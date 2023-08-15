The United States has been a key partner for Bangladesh in its efforts to combat terrorism and religious extremism. This partnership has been highlighted by statements from influential figures, such as former US Ambassador to Bangladesh, Dan Mozena, who emphasized Bangladesh’s role in the fight against terrorism as a significant aspect of the Bangladesh-US relationship. Senator Robert Menendez, chairman of the foreign relations committee of the US Senate, also expressed support for the ruling Awami League government in Bangladesh, led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in its efforts to combat terrorism.

The geo-political position of Bangladesh in the South Asian region, its large population, and its status as the fourth largest Muslim country underscore the importance of addressing the potential for religious militancy. A considerable portion of the Bangladeshi population lives below the poverty line, and a significant number are illiterate. This combination of factors has raised concerns about the potential for extremist ideologies to take hold in the country.

The United States, along with other Western development partners, has recognized the importance of tackling militancy and terrorism in Bangladesh.

The expectation is that the Bangladeshi government should be fully committed to this cause. Recent events, however, have raised questions about the ongoing support from some US politicians. Visa restrictions imposed by the US on Bangladesh have been interpreted by some as symbolic gestures that may inadvertently question the legitimacy of the current government.

It is important to recognize the strides made by the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in countering terrorism and fundamentalism.

Bangladesh has seen significant improvements, as reflected in its rising position in the global terrorism index during her rule. Prior to the Awami League’s ascent to power in 2009, Bangladesh faced criticism as a hub of religious extremism and militancy, especially during the rule of the BNP-Jamaat coalition. This period saw a rise in religious extremism, jihadist attacks, and terrorism, leading to concerns that Bangladesh was becoming the next “breeding ground” akin to Afghanistan.

Sheikh Hasina’s government has taken a strong stance against terrorism and fundamentalism, which was a central element of her election manifesto. The people of Bangladesh rallied behind this agenda, giving the Awami League a super-majority to address these challenges. The government’s “zero tolerance” policy and the use of elite forces like the Bangladesh Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have been effective in combating these threats. While the success has been notable, there are recent signs of reorganization within militant outfits, raising concerns about affiliations with international groups such as Al Qaeda and ISIS.

It’s essential to recognize the progress made and the risks faced by the brave members of the RAB in the fight against extremism. The government has taken action against extremist leaders and has dismantled many minor terrorist groups that emerged during previous administrations.

Role of Rapid Action Battalion in fighting terrorism and militancy

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) is a specialized law enforcement agency in Bangladesh with a primary focus on countering terrorism, militancy, and other serious crimes. It was established in 2004 in response to the growing threats of terrorism, organized crime, and extremism in the country. The RAB plays a significant role in maintaining national security and combating various forms of criminal activities. Here are some key aspects of the RAB’s role in fighting terrorism and militancy:

Counterterrorism operations

The RAB is actively involved in counterterrorism operations. It identifies, tracks, and apprehends individuals and groups involved in terrorist activities, including planning and executing attacks. This includes both homegrown extremists and those with affiliations to international terrorist organizations.

Disruption of militant networks

The RAB works to disrupt the networks and infrastructure of militant and extremist groups operating within Bangladesh. By targeting their leadership, funding sources, and communication channels, the RAB aims to weaken the capabilities of these groups.

Prevention and investigation

In addition to responding to active threats, the RAB plays a vital role in preventing potential terrorist attacks. It conducts intelligence-driven operations to prevent the planning and execution of such attacks. The RAB also investigates cases related to terrorism, gathering evidence and building strong cases for prosecution.

Capacity building

The RAB is equipped with specialized training and resources to handle complex and high-risk situations. This includes training in counterterrorism tactics, hostage rescue, and handling explosives. This capacity-building ensures that the RAB is well-prepared to handle various security challenges.

Public awareness

The RAB often engages with the public to raise awareness about the dangers of terrorism and extremism. By providing information and educating citizens, the RAB aims to create a society that is vigilant against such threats.

Cooperation with other agencies

The RAB collaborates with other law enforcement and intelligence agencies, both within Bangladesh and internationally. This cooperation enhances information-sharing, joint operations, and a comprehensive approach to tackling terrorism and militancy.

Community policing

The RAB engages with local communities to gather intelligence and build trust. This community policing approach helps identify potential threats and gather valuable information that can be used to prevent or respond to terrorist activities.

Overall, the Rapid Action Battalion plays a crucial role in Bangladesh’s efforts to combat terrorism and militancy. Its specialized focus, training, and operations contribute to maintaining national security and ensuring the safety of the population.

For Bangladesh, fighting militancy and terrorism is a priority now

Fighting militancy and terrorism is undoubtedly a top priority for Bangladesh. The country has faced significant challenges in this area, particularly in the past, and has taken concrete steps to address these threats. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government, in particular, has demonstrated a strong commitment to tackling extremism and terrorism, implementing policies and measures aimed at ensuring national security and the safety of its citizens.

Several factors highlight the urgency and importance of this priority:

National security

Ensuring the security of the nation and its citizens is a fundamental responsibility of any government. Bangladesh recognizes the need to counteract the potential risks posed by militant and terrorist groups that may seek to destabilize the country.

Preventing extremism

Addressing militancy and terrorism is crucial for preventing the growth and spread of extremist ideologies within Bangladesh. These ideologies can target vulnerable segments of the population and pose a threat to the nation’s social fabric.

Economic growth

A stable and secure environment is essential for sustainable economic development. By effectively combating militancy and terrorism, Bangladesh can create a more conducive atmosphere for investments, trade, and overall economic progress.

International relations

A strong stance against militancy and terrorism enhances Bangladesh’s standing in the international community. It shows that the country is committed to global efforts to combat extremism and maintain regional stability.

Public safety

Ensuring the safety of its citizens is a primary concern for any government. Addressing the threat of terrorism and militancy helps protect the lives and well-being of the people of Bangladesh.

Global security

Bangladesh’s efforts to fight militancy and terrorism contribute to global security by preventing the potential spillover of extremist activities beyond its borders. Cooperation with other countries in this area is essential for collective security.

Stability in South Asia

Given Bangladesh’s strategic location in South Asia, its success in combating militancy and terrorism has broader regional implications. A stable Bangladesh contributes to regional stability.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government has implemented measures that have yielded positive results, including the dismantling of militant networks and improved security measures. However, challenges persist, and ongoing vigilance, cooperation with international partners, and community engagement remain crucial.

The priority placed on fighting militancy and terrorism underscores Bangladesh’s commitment to creating a safer, more prosperous, and stable environment for its people, as well as contributing to regional and global security efforts.

In light of these accomplishments, it is puzzling why some US lawmakers have called for embargoes on Bangladesh. It raises questions about whether they are accurately assessing the situation or if they are being influenced by the propaganda of groups like the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). The goal should be to prevent Bangladesh from once again becoming a safe haven for jihadism and terrorism, and it’s crucial for policymakers to thoroughly evaluate the situation before making decisions that could impact this important partnership.