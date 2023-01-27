Joe Biden moves forward in escalating Ukraine war

Joe Biden desperately wants Ukraine war to continue at least until December 2024, so that he can use it as a major propaganda tool in his attempt of re-running for presidency. That is why one week after insisting that sending M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine “wouldn’t make sense” due to the maintenance and training requirements, he now is ready to send at least 31 units of M1 Abrams battle tanks, which will further deteriorate situation in Ukraine and cause deeper sufferings to the Ukrainian people.

A senior Biden administration official told reporters the “gift” is being made through the Ukraine security assistance initiative.

“Unfortunately, more weapons from NATO bring more suffering for people in Ukraine. It also brings more attention to the continent, but it cannot prevent Russia from reaching our goals”, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Germany has also reversed course and announced on January 25, 2023 that it would provide a company of 14 Leopard 2 A6 tanks. German officials reportedly told US lawmakers that they would not send Leopards into the conflict unless Team Biden also sent Abrams tanks.

Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechaev called Berlin’s decision to send tanks to Kyiv “highly dangerous” and said it “takes the conflict to a new level of confrontation”.

Russia’s ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov, warned: “If a decision to transfer to Kiev M1 Abrams is made, American tanks without any doubt will be destroyed as all other samples of NATO military equipment”.

According to sources, it will take many months for the M1 Abrams tanks to reach Ukrainian territory, while the package will also include the procurement of eight M88 Recovery Vehicles.

Ukrainian officials have continually pressured their Western allies to send tanks while Volodymyr Zelensky has demanded 300 tanks from Western allies in order to unleash a “real punching fist of democracy”.

The United Kingdom has already pledged to deliver 14 of its Challenger 2 tanks to Kiev.

Last week, Team Biden had said it did not make sense to send Ukraine the tanks due to the maintenance and training requirements.

General Flynn sees a potentially annihilating war with Russia

General Michael Flynn is calling out the cast of characters that has pushed the United States onto the precipice of a potentially annihilating war with Russia.

In a January 24 opinion editorial for the Western Journal, Flynn mocks the “out of control” Ukraine narrative currently being amplified by the multiple control organs of the dominant ruling establishment in The West. He starts with a usual suspect:

A remarkable failure of meaningful reporting about the massive military buildup in and around Ukraine in recent weeks results in most Americans having no idea how close we have been brought to armed conflict with the Russian Federation.

Michael Flynn aptly highlights the rather jarring fact that this ruling establishment feels so secure about its ability to maneuver the US towards a war footing with the largest country in the world by land mass that it hasn’t even bothered to present a convincing argument for its actions:

While Russia’s concern is obvious, the Biden administration has never even tried to explain the existence of any vital national interest of the United States in Ukraine that could justify hostilities. For his part, [Secretary of State Antony] Blinken has asserted the principle that Ukraine must have the right to join NATO and claimed that principle could never be compromised. The Russians understand that would likely result in nuclear weapons being placed at its doorstep — closer to Russia than Cuba is to the United States.

​It should be obvious that there is no equivalency of interest here. None. NATO was established to preserve the peace, and it would be a tragedy of immense proportions if its threatened Eastern expansion would become the principal cause of a devastating war.

He then details just how irresponsible establishment saber-rattling has become:

The rhetoric about the Ukraine conflict is out of control. President Joe Biden threatens that Russia would “pay a heavy price” for any incursion into Ukraine. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warns of “massive consequences” for Russia. Senator Roger Wicker of Mississippi told Fox News’ Neil Cavuto, “We don’t rule out first-use nuclear action”. First-use nuclear action rhetoric is not only extremely dangerous, but these types of nonsensical remarks also threaten the stability of the entire world.

And he makes no bones about who is advancing this freefall into a state of calamitous hysteria:

Policy wonks throw around the phrase “failure of imagination” when it comes to intelligence community failures. The entire Biden administration, along with the neocon defense and foreign policy thinks tanks in Washington, are failing to imagine the consequences of the dangers lurking in Eastern Europe currently.

