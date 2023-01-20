Last chance to stop Islamization of the West

While Iran’s notorious Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC)’s deputy commander in chief Brigadier General Ali Fadavi recently said his country is preparing to strengthen its military infrastructure and will soon “oversee the destruction of Israel and the United States”, innocent civilians are brutally murdered on the streets and hundreds of female protesters are being pushed into jails, where they are facing unimaginable cruelty, including gang-rape; Western nations including the US and the European countries are witnessing alarming rise of radical Islam and jihadist notoriety. In Afghanistan, girls and women are once again facing extreme cruelty in the hands of Taliban terrorists, whereas radical Islam is on rise in most of the countries in the world, including Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, India, Thailand, and the Philippines. Ukraine was having opened grand opportunity to Islamist terrorists in collecting sophisticated weapons, explosives and military hardware as a significant portion of the Western “aids” are ending into black-markets and underworld. There is a growing relation between the radical Islamic forces and Ukrainian neo-Nazis.

But a number of global leaders, including President Joe Biden may not agree to accept such harsh realities.

Recently, Tony Blankley, a nationally syndicated columnist who served President Reagan as a speechwriter and senior policy adviser wrote a book titled ‘The West’s Last Chance’, where he began the book with an overview of sudden changes in the course of history: the conquests of Alexander the Great, the French Revolution, the American Civil War, and the Nazi’s rapid takeover of much of Europe. He then made the case that the Western populace are on the brink of another historical reversal of massive proportions—namely, the takeover of Europe by Islam.

Tony Blankley suggested that the takeover would be accomplished through demographic changes rather than war and he further suggested that Europeans would mount little resistance to it.

According to Blankley, the lack of resistance would have its source in the fact that demographic changes move slowly and are thus less noticeable. One can see that an attacking army ought to be resisted, but the threat of rising birth rates of Muslims seems a much less urgent matter.

As to the alarming influx of Muslim migrants in Europe and the US, liberals would say – it is not a challenge and would not pose threat to national securities. They would even say, the Muslim migrant issue would “soon vanish”, despite the fact, this problem will continue to grow further. As Blankley realized in 2005 (the date of the book’s publication) things were not going as expected. Muslims were not assimilating, they were creating “no-go zones”. They were not adopting the liberal ways of the French and the Dutch, rather, they were importing the repressive customs of Morocco, Somalia, and Iran.

Blankley worried that Europeans, blinded “by the effect of a politically correct mentality” would be unable to mount a sufficient resistance to Islamization. And he was right. But Europe’s political, academic, and media elites did mount a powerful resistance against anyone who, like Blankley, dared to bring up the subject of Islamization.

Indeed, concepts such as “Eurabia,” “Islamization,” and the “Great Replacement” were dismissed as anti-Muslim right-wing conspiracy theories. Moreover, prominent counter jihadists such as Italian author Oriani Fallaci, Dutch parliament member Geert Wilders, and Austrian citizen Elizabeth Sabaditsch-Wolff were put on trial for their views. Fallaci was charged with the made-up crime of “defaming a religion”.

Those who do not see a serious threat posed by radical Muslims and their agenda of Islamizing the West should remember what had happened with ex-Muslim Ayaan Hirsi Ali – a friend and sister of mine with whom I was awarded American Jewish Committee’s prestigious ‘Moral Courage Award’ in 2006, and many others. The deniers of threats posed by Muslims should remember how Salman Rushdie was brutally attacked in Chautauqua, New York, decades after Ayatollah Khomeini had issued a death fatwa. It may be mentioned here that in 1989, Khomeini issued the fatwa against Salman Rushdie for writing a book titled Satanic Verses.

In 2006, worldwide protests over cartoons of the Prophet of Islam in a Danish newspaper led to over 200 deaths. When Charlie Hebdo, a French satirical magazine, reprinted the cartoons in 2015, its office was attacked by two gunmen who killed twelve.

The years 2005-2007 saw the publication of a number of important books on the Islamization of Europe: Blankley’s book, Bat Yeor’s Eurabia, Melanie Phillips’ Londonistan, Bruce Bawer’s While Europe Slept, Ayaan Hirsi Ali’s Infidel, Mark Steyn’s America Alone, and several others.

All of these books warned that Wester Europe was approaching a demographic tipping point after which the eventual dominance of Islam would be guaranteed.

But till date, majority of the Western leaders and a large segment of the media are expressing unwillingness of accepting such warnings.

