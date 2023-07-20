Is the United States becoming a ‘tinpot dictatorship’?

An eminent columnist in the United States, John Daniel Davidson in an article in The Federalist is asking if Democrats are about to transform the country into a ‘tinpot dictator ship’ by sending Donald Trump, an arch rival of President Joe Biden to prison. Davidson has been regularly writing for a large number of newspapers including the Wall Street Journal, New York Post etcetera. Commenting of Democrat’s obvious plan of sending Trump to prison, he said, that will put America in the same class of republics as those controlled by ‘tinpot dictatorship’.

“Put bluntly, if Biden’s DOJ arrests Trump, the president’s main political rival heading into the 2024 election, it will trigger a political and electoral crisis unlike any America has ever faced. It’s not too much to say that such a move would not only imperil the upcoming presidential election but the republic itself. Jailing political rivals is what happens in tinpot dictatorships like Nicaragua, where President Daniel Ortega’s political rivals often find themselves arrested and imprisoned on charges of treason”, Davidson charged.

Word of the latest Democrat scheming against Donald Trump came from Trump himself recently, when he confirmed he would gotten a letter from leftist prosecutor Jack Smith, warning him he was being targeted again, and to respond to a grand jury in just days.

This case apparently is over that January 6, 2021, events at the US Capitol, where a few hundred people rioted and vandalized parts of the building.

Nancy Pelosi, when she used to be House speaker, already had orchestrated a special partisan committee to try to blame Trump for those events, and she stage-managed a failed impeach-and-remove scheme against him. Her agenda failed because Trump was acquitted in the US Senate of charges relating to January 6.

Jack Smith already has brought one case against Trump, accusing him of multiple counts for having records from his presidency, including classified papers, in his home. But Smith, and others in the DOJ, have failed to bring similar cases against Mike Pence and Joe Biden, both of whom also has classified papers in their personal possession.

The difference is that Trump had the authority to declassify any document he wanted, Mike Pence and Joe Biden as vice presidents did not. Biden even kept some of his classified papers in an unsecured garage.

Davidson warned that the Biden DOJ’s plan to “indict and arrest” Trump again “should terrify all Americans”.

He explained, “Trump and others have rightly denounced this as the weaponization of federal law enforcement and the criminalization of political differences. It’s also just a naked attempt to rig the 2024 election in Biden’s favor. As Tucker Carlson has said, ‘They’re trying to take Trump out before you can vote for him, and that should upset you more than anything that’s happened in American politics in your lifetime'”.

Davidson explained, “If this scheme works, if Biden’s DOJ succeeds in taking Trump out ahead of 2024 on bogus charges related to Jan. 6, it’s hard to see how we can ever have a normal election again in this country, how the outcome of any future election will be seen as legitimate”.

He added, “If Biden’s DOJ throws Trump in prison, Ortega-style, for a crime the US Senate already acquitted him of, there’ll be a whole new constituency of voters who will claim, rightly, that 2024 has been preemptively stolen”.

And it easily could backfire again, as previous attacks on Trump by leftists in the DOJ and elsewhere in the Deep State have proven to increase his support.

“Between the Russia-collusion hoax, two bogus impeachments, and a litany of outrageous indictments, Trump’s enemies in Washington are earning him sympathy from ordinary American people, who can recognize injustice and abuse of power when they see it”, Davidson explained. “They can also recognize what by now is obvious. There are two standards of justice in America: one for establishment insiders like Biden and his corrupt family, and one for outsider politicians like Trump that dissent from the permanent regime in Washington and try to disrupt it”.

He warned the strategy to take Trump out “by arresting and indicting”, the “weaponization of federal enforcement”, will delegitimize the 2024 election, which is a “huge problem” for Americans.

As for Donald Trump, he has called the Department of Justice scheming the biggest election interference the nation has ever seen.