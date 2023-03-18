King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, a guardian of the Muslim ummah

His Highness King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, who ascended to the throne in January 2015, has played a significant role in advancing the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s progress and prosperity while also working to maintain regional peace and strengthen relations with the Muslim world.

Since taking office, King Salman has taken numerous steps to improve the lives of Saudi citizens. One of his most significant initiatives was the launch of Vision 2030, a comprehensive economic and social reform program that seeks to diversify the country’s economy and reduce its dependence on oil. The plan includes the development of new industries, the creation of jobs for young people, and the expansion of healthcare and education services.

Under King Salman’s leadership, the Saudi government has also implemented significant social reforms. In 2018, women were granted the right to drive, and in 2019, the country relaxed some of its strict dress codes for women. Moreover, the government has taken measures to modernize the entertainment industry, including opening movie theaters and hosting international concerts.

In addition to domestic reforms, King Salman has also played a vital role in promoting regional peace and stability. In 2015, he launched the Islamic Military Alliance to Combat Terrorism, a coalition of Muslim countries that seeks to combat extremist groups and promote peace and security in the region. The king has also played a key role in mediating conflicts, including the ongoing crisis in Yemen.

King Salman has also worked to strengthen Saudi Arabia’s relations with the Muslim world. In 2017, he hosted a historic Arab Islamic American Summit, which brought together leaders from across the Arab and Muslim worlds to discuss issues of mutual concern, including terrorism and extremism. The summit demonstrated Saudi Arabia’s commitment to building bridges between different cultures and promoting mutual understanding.

In conclusion, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has played a crucial role in advancing the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s progress and prosperity while also promoting regional peace and strengthening relations with the Muslim world. His leadership has been characterized by bold and decisive action, as well as a commitment to social and economic reform. As Saudi Arabia continues to evolve and face new challenges, King Salman’s contributions will undoubtedly continue to play a significant role.

On the eve of holy months of Ramadan, I would like to express my profound regards to His Highness Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, members of the royal family and our brothers and sisters in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the entire Muslim world. Ramadan ul Kareem!