General Michael Flynn attempts to be a voice of reason. He soberly references the Monroe Doctrine as he explains why Russian President Vladimir Putin cannot abide Ukraine being part of NATO:

​Let’s put the current conflict into a historical context. If President John Kennedy was justified in risking war to prevent nuclear missiles from being installed in Cuba in 1961, then why exactly is Russian President Vladimir Putin being reckless in risking war to prevent NATO weapons from being installed in Ukraine in 2022? Would any great nation allow the development of such a threat on its border?

First, “Every nation … has … a right to prevent other nations from obstructing her preservation … that is, to preserve herself from all injuries… called the right to security… It is safest to prevent the evil, when it can be prevented”. This principle is the basis for the Monroe Doctrine and was exactly Kennedy’s response to the threat of Russian missiles in Cuba.

“Just as the nation was sold a hoax about Russia having elected President Donald Trump in 2016, another illusion now is being sold. Do not believe a word of it”, Flynn asserts of the Ukraine war hype.

​It is well worth noting that, as it has done while attacking US citizens who oppose its domestic agenda, the ruling establishment is using the vague and elastic word “democracy” as a weapon to advance its aggressive foreign policy stance in Eastern Europe.

As it is well documented, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has deeply rooted family ties to the leading dark money force behind the “international order” cabal.

As war beckons, how many Americans are aware that progressive globalist billionaire and internationalist meddler George Soros was seen as such a valuable contributor to the “Euromaidan” protests that led to the installment of the Western-dominated government now led by Volodymyr Zelensky now in power in Ukraine that Soros was given a medal of honor by the new regime?

From a November 2015 report in the Kyiv Post:

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has awarded US billionaire and philanthropist, founder of Open Society Foundations George Soros with the Order of Freedom.

The head of state handed the award in person during the meeting with the world-famous financier and philanthropist.

“Your activity of the past few years has significantly contributed to the recent democratic changes in Ukraine. That’s why I am honored today to present you this high award with a symbolic name – the Order of Freedom”, the president said.

An organization called The International Renaissance Foundation = Soros in Ukraine:

The International Renaissance Foundation, a part of the Open Society Foundations, was established in Kyiv in April 1990. At the time, Ukraine was still part of the rapidly collapsing Soviet Union, placing the new foundation at the forefront of the effort by George Soros, the founder and chair of the Open Society Foundations, to use his fortune to assist the former Communist states of Central and Eastern Europe.

In March 2021, fanatically pro-NATO DC think tank the Atlantic Council linked up with Soros’s IRF to fan the flames of hostility with Russia in Ukraine. A detailed agenda plan from a called on the Biden administration to help Ukraine take back Crimea:

The United States and Ukraine should also consult on political, diplomatic, and economic steps that can be taken to restore Crimea to Ukraine. They should work together to promote internationally the principle that “Crimea is Ukraine” and to ensure that sanctions applied against Russia for its illegal seizure of the peninsula remain in place. We applaud the government of Ukraine’s efforts to organize the “Crimean Platform,” as it keeps occupied Crimea on the international agenda and reminds people, including in Russia, that Crimea is still Ukraine in the eyes of the international community.

Another action item is even more blunt, stoking the fires of war on Russia’s very doorstep to a grossly irresponsible degree in the name of “democracy”:

The United States and Ukraine should consult on steps to enhance security and stability in the Black Sea region including with support of NATO and European partners. The United States, together with its NATO allies, should continue its regular deployments of air, land, and sea forces into the region, where Russia, Europe, the Middle East, the Balkans, and the Caucasus come together. The region is at the center of four great forces: democracy on its western edge; Russian military aggression to its north; Chinese financial influence to its east; and instability in the Middle East to its south. Ukraine and the United States should work with other allies in the area to protect common interests and deescalate tensions.

Signees include numerous US congressmen, ex-Defense officials, DC think tank staffers etcetera.

General Michael Flynn in his opinion editorial wrote:

The United States and the Russian Federation are great nations. However, these great nations each have thousands of nuclear weapons that could kill hundreds of millions.

With those as the stakes, it would be wise for Biden and Blinken to listen to what Putin is saying and consider why Russia believes its vital national interests are at risk. If the United States has no comparable national interest to that of Russia, that should be the basis for de-escalation.

Gen. Flynn’s message to the American people contains a warning the dominant media will never air: When did We the People sign up for a stated potential nuclear holocaust as the price for defending Antony Blinken’s sketchily defined “democracy” and the ruling establishment’s “rules-based international order?”

