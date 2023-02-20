Islamic conquest continues in full-swing globally

While conversion of “non-Islamic” worship places, including churches, synagogues and temples into mosques have been continuing in full-swing globally, including Europe and the United States, wealthy Arab nations are sending hundreds of millions of dollars every year to Islamic charities thus encouraging such actions which can only be seen as a sign of Islamic conquest.

The conversion of non-Islamic places of worship into mosques occurred during the life of Muhammad and continued during subsequent Islamic conquests and under historical Muslim rule. Hindu temples, Jain Temples, Christian churches, synagogues, and Zoroastrian fire temples have been converted into mosques.

Back in 2007, Pakistani-British Sheraz Arshad succeeded in converting Mount Zion Methodist Church, a Normar castle and an Anglican church established in 1122 into mosque in Clitheroe, Lancashire County in the north.

Sheraz Arshad, a project manager at British Aerospace. He is the British-born son of Mohamed Arshad, who came to Clitheroe from Rawalpindi, Pakistan in 1965 to work at the cement works on the town’s outskirts.

On May 22, 2018, Rupa Murthy is a Facebook post wrote:

The creeping Islamization of London is almost complete, with hundreds of official sharia courts operating in the capital, and mosques opening where famous Christian churches have stood for many hundreds of years.

“London is more Islamic than many Muslim countries put together“, according to Maulana Syed Raza Rizvi, one of the Islamic preachers who now lead “Londonistan“, as the journalist Melanie Phillips has called the English capital. No, Rizvi is not a right-wing extremist.

Nobel Laureate for Literature, Wole Soyinka, was less generous. He called the UK “a cesspit for Islamists“.

“Terrorists cannot stand London multiculturalism“, London’s mayor Sadiq Khan said after the deadly terror attack at Westminster last year. The opposite is true: British multiculturalists are feeding Islamic fundamentalism.

Wembley Central Mosque in Northwest London was a church, which had later been bought by Muslims and converted into mosque.

In Canada, a church located at 56 Boustead Ave, Toronto was converted into Jamil Mosque.

Back in 2012, the long-standing Lincoln Road United Church has been sold and the historic building that was erected 100 years ago for Protestant Christians is now serving as Windsor’s Muslim community as mosque. The church was transformed into a mosque and a madrassa and named as Masjid Noor Ul Islam Madressa and Cultural Center of Windsor.

The Lincoln Road United Church, constructed in 1915 as a Methodist Church was sold in February 2012 for under US$500,000 significantly less than the United Church’s original asking price of US$ 895,000. Commenting on this sale, Ross Mitton, chair of the finance and property committee of the United Church Essex Presbytery told reporters, “It was very sad when we closed but our resources were dwindling and the congregation was getting older and reducing in size. Unfortunately, there just wasn’t enough of the next generation – and I’m talking about 60 years old – taking the (church director) positions. So, it had to close”.

According to statistics, the Muslim population in Windsor and Essex County has been growing fast, similarly as Muslim population in other parts of the country.

The first Windsor mosque opened in a house on Wellington Road in 1960. The mosque at Dominion and Northwood, now the area’s largest, began in 1969 and expanded in 1993.

According to Statistics Canada, in 1991 the Christian population in Windsor was about 167,000, the Muslim population was 3,400 and the number of people who listed no religious affiliation was 15,000. By 2011 (according to the last National Household Survey), Windsor’s Christian population was 144,000, the Muslim population was 14,000, and those who listed no religion was 42,000.

The trend with Christian church closings and turning into mosques in very alarming. In Windsor alone, until 2015, closings include: Assumption, Our Lady of the Rosary, St. Barnabas, St. Rose, St. Anne’s, Christ the King, and others.

According to Churchleadership.org, about 4,000 churches a year close in the United States, compared to perhaps 1,000 that start up. Hundreds of churches are being bought by Muslims in the Western countries and turned into mosques, madrassas and Islamic centers. This is certainly an alarming news for every peace-loving individual, as those mosques and madrassas in particular are being used in spreading venom of religious hatred and pronounce jihadist ambition of Islamic conquest.