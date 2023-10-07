Israel’s response to Hamas terrorism: A call for action

As Israelis were observing their religious Sabbath, the notorious terrorist organization Hamas initiated a horrifying attack by firing thousands of rockets at innocent civilians. In a statement released on Saturday, October 7, 2023, Hamas boasted of capturing numerous IDF soldiers and officers. Such acts of jihadist terrorism must not go unanswered, and it is hoped that Israel will respond appropriately to this brutal aggression. Palestinian terrorists, responsible for these heinous acts, deserve no sympathy. This is not just an attack on Israel; it is an assault on every Jewish individual, both in Israel and around the world.

While the hope is for a swift end to this violence and the dismantling of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, including any jihadist hideouts in so-called Palestine, many are eager to see how the United States, particularly President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Jewish members within the US administration and intelligence community, will respond to this grave situation.

A global call to action is necessary, urging all conscious individuals, regardless of their religious identity, to strongly condemn this barbaric jihadism.

Chronology of the Hamas jihadist attacks

According to media reports, Hamas launched a massive rocket barrage from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory, while terrorists infiltrated multiple locations within Israel. The IDF attributed responsibility for this attack to Hamas, emphasizing that the consequences of these actions would be borne by the terrorist organization.

Sirens sounded in Israeli cities and towns throughout the Jerusalem area, central Israel, and southern Israel, leading to the declaration of “Operation Swords of Iron” by the IDF. Reports indicate that at least 3,000 rockets were fired towards Israeli civilians, disrupting the Simchat Torah holiday celebrations for many.

Simultaneously, dozens, possibly hundreds, of terrorists infiltrated Israeli communities along the Gaza border, attacking towns and cities, resulting in the reported deaths of at least 100 Israelis. Hostages were taken in various locations, including a standoff in Ofakim, where a terrorist threatened to detonate a grenade in a residential home. Approximately 50 residents of Kibbutz Be’eri were also taken hostage in their town’s cafeteria. Shootouts occurred in Kfar Aza and Sderot, leading to the elimination and arrest of some terrorists.

Magen David Adom (MDA) reported that over 100 Israelis were killed and 1,000 injured in the attacks, including Sha’ar Hanegev Regional Council Chairman Ofir Libstein.

Hamas continued to launch rockets, with approximately 2,200 rockets launched from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory. The IDF initiated Operation “Swords of Iron,” reinforcing southern Israel with operational forces and mobilizing reservists across all units.

The IDF conducted airstrikes on Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip, deploying fighter jets and utilizing approximately 16 tons of explosives during the strikes. Reports confirmed Israeli hostages and kidnappings during the fighting, while the possibility of a new front opening on Israel’s northern border loomed.

Israel’s spokesperson emphasized that there was no immunity for Hamas and Islamic Jihad targets in Gaza, stressing that this was a war with the border area being the primary focus. The IDF was determined to eliminate all terrorists within Israeli territory and secure the border. Reinforcements were deployed to the Central Command to bolster the ongoing efforts.

In a chilling development, Hamas claimed to have captured dozens of IDF soldiers and officers during its surprise attack, holding them in secure locations and resistance tunnels.

In the face of these grave challenges, it is imperative for the international community to unite in condemning these acts of terrorism and to support efforts aimed at restoring peace and stability to the region.