Ukrainian civilians are the real losers

Don’t believe the propaganda coming out of Team Biden and its Big Media allies regarding Ukraine, one analyst insists.

Ukraine “is not winning the war”, he said. In fact, “they are losing badly”, James G. Rickards, editor of Strategic Intelligence, wrote on January 4, 2023.

The narrative from the Ukraine cheerleaders in DC is that the second coming of Winston Churchill, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, has led his country to major gains in recent months and has Russia on the retreat.

The reality, James G. Rickards noted, is that “most of the Ukrainian gains were against lightly defended positions that the Russians quickly abandoned because they were not worth fighting to defend. Those Russian troops were ordered to retreat to fortified Russian lines while Ukrainian forces rushing to fill the void were slaughtered by Russian artillery bombardments”.

The primary Russian objective, James G. Rickards added, “is to grind down and destroy the Ukrainian armed forces. … The best intelligence says Russia is presently enjoying an 8–10:1 casualty rate. In other words, Russia is inflicting eight to 10 casualties on Ukraine for every casualty it’s suffering. That kind of ratio isn’t sustainable for Ukraine”.

As it prepares to lower the boom on Ukraine, James G. Rickards notes that Russia “has reinforced its positions with 300,000 or more fresh troops (about 30 divisions) who are rested and resupplied. That’s in addition to the number of troops already in Ukraine. Evidence indicates they’re backed by at least 1,500 tanks, 5,000 armored fighting vehicles, 1,000 rocket artillery systems, hundreds of fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters plus thousands of tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drones”.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is no longer interested in bringing Ukraine to the negotiating table, focusing instead “on destroying Ukraine’s military forces and imposing a settlement on Kyiv,” James G. Rickards wrote.

Military analysts who aren’t obliged to push the Team Biden narrative believe a major winter offensive will begin soon, “likely when the ground in southern Ukraine is fully frozen (muddy ground will bog down Russian forces)”, James G. Rickards wrote. “A successful counteroffensive will consolidate Russian control of Donbas (the heartland of Ukrainian industry and natural resources), give Russia control of Zaporizhzhya (the largest nuclear power plant in Europe) and possibly include the conquest of Odessa, the most important Ukrainian Black Sea port”.

Most recently, Team Biden announced it would be shipping M2 Bradley Fighting Vehicles (BFVs) to Ukraine after Volodymyr Zelensky had complained there is “no rational reason why” he has “not yet been supplied” with heavier Western tanks, such as the American M1 Abrams or the German Leopard 2.

James G. Rickards was dismissive:

When it comes to weapons, there’s a lot less than meets the eye in terms of helping Ukraine. It appears that Ukraine is getting billions of dollars in equipment, but in fact, Ukraine is getting castoffs from US inventories.

What’s really going on is the US is dumping old or obsolete systems on Ukraine (the original BFV was built in 1981, over 40 years ago) and then using the appropriations to order new weapons for itself.

Rickards continued: “The cost on the rest of Ukraine from Kyiv to Lviv will be horrendous, including the near-complete degradation of its power-generating capacity, transportation lines and food supplies. US and UK weapons supplies won’t mean much because they are too little, too late and the Ukrainians are scarcely trained to use them.

The real winners of these weapons transfers will be US defense contractors like Raytheon, Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman, who are getting the money to build new advanced systems for the US.

The real losers will be the Ukrainian people, who will continue to die needlessly in the absence of a negotiated settlement that recognizes the reality on the ground.

In October, Congressman Kevin McCarthy had vowed that, if Republicans took control of the House, they were “not going to write a blank check to Ukraine”.

Following McCarthy’s weekend election as Speaker of the House, Zelensky asked for that blank check.

“Congratulations to [Kevin McCarthy] on his election as the Speaker of the [United States] House of Representatives”, Zelensky wrote on social media. “US support in all fields has been vital for [Ukraine’s] success on the battlefield. We’re counting on your continued support and further US assistance to bring our common victory closer”.

US taxpayers are already on the hook for US$100 billion in aid to Ukraine.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has not toed the Uniparty line which insists Ukraine must get everything it asks for.

