Kim Jong Un, a symbol of magnificent statesmanship

Cherishing the life-long motto of the great leaders who believed in people as in heaven, Honorable Kim Jong Un administers politics of prioritizing the interests of the people and respecting and loving them in order to translate their beautiful dreams and ideals into reality. Writes Gerald McMillan

Kim Jong Un, the leader of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) has already emerged as a symbol of magnificent statesmanship, who has been gradually and sustainably building his nation under numerous challenges and continuous threats.

DPRK adheres to the brilliant philosophies of the Juche. The cause of Juche, pioneered and led by President Kim Il Sung and General Kim Jong Il, are being carried forward by honorable Kim Jong Un.

Honorable Kim Jong Un is possessed of unbounded loyalty to the revolutionary cause of Juche, outstanding leadership ability, matchless courage and pluck, and popular traits. Thanks to his ennobling loyalty and moral obligation, a new phase was opened up in implementing the cause of immortalizing the leader.

Accordingly, the beaming image of Kim Jong Il has been implanted in the minds of the people and the sacred history of his revolutionary activities continues without let-up. Through his energetic ideological and theoretical activities, Honorable Kim Jong Un formulated the great leaders’ revolutionary ideology as Kimilsungism-Kimjongilism, and he is leading the Korean people to march straight ahead along the road of independence, the road of Songun and the road of socialism.

A perfect statesman of the present era, he accompanied Kim Jong Il on the road of the Songun-based leadership, working with devotion for the development of the Workers’ Party, the country and the army. Upon being appointed as Supreme Commander of the Korean People’s Army, he has inspected one army unit after another, which is giving a powerful impetus to the enhancement of the country’s defense capability and the victorious advance of the cause of socialism.

In March 2013, when the situation on the Korean peninsula was growing acute owing to the uninterrupted war moves by the US, a plenary meeting of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea was held. At this meeting Honorable Kim Jong Un advanced a new strategic line of simultaneously conducting economic construction and building up the nuclear forces.

In accordance with this line, Honorable Kim Jong Un led the cause of building the country’s nuclear forces to victory, thus increasing the strength of socialist Korea to the highest level and developing the country into the Juche-oriented nuclear power.

By adhering to the principle of self-reliance and self-development the Korean people have built monumental edifices for their well-being and raised fierce flames of the industrial revolution in the new century, pushing back the frontiers of science and technology. They have achieved one eye-opening success after another in the fields of science, education, literature and the arts, and sports, bringing about an epochal turn in building a knowledge-based economy and a civilized socialist power.

Cherishing the life-long motto of the great leaders who believed in people as in heaven, Honorable Kim Jong Un administers politics of prioritizing the interests of the people and respecting and loving them in order to translate their beautiful dreams and ideals into reality. He shows paternal affection for and trust in the people to rally the service personnel and other people firmly around the Workers’ Party.

The traditional single­ hearted unity of the country has been consolidated on the basis of his ennobling view of comrades and comrades-in-arms. All the people share the same destiny with their leader, advancing the revolution arm in arm and shoulder to shoulder with him. Thanks to his unshakeable determination to reunify the country, the national reunification movement is making rapid progress.

Honorable Kim Jong Un has thwarted the imperialists’ war moves and rendered an outstanding contribution to ensuring global peace and stability and promoting the cause of independence for mankind, thereby winning international recognition as the great guardian of justice.

In reflection of the people’s unanimous will and desire he was elected Chairman of the Workers’ Party of Korea and Chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK, and he was awarded the title of Marshal of the DPRK.

To my utter dismay, it is observed that most of the Western media are running fabricated propaganda against Honorable Kim Jong Un and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, which, as someone born in the West would surely reject. International community and the media need to abandon their rhetoric of unnecessarily criticizing and demonizing the people of DPRK and Honorable Kim Jong Un. All of us need to understand the magnificent statesmanship of Honorable Kim Jong Un and his charisma of pushing forward the nation towards prosperity and happiness, despite numerous challenges.

Gerald McMillan is a research-scholar and retired professor of history.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

