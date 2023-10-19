Islamist monsters united against Jews and Israel

While Israel is fighting Hamas and Palestinian Arab terrorists and making all-out efforts in getting the hostages released from cruel captivity of Palestinian Arabs, the Muslim world and its notoriously anti-Semitic media outlets are indulged into extreme insanity of celebrating dead Jews and the sufferings of Israeli people. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is in Israel to express solidarity with Israel’s ongoing war against Hamas and Palestinian terrorists and said, “I am in Israel, a nation in grief. I grieve with you and stand with you against the evil that is terrorism. Today, and always”, in his own country, a Jew-hating Muslim asylum-seeker is openly running vile propaganda against Israel and Jews, while also plotting terrorist attacks targeting the Israeli embassy, synagogue, Jewish homes and business establishments and Jews. Allowing such individuals to continue their jihadist agenda using UK soil is a clear violation of UN charters, for which British authorities can be held responsible.

Meanwhile, in Prime Minister Sunak’s country, BBC and sections of the British media joined the chorus of anti-Israel propaganda stating Israel was behind the explosion at Gaza’s Al Ahli hospital, while we know, such bogus information is supplied by terrorist-controlled Gaza. Although those headlines have since been rewritten, the outpouring Jew-hatred on social media overnight was extremely vile. In this case, may I ask – what actions Prime Minister Rishi Sunak would take against those Jew and Israel hating Nazis in his own country?

I am extremely shocked knowing US President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan all announced that the United States expects Israel to permit “humanitarian aid” into Gaza, while it is a documented fact – Hamas is in Gaza. All the “ministries” in Gaza are Hamas. All hospitals are Hamas. Hamas’s military headquarters is located under Shifa Hospital. Despite such proven facts, what President Biden and his administration are proposing would have serious and devastating implications on Israel. Moreover, hundreds of trucks carrying “aid” would enter Gaza almost uninspected, and there is a huge possibility that beneath the garb of “humanitarian aid” these convoys of trucks will carry war materials and jihadist fighters which would further strengthen the capabilities of Hamas and Palestinian terrorists. With such realities, whatever and whoever is in the trucks carrying “humanitarian aid”, all of it will be delivered to Hamas and will be distributed to benefit Hamas and other Palestinian terrorist entities. Nations or organizations sending such “humanitarian aid” or “medicines” are actually helping and patronizing Hamas and Palestinian terrorists in gaining further strength of slaughtering innocent Jews and Israelis.

It is also essential to mention here that sending any sort of aid or whatsoever to the possession of Hamas and Palestinian terrorists is a clear violation of the United Nations resolution.

Back in 2001, following 9/11 (September 11) jihadist attacks on the United States, the United Nations Security Council passed resolution 1373 under Chapter 7 of the UN Charter. Chapter 7 resolutions, unlike others, are binding on all UN member nations.

Resolution 1373 stipulates that all UN member nations must “Refrain from providing any form of support, active or passive, to entities or persons involved in terrorist acts”.

Any provision of any aid to Gaza, which is completely controlled by Hamas, is of course either “active or passive” assistance to Hamas, and hence illegal.

Resolution 1373 also requires all UN member states to “Deny safe haven to those who finance, plan, support or commit terrorist acts, or provide safe havens”.

Truth centering Gaza hospital explosion

Immediately after the explosion at Gaza’s Al Ahli hospital, Iranian and Qatari media outlets began spreading lies stating Israel was behind this act. Later, the Israel Defense Force (IDF) provided solid evidence proving Palestinian terrorists were behind it.

The IDF also released audio that it claimed captured a conversation between two Hamas operatives in which they spoke of a rocket launch from a cemetery near the hospital. According to an IDF translation of the conversation, one of the alleged operatives says: “They are saying that the shrapnel of the missile is local shrapnel and not like the Israeli shrapnel”.

Meanwhile, US intelligence officials told CNN that the initial evidence gathered suggests that the hospital strike came from a rocket launched by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ). Among the evidence is a blast analysis that suggests it was a ground explosion rather than an airstrike that hit the hospital. There was no singular crater suggesting there was a bomb, but there was extensive fire damage and scattered debris that is consistent with an explosion starting from the ground level.

While it has been already exposed by the US and Israeli intelligence agencies about involvement of Palestinian terrorists behind the explosion at Gaza’s Al Ahli hospital, Muslim press is still pushing their vile propaganda against Israel and IDF. Meanwhile, according to media reports, suspected terrorists using a Yemeni phone number have been detected of looking for buying 1,000 pieces of drone-borne bombs, which would land into the hands of Palestinian terrorists.

Meanwhile, Palestinian “envoys” in various countries in the world, including Bangladesh are openly spreading pro-Hamas propaganda and even giving instigation to locals in organizing anti-Israel and anti-Jew demonstrations, while they are encouraging Muslim youths to travel to “Palestine” and join “jihad against Israel”.

Following October 7 Hamas pogrom, while Israel is fighting Hamas and Palestinian Arab terrorists and making all-out efforts in getting the hostages released from cruel captivity of Palestinian Arabs, the Muslim world in particular is notoriously celebrating dead Jews and the sufferings of Israeli people. Iranian and Qatari money in particular are even luring non-Muslim media in the world in running vile propaganda against Israel, Jews and their allies. Members of governments in Muslim nations are openly demonizing Israel and Jews and expressing solidarity with Hamas and Palestinian terrorists, although such notorious actions can be considered as acts of patronizing terrorism and Western nations, particularly the United States, can slap sanctions on those individuals for their roles in favor of terrorism. In my opinion, the Biden administration should take this matter into immediate consideration and show the world – anyone celebrating dead Jews and sufferings of Israeli people shall be deemed as acts of terrorism and they will not go unpunished.

Once again, I am calling upon every individual in the world with a conscience to wake up and strongly condemn such acts of extreme cruelty and notoriety and stand firm in defense of Israel and Jewish people. At the same time, I would like to firmly tell Israel and Jew-hating Muslim and non-Muslims – if you celebrate dead Jews and sufferings of Israeli people, I shall have the right to hate you.