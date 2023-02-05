Kerry Adler, SkyPower & ‘Catch Me If You Can’

Kerry Adler, a notorious fraudster and terrorist deserves to be a topic of Hollywood thriller movie or subject of a novel named ‘Catch Me If You Can’, written by Frank Abagnale Jr with Stan Redding. He also learns a lot about stock market fraud and money-launder by reading plenty of books including ‘Contrepreneurs: Stock Market Fraud and Money Laundering in Canada’, written by Diane Francis. To hypnotize people with his brilliant skill of falsehood, this criminal learns ‘How To Read A Person Like A Book’ from a book written by Gerard I. Nierenberg and Henry H. Caledo, amongst others.

‘Catch Me If You Can’ is loosely based on the real con artistry exploits of Frank Abagnale. It is written in the first person and describes how Abagnale cashed US$2.5 million worth of bad checks. He assumed various jobs, such as pretending to be a Pan Am pilot, a doctor, a teacher, and an attorney. Abagnale was eventually caught by the FBI while living in France and served approximately five years in prison—six months in France, six months in Europe, and four years in the United States. The book ends with an epilogue telling the story of Abagnale’s final capture and his rehabilitation, which resulted in the creation of his security firm.

Kerry Adler’s story can produce numerous books such as ‘How to Cheat At Everything’ by Simon Lovell; ‘Selling The Invisible’ by Harry Beckwith; ‘The Art of Being Ruthless’ by Michael Sloan; ‘Dark Persuasion’ by Joel E. Dimsdale; ‘How To Become A Professional Con-Artist’ by Dennis M. Marlock; ‘The Big Con’ by David W. Maurer; ‘Bad Blood’ by John Carreyrou; ‘Whte Collar And Financial Crimes’ by Jennifer C. Nobel; ‘Dot.Con’ by James Veitch; ‘The Big Con’ by David W. Maurer; and ‘Empire of Deception’ by Dean Jobb. Or he can be much infamous than Anthony Ritossa, the greatest conman of our time. In fact, Kerry Adler is not only a notorious fraudster and a terrorist, he also is a ruthless individual who always loves to seeing innocent people fall victims of his unending greed and bloodsucking tendency.

Few years ago, Kerry Adler left Canada and migrated to the United Arab Emirates with the mission of robbing-off wealthy Arabs through his art of deception and fraud. For the past several decades, Kerry Adler succeeded in cheating unknown number of individuals throughout the world – including several Presidents and Prime Ministers with numerous false promises. Although World Economic Forum projects him as a billionaire, according to his tax files in Canada, Adler is not a billionaire at all.

In Canada he rides on an ‘Audi’ which he bought with 300,000 Canadian dollars and owns a house at the north of Toronto in Canada in Friday Harbor at 3759 Maple Grove Road Innisfil, ON L9S 3B1, Ontario, Canada. But he doesn’t live in that house as he fears of being chased by those people who had been swindled by him. Instead, he was living at a rented property at 20 Sandringham Dr North York, ON M5M 3G3, Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Kerry Adler obtained a driving license number A1842-43236-50512, which was issued on May 29, 2020 and was valid until May 12, 2021. His DDI reference number is GR9297462. According to the driving license, his height is 183 cm.

Adler told courts in Ontario that he does not have any house in Canada to live except for the rented house at 20 Sandringham Dr North York, ON M5M 3G3, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, which surely is a blatant lie.

If anyone will try to find information about Kerry Adler on Google or any other search engines, s/he will find few sponsored posts published by some newspapers and websites, praising him as a billionaire and one of the leading solar power generators. But search engines will not show the names of people involved in Kerry Adler’s fraudulent ‘SkyPower’ company. Our reporters have found names of people in ‘SkyPower’ although a crook Kerry Adler has published those names and photos in PDF format so that those won’t show-up on Google or any other search engines. Meaning, his activities as well as that of ‘SkyPower’ are suspicious.

While no one asks – where are those solar power plants set by SkyPower that produces thousands of megawatts of electricity – or where are those over 120,000 employees Kerry Adler claims to have employed in his company.

After visiting the website of ‘SkyPower’ reporters of Blitz finally found ‘Global Leadership’, ‘Board of Directors’, ‘Strategic Advisory’ and ‘Global Team’ buttons while all of these buttons lead to same names and same photographs of Kerry Adler, Charles Cohen, Adi Cooper, Ameya Prabhu, Barry Reiter, Henry Wolfond, Matthew Coon Come, David Kessie, David Thompson, Jennifer Gandin, Avraham Shemesh, Albert Marigner, Rene Pardo, Warren-Spar Hamoud Abdullah Al Junaibi, Frank Lowenstein, Suresh Prabhu, Robert W. Foran, Ava Wojcik, Benoit Fortin, Fatemah Din, Jeffrey Graham, Kelly Yin, Haleem Chowdhury, Hando Kang, Zahra Jeraj, Kshitij Kaushik, Giorgio Mauro, Charmain Klawiter, Amit De, Navid Seifkar, Maria Vorobieva, Dr. Oma Khader, Sung Lee and Michael Kasumov.

