offend Muslims. That is power.

The actions of explicitly Islamist Hamas have also motivated dozens of English-speaking Westerners to post videos on that most trendy of platforms, TikTok, on reading the Qur’an for the first time. Many of these potential converts to Islam – very online, very liberal, white progressives – seem to be the same types seen as foot soldiers in rallies for a broad range of past left-leaning causes – BLM, pro-abortion, anti-Trump, Antifa, pro-Trans.

Hamas and Gaza have made Islam the latest online thing. Supposedly these young Americans wanted to “understand the resilience” of Palestinians in the current struggle. There does not seem to have been a similar urge by this crowd to understand and embrace the “resilience” of Jews after October 7. And no one seems to have been driven to Eastern Orthodox Christianity as a result of the sufferings of the parishioners of Saint Porphyrios Church in Gaza.

The fourth thing to “gain” as a result of the Gaza War is antisemitism in the West, which has been mainstreamed in ways not seen in generations or, in America, perhaps never seen before. Seventy-three percent of Jewish university students have been victims of on-campus antisemitism since the start of the Israel-Hamas War. They feel less safe than they felt before. Democratic politicians, Hollywood actors, prominent journalists, and elite university students have all been implicated recently in mainstreaming elements of Jew Hatred. The narrative demonizing Jews and Israelis has stretched from the Oakland, California city council to the Ivy League. An East London city council decided to cancel the installation of a Hanukkah menorah for fear it may “inflame tensions”.

Some of these gains may prove to be illusory in the end. Qatar may eventually pay a heavy price, politically and otherwise, for its corrupt gamesmanship.

Many in the West now see it for what it is. Both militant Islam and its resurgent handmaiden antisemitism, especially among the young, are already provoking shock in the West among some liberal elite audiences. Leftwing antisemitism, long a problem that was covered up, has been vividly exposed. A reaction to this type of activism is likely to lead to greater Western acceptance to limits on immigration, course corrections on campus, and even a partial shift toward the political right, as was observed in the recent Dutch elections. But the conflict may be far from over and the cascading series of consequences have yet to run their course.

