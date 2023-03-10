Hindus under orchestrated attacks

Incidents of attack on Hindus by Islamists have already crossed the red-line, while a section of Muslims in Pakistan and Bangladesh also are continuing heinous conspiracies against Hindus. In Bangladesh, members of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat-e-Islami are plotting nefarious conspiracy of inciting Hindu-Muslim riots by spreading propaganda videos claiming “BJP-RSS have assigned Bangladeshi Hindu youth to entrap and sexually exploit Muslim girls”.

There is an extremely disturbing trend of Muslims harassing and brutalizing Hindus on their religious festivals, which clearly proves that the Muslims are unleashing violence on the Kaffirs in South Asian countries of India and Pakistan during Maha Shivratri and Holi. According to media reports, such notoriety began with incidents of stone-pelting targeting Hindus in India before Holi. Media reports said, on March 5, 2023, when a group of Hindus was raising funds for a ritual associated with the festival, some Muslim youths started abusing them. This appears to have been an unprovoked attack from the Muslim side, because the Hindus generally only approach fellow Hindus for religious donations. The argument rapidly turned violent and escalated into stone-pelting and attacks with glass bottles and sharp objects.

A local shopkeeper named Kapil Gupta, has lodged an FIR complaint against over 40 people, including local councilor Shahzad Mewati, his sons, and his relatives. In the complaint, Gupta alleged that Muslims ran into their homes and assaulted them using sticks and other weapons. Police have registered cases under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including sections 307 (attempted murder), 343 (wrongful confinement), 506 (threat of death or grievous harm), and 509 (insulting the modesty of women).

Media reports further said, the mayhem started in a Muslim-dominant area where only 900 Hindus live, surrounded by some 4,000 Muslims. The Hindus also stated that they are routinely targeted, and their women are molested and sexually abused by the people of the “other community”.

Meanwhile, in Pakistan on Monday, March 6, members of a jihadist group named Islami Jamiat Tulba (IJT) attacked Hindu students for celebrating Holi inside the Punjab University campus in Lahore. IJT is a jihadist organization of students that was founded in December 1957 and is often described as simply an “Islamic society of students”.

Sindh Council general secretary Kashif Brohi said that IJT members attacked those celebrating Holi and threatened students who had posted the invitation on their social media pages. While speaking to Pakistan’s news publication Dawn, he added that the Sindh Council and Hindu community members had gathered outside Punjab University Law College to hold celebrations when the IJT activists, who were carrying guns, swords and batons, started hitting them.

Fifteen students sustained severe injuries after being attacked by students from the jihadist organization. When they staged a protest against the violence in front of the Vice Chancellor’s office, these injured victims were again mercilessly beaten, this time by Muslim guards of the university. Such cruelty took place on Hindu students despite the fact that the university administration had permitted them to celebrate the festival.

In another bone-chilling incident in Pakistan’s Hyderabad city, a 60-year-old Hindu skin specialist named Dr. Dharam Dev Rathi, was murdered by his Muslim driver Hanif Leghari. His cook, Dilip Thakur, who called the police after the murderous attack on the doctor, told the police that the driver got into an argument with the doctor after returning home from Holi celebrations.

Speaking to Pakistan’s news outlet The Nation, the police confirmed that the driver slit the doctor’s throat with a knife. The Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) women’s wing Chief Faryal Talpur called the incident “heartbreaking”, and it was indeed distressing, especially when the Hindu community was celebrating Holi. Though the accused has since been arrested at his home in Khairpur, justice is far from being served. It is even anticipated that the Pakistani judiciary, which is heavily inclined towards radical Islam may ultimately release the killer on bail, and later police would also submit a final report thus clearing him from the murder allegation.

In Pakistan, during the recent years, it has become a regular instance that Muslims who commit crimes against Hindus never get punishment in the courts. Even in India, the judiciary which is under heavy influence of ultra-secularism often fails to do justice to Hindu victims.

Back in 2021, during the Hindu festival of Durga Puja, a Muslim youth named Iqbal Hussain placed a copy of the Quran on the feet of Hindu goddess Ganesh at the Durga puja festival venue. This triggered a well-synchronized nationwide anti-Hindu pogrom, which was led by members of Jamaat-e-Islami and Hefazal-e-Islam. Hindu areas were ravaged, homes and businesses looted – set on fire, temples and deities vandalized, and several Hindu devotees were killed in the riot.

During this riot, leaders and activists of Hefazat-e-Islam further pressed forward their anti-Hindu agenda by holding demonstrations on the streets, burning effigy of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chanting anti-India and anti-Hindu slogans. Social media platforms were filled with anti-Hindu posts by the Hefazat-e-Islam activists, while the majority of these culprits remained unpunished. Instead, for the “crime” of publishing reports exposing such notoriety, some of these Islamist bigots filed a false case under the Digital Security Act against Blitz in Bangladeshi court, where members of law enforcement agencies even had shown notorious bias towards the culprits.