We are not sure if those individuals shown as members of SkyPower are at all involved with it as in the past Kerry Adler has formed a fraudulent venture named ‘EcoShumi Foundation’ in Dubai, where he had put names of many individuals without their consent or knowledge.

One may ask – why four different buttons and titles in the HOME page of the website of ‘SkyPower’ while all the information is same? Reply is simple! They want to deceive and cheat people.

At the HOME page of SkyPower website, people will see the photograph of a smiling female standing at an exhibition stall, where possibly SkyPower participated. But the website gives no information and photograph of the interior of the office or any of the projects of this self-styled billionaire and “one of the leading” entrepreneurs. Because – they don’t have anything to show except for the blatant lies of Kerry Adler.

In Toronto, Canada, Kerry Adler’s signing authority for all his bank accounts is a female named Rachel Bellissimo (now Rachel Ramos). Her Canadian passport number is AA539474, which was issued on January 26, 2017 and is valid until January 26, 2027. Rachel Bellissimo’s driving license number is B2402-63788-75710, which was issued on June 17, 2016 and valid until July 19, 2021. DDI reference number is DN1128434 and her height is 150 cm.

According to a credible source, Rachel Bellissimo alias Rachel Ramos is Kerry Adler’s “partner in crime”, where she takes care of his criminal and terrorist activities, as well as his transactions with transnational money laundering rackets, drug cartels and Ukrainian mafias and oligarchs. Through Rachel Bellissimo alias Rachel Ramos, Kerry Adler reportedly also maintains connections with Colombian and Mexican cartels.

According to February 2, 2023 report published in Blitz, Kerry Adler has been using commercial PR websites in spreading self-propaganda, while is also succeeding in buying space in smaller newspapers – mostly in smaller nations. For example, on January 19, 2020, a Chilean news site published a news item titled ‘UAE company SkyPower expressed interest in requirements to install high-tech solar parks in Paraguay’.

Although ‘SkyPower’ has been proclaiming to be a Canadian company and then all on a sudden it become an “UAE company”? But, back on November 17, 2022, even UAE’s Khaleej Times in its report didn’t say – SkyPower was an UAE enterprise.

There was an interesting report about a conman named Anthony Ritossa in Vanity Fair on October 19, 2022, which said, this fraud being kicked out of Monaco has landed in Dubai and was holding a grand summit. And, Kerry Adler is a friend and promoter of Ritossa.

In September 2015, Bangladeshi media published a report about Kerry Adler stating he was going to invest US$4.3 billion in solar power sector in Bangladesh. These news items termed SkyPower Global as “one of the world’s largest and most successful utility-scale solar power producing companies” and Kerry Adler as the “president and CEO of the Canada-based multinational company”.

Seven years have already passed since Kerry Adler met Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Hotel Waldorf Astoria in the US, but there has been nothing onwards. Even, Kerry Adler’s promised 1.50 million home lanterns as donation to Bangladesh had never arrived.

Everything was simple blank words and false promises from Kerry Adler and his SkyPower.

Just two weeks ago, BNAmericas in a report said, “UAE company Skypower expressed interest in requirements to install high-tech solar parks in Paraguay”.

Look here carefully how Kerry Adler has started hiding his story of being having a company in Canada although according to World Economic Forum (WEF) and Atlantic Council Adler is “one of the world’s largest and most successful utility-scale solar power producing companies”, employing thousands of people!

No one asks – where are those solar power plants set by SkyPower or where are those employees.

Address of SkyPower is shown as Commerce Court 44th Floor 199 Bay Street Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5L 1E9, Phone +1 416 979 4625, Email: [email protected]. There is no information about its existence in the United Arab Emirates or any other country in the world. But they are luring people to invest their hard-earned money into this dubious venture.

SkyPower provides information about its existing projects, which also clearly proves – this is a grand scam show.

The email address shown on SkyPower website is non-responsive, so is the phone number.

Let’s further expose Kerry Adler!

Following publication of a report in Blitz on February 2, 2023, Kerry Adler launched a notorious cyberterrorist attack with the notorious goal of destroying the online edition of the newspaper. Law enforcement agencies in Canada and the United Arab Emirate are already investigating this matter. Still, sitting at his rented apartment in UAE, Kerry Adler must be smiling and mumbling saying – ‘Catch Me If You Can’.

