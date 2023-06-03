Joe Biden ‘knowingly lied’ to sway 2020 election

Joe Biden and a long list of the nation’s former intelligence officials lied to the American public to sway the 2020 election, according to a member of Congress who is investigating all the president’s clan.

A report from the Washington Examiner explains the comments are from Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, who is chief of the House Intelligence Committee.

Turner’s work includes investigating a letter from those 51 former intel officials who, just before the 2020 election, released a letter falsely claiming that the information about Biden family scandals found in a laptop computer abandoned by Hunter Biden at a repair shop likely was Russian disinformation.

Details about that laptop were suppressed by social and legacy media outlets at the urging of the FBI, and a Media Research Center poll later revealed had that suppression not happened, Donald Trump likely would have won the election.

The letter was cited by Biden in a presidential debate as justification to disregard the facts the laptop contained.

The report explained Turner has been running the Biden clan investigation with Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chief of the House Judiciary Committee.

They have found more evidence regarding the letter, signed by dozens of former intel officials, including “that former acting CIA Director Mike Morell was ‘triggered’ to arrange its writing by now-Secretary of State Antony Blinken to discredit the New York Post’s reporting on the abandoned laptop hard drive”.

Also, that “the goal of the letter was to give Joe Biden a ‘talking point’ to deploy against now-former President Donald Trump in their final presidential debate”.

Turner, in an interview with the Examiner, explained, “The problem that we’re trying to address is that people who were formerly in the government used their position as if they had present knowledge of something that they had no access to, and it was received by the media and even used by this president in a debate as evidence to discredit the Hunter Biden laptop. As a matter of fact, of course, the president of the United States now [Joe Biden], when he was in the debate running for this office, knew the Hunter Biden laptop was real. So he stood in that debate and lied to the American public, knowingly”.

Biden responded at the time to Trump’s questions about the laptop evidence by citing the false claim by the former intel officials. He claimed, “There are 50 former national intelligence folks who said that what he’s accusing me of is a Russian plan. They have said that this has all the characteristics — four, five former heads of the CIA, both parties, say what he’s saying is a bunch of garbage”.

The Examiner explained, “A May report by the Turner-led House Intelligence Committee and the Jordan-led Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government revealed that ‘contemporaneous documents show that some of the signatories adopted Politico’s framing that the laptop was Russian disinformation'”.

Jeremy Bash, a former CIA worker, had claimed, to MSNBC at the time, “This looks like Russian intelligence, this walks like Russian intelligence, this talks like Russian intelligence. This effort by Rudy Giuliani and the New York Post and Steve Bannon to cook up supposed dirt on Joe Biden looks like a classic Russian playbook disinformation campaign”.

But the reporting on the laptop details confirming Biden family scheming was factual.

The Examiner confirmed, “Konstantinos ‘Gus’ Dimitrelos, a cyber forensics expert and former Secret Service agent, conducted an examination of the laptop for the Washington Examiner last year, concluding, ‘My analysis revealed there is a 100% certainty that Robert Hunter Biden was the only person responsible for the activity on this hard drive and all of its stored data,’ and that ‘the hard drive is authentic'”.

Turner confirmed the letter signers “knew that they were doing a political act, knew that they were politically using the credentials of their government positions to try to persuade the American public in a manner in which they had no knowledge of the substance at all”.

In his interview with the Examiner, he continued, “It is wrong, and exposing it, one, will have an impact on those who view their professional positions more politically, but two, the next time this happens, maybe people will have less willingness to lie to the American public inside a letter, because they know that they’re going to be called in and put in a deposition and have to admit that they know nothing about which they stated in that letter”.

The letter signers frequently have visited the Biden White House and a number have been given lucrative positions in the government.