Joe Biden is pushing the world towards total chaos

Joe Biden, through his series of failures and disastrous decisions is pushing the entire world towards total chaos while he also is pushing America towards civil war. Following the October 7 Hamas pogrom in Israel, entire world is witnessing with gravest shock as to how hundreds and thousands of Hamas activist Palestinians along with migrants, majority of whom have entered the United States since Biden took office are not only chanting anti-Semite slogans, they even are openly praising Osama Bin Laden and Al Qaeda and chanting “death of America” slogan. Meaning, Biden has already let enemies of the United States enter the country and push forward their dangerous agenda of an Islamic conquest and turn majority of Americans into slaves of their whims. The situation is so much dire that even individuals like Michael Rapaport, who often goes viral for his vile takes against Donald Trump now suggests that he will vote for Trump over Joe Biden in 2024 presidential election stating – “we need to get this whole situation under control”.

Criticizing Joe Biden, a large segment of Democrats even are saying – “his stupidity is staggering. His incompetence is scary. His lying is hideous. His presence is embarrassing. He is a treasonous punk with advance dementia that never accomplished a thing in 47 years”.

There already is growing criticism of Joe Biden’s rogue policies on social media, particularly X. Here are a few:

J Kerner @JKernerOT: This is ironic. Millions of idiots voted for Biden only because they had irrational hatred of Trump. These fools chose to destroy the US as a constitutional republic by electing a corrupt, treasonous pathological liar only because they didn’t like Trump. Now, millions of people who voted for Biden are sorry they voted for him. If an HONEST election were held today, Trump would win in a landslide.

Carolina @RealCarola2Hope: And little by little, Trump’s haters are coming around one way or the other.

Tony.PI @PiPioneer84: Trump needs to come back under any circumstances.

Odogwu Anioma @jidifeanyi: Donald Trump is gaining more grounds.

Wesley Reynolds @WesleyR20955433: Democratic Party has been destroyed by politicians who have failed their constituencies and are serving their own greedy appetites. There is hope that the people are waking up.

Days after assuming office, the first blunder of Joe Biden was removing Yemeni Houthis and Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) from designation list. His next blunder was abrupt retreat from Afghanistan. And the he committed the third blunder by meddling into Ukraine affairs. Meanwhile, under the nefarious pretense of saving democracy, Biden has already spoiled America’s relationship with a number of nations in the African continent and now is making frantic bids in helping ultra-Islamists and jihadi st return to power in Bangladesh and turn the country into a neo-Taliban state.

According to analysts, Biden’s Bangladesh policy shall ultimately destabilize the entire region and pose serious security threat to India while ultra-Islamists and jihadists may form alliance with Myanmar-based insurgency groups as well as Rohingya jihadist outfit Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) and proclaim caliphate within the South Asian region and create havoc much bigger than Syria or Iraq.