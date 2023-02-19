Netflix teams up with Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Global OTT platform Netflix has teamed up with Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for its upcoming series named Heeramandi, which is based on the courtesans of Lahore and their lives during the pre-independence undivided India. Meanwhile, there is mixed reaction to this project on social media.

Commenting on this project, Rukma Rathore wrote in OpIndia,

“This isn’t the first time, Bollywood has come out with a movie which glamourizes courtesans, or tawaif, as they were once called. The movies almost always try to portray women, who were forced into prostitution as some who morph into some strong independent and influential women. The most recent being ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, in which Alia Bhatt portrayed a madame who is sexually assaulted by the mafia, but eventually ends up being an influential person and some sort of messiah.

“One of the most popular among these movies, perhaps, is ‘Umrao Jaan,’ which was made twice, first in 1981 with veteran actress Rekha and again in 2006 starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the titular role, based on the Urdu novel ‘Umrao Jaan Ada.’ Both the movies and the novel tell the story of a courtesan and poet by the same name from 19th century Lucknow, as recounted by her to the author. The narrative centres on Umrao Jaan, actual name Amiran, who was abducted as a young child, sold to a brothel and raised as a courtesan.

“Who can forget K. Asif’s Mughal-E-Azam, where Shehzada (Prince) Salim (Dilip Kumar) falls in love with Anarkali (Madhubala), a courtesan at his father Akbar’s (Prithviraj Kapoor) court, much to the emperor’s dismay and opposition. Kamal Amrohi’s popular film Pakeezah, also portrays a rich man, Salim Ahmed Khan (Raaj Kumar) smitten in love with a beautiful courtesan played by Menna Kumari.

“A courtesan or tawaif is usually depicted as a free-spirit whose life is typically portrayed as being replete with lavish residences, picturesque locations, attractive men, pricy possessions and true love. They practically seem to lead a life of leisure and luxury.

Meanwhile, media reports said, Netflix is going to invest in a big way in India.

According to Variety report, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos revealed a continued investment push in the Indian market.

In a freewheeling chat with Indian filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Mumbai to promote the latter’s upcoming Netflix series “Heeramandi”, Sarandos was bullish about India, repeating what he said on Friday to local media about the market’s growth. “India is the fastest growing Netflix market in the world this year and because of that, we’re able to continue to invest in great storytelling. And I think when you see ‘Heeramandi’, you’re gonna see why it has been such the honor of a lifetime to work with Sanjay and to be able to bring this to screen. And you ain’t seen nothing yet,” Sarandos said.

… Bhansali recalled meeting Sarandos in Los Angeles while he was visiting to pitch “Heeramandi” and was equally fulsome in his praise. “I saw the most powerful man in the entertainment industry today was simple, so warm and so casual and made me feel at home. And I said, this is what power is all about. He knows how to nurture an artist, how to give him the respect for him, to get the best off of him”, Bhansali said.

Bhansali, a filmmaker known for his grand cinematic vision, had a box office and streaming success with “Gangubai Kathiawadi” in 2022. The film, which premiered at the Berlinale, was one of Netflix’s most-watched non-English titles of 2022.

“Heeramandi” a period piece set in Lahore during pre-partition India, explores the inner and outer lives of a group of courtesans. Bhansali described it as his biggest project yet and something that was born out of his own broken heart. The cast reunites the filmmaker with Manisha Koirala, who starred in his debut feature “Khamoshi” (1996), and also includes Aditi Rao Hydari and Sonakshi Sinha.

Mid-Day in a report quoting Sanjay Leela Bhansali said, OTT debut series “Heeramandi”, which revolves around the life of courtesans, is a tribute to Indian cinema classics “Mughal-E-Azam” and “Pakeezah”.

The director further said his filmography is filled with strong women characters – from Annie in “Khamoshi: The Musical”, to Nandini in “Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam” and Michelle in “Black”.

Set against the tumultuous backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s, “Heeramandi” explores the cultural reality of a dazzling district, through the stories of courtesans and their patrons.

The show features Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal and Sanjeeda Sheikh.

Bhansali believes there is no such thing as “perfect cast” for him and he follows his instincts.

“They are not perfect for the characters. And because they are not perfect, it was so exciting to find and discover how they are going to interpret the role. So, I like to discover a perfect cast as I tell the story. I have cast these women because I always wanted to work with them and they are wonderful talent. They can do anything”, he added.