Islamist influencer Andrew Tate has connections with Romanian crime figures

Anglo-American influencer, kickboxer and online sex business owner Andrew Tate who was arrested in December 2022 on suspicion of human trafficking, rape and forming an organized crime group only acted to further his notoriety were involved in a profit-sharing agreement with a casino company whose owners are now under investigation for creating a violent organized crime group in Romania.

Exposing Andrew Tate, the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) in a latest report said:

Outspoken misogynist and social media sensation Andrew Tate made many bombastic claims before his December 2022 arrest in Romania on human trafficking and rape charges.

One of the most striking was that he was working with unnamed Romanian gambling kingpins to operate casinos in the Eastern European country, where Tate has chosen to base himself because, he has said, it’s a place where “corruption is accessible to everybody”.

In multiple interviews, Tate claimed to have partnered up with some “brothers, mafia guys,” who owned “400 [gambling] locations from Estonia all the way down to the East of Europe”, and to have helped his new partners push competitors out of business.

But there was no evidence the self-styled “king of masculinity” actually had interests in any casinos –– much less 400 –– and Tate never publicly revealed the names of his business partners.

Now, reporters from RISE Project Romania, an OCCRP member center, have found evidence that Andrew Tate and his younger brother, Tristan, really did have a financial interest in at least six “Las Vegas” brand casinos along with two alleged organized crime figures known as the Doroftei brothers.

The Tates are currently under investigation for alleged rape, along with forming a criminal organization in order to recruit and force women to produce pornography. Ramona Bolla, a spokesperson for the country’s Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT), told OCCRP that their casino interests are not currently being scrutinized.

“So far we are not investigating regarding their activities in the gambling industry in Romania”, she said in a phone interview.

Lawyers for the Tate brothers did not respond to requests for comment. Tristan Tate told reporters via WhatsApp that he had no comment on the casino business.

Joint-venture contracts obtained by reporters show that profits from at least six branches of Las Vegas Casinos were shared between Talisman Enterprises, a Romanian company controlled by the Tate brothers, and a company owned by the Doroftei brothers called DMS Bet Live SRL, which was licensed in Romania to operate fixed-odds betting. (Talisman didn’t have a license, and would not have been able to operate casinos on its own).

Las Vegas is one of the biggest casino chains in Romania, with over 800 venues across the country. The chain is run through a complex group of companies that all appear to play different roles in its operations — from paying rents to operating slot machines — including DMS Bet Live. On top of this, the different Las Vegas branches are also run through joint ventures with other unrelated companies, like Talisman.

In its joint venture with the Tates, DMS agreed to provide betting terminals, while Talisman would provide the commercial space for the casinos. In three of the six gambling venues, Talisman also had to provide employees and “cash-machine” equipment. The agreements prohibited the Tates from doing business with any competitors to the Las Vegas casinos…

In 2022, Andrew Tate sparked severe controversy through a TikTok video that promoted male dominance, female submission and wealth. It garnered up to 11.6 billion views. Infamous to be the most googled man in 2022 Tate’s first communications show a rhetorical shift as he now signals to two distinct pools of fans.

In an October 24, 2022, post on his Gettr account, Tate announced that he converted to Islam, writing: “This is why I’m Muslim. Any Christian who believes in good and understands the true battle against evil must convert. ‘So be patient, Indeed the promise of Allah is TRUTH’. Quran 30:60”. The post included a video purportedly showing a transgender Methodist minister preaching at a church service.

Holding on to his red pill, blue p*ill incels (involuntary celibates), Tate tells them they are not free and “living in the matrix”. But he also signals to another fan base with the proclamation: “We must defeat Shaytan” [the Islamic version of Satan].

In October 2022, in a TikTok video Andrew Tate said in a now-deleted viral TikTok video that “ISIS are the real Muslims because ISIS do exactly what the book says. Kill everyone who’s not a Muslim and chop people’s heads off and set them on fire and be fucking raging lunatics. But all the other Muslims go: ‘they’re not real Muslims because I read the book and ignore those parts.’ Well then, you’re not fucking Muslim, because you’re ignoring the fucking book”.

This TikTok video was shared on October 25, 2022 by a pro-ISIS media outlet, Bariqah News Agency on Telegram, which praised Andrew Tate for his statements. Later, on October 29, Tate discussed his conversion and beliefs in an October 29 podcast with British Muslim podcaster Mohammad Hijab, saying that elites in Western cultures promote feminism so that women are forced to work outside the home while their children are indoctrinated through schools, the internet, and “the matrix”.

While sharing Andrew Tate’s video, Bariqah News Agency said:

“Andrew Tate – 99.99% of the world’s women hate him because he is against feminists and says that a woman’s place is in the home, and that she should obey the man. [Then] Andrew Tate announces his conversion to Islam [and] there was a massive influx of tweets by women affiliated with Islam who cursed him, including some who announced they would leave Islam because Tate joined… Good, let them be replaced… No, we have in the video clip above Andrew Tate before his conversion to Islam acknowledging that the men of the Islamic State are the real Muslims and no one besides them, because they adhere to the teachings of the Qur’an and Sunna literally, while those who read the Qur’an and disregard its teachings are not really Muslims”.

Andrew Tate discussed his conversion, views, and beliefs in an October 29, 2022 podcast with British Muslim podcaster Mohammad Hijab. Tate said that Islam reflects his beliefs about personal standards and self-reliance, and explained how Islamic theology is consistent with his belief in a strong and fear-inspiring God. Tate said that feminism has been used to sneak “insanity” into people’s minds and to convince women to avoid having kids and to not respect their husbands.

