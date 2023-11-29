Notorious ISI lapdog Ashok Swain spreads propaganda against Bangladesh

Ashok Swain, a pro-Hamas, pro-Khalistan, anti-India and anti-Narendra Modi Islamist propagandist and lapdog of Pakistani spy agency Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI) has been spreading disinformation and concocted propaganda targeting Bangladesh and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina through X (former Twitter) platform and Dubai-based newspaper Gulf News. For his pro-militancy and pro-terrorists activities, the Indian government had revoked Swain’s Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card.

On allegations of peddling fake news and spreading pro-militancy disinformation, on August 8, 2023, the ‘X’ (former Twitter) withheld Ashok Swain’s account for India in response to a legal demand by the Government of India. The pro-Islamist serial fake news peddler Swain teaches at Upsala University in Sweden and has been caught on several occasions peddling fake news to malign India and present a false narrative of Muslim victimhood in the country.

On Swain, News Bharati said, Ashok Swain is a professor at Upsala University and has been spreading misinformation to mislead the public with an aim to malign India, Hindus and present a false narrative of Muslim victimhood in the country.

Commenting on this notorious fake news peddler, Kanchan Gupta, Senior Adviser, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India wrote on X: “This malicious disinformation and hateful #FakeNews peddler is a Swedish national funded by @UU_University of #Sweden His corrosive hate-mongering and disinfo campaigns will no longer titillate his perverse #LeftLiberal fans in Bharat”.

Back in 2020, ISI lapdog and fake news peddler Ashok Swain deactivated his Twitter account saying he needed a break. Swain whose tweets find acceptance by Islamists, jihadists and terrorists and been shared and spread by a large number of Twitter users, most of whom belong to jihadists-terrorist groups, while in the recent weeks his tweets are being spread by members of Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, Islamic State, Haqqani Network, Al Qaeda as well as Bangladesh-based terrorist entities, including Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) and Ansar Al Islam.

It is a matter of grand surprise as to how Gulf News has granted opportunity to this notoriously pro-militancy individual in using the newspaper as his only platform of spreading fake news and disinformation. It may be mentioned here that notorious terror-don Dawood Ibrahim as well as Pakistani spy agency ISI have heavy presence in Dubai.

In November last year, Ashok Swain in a tweet compared Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Hitler and Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar with Goebbels.

As in September 2022, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the G-20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia and during this, he met US President Joe Biden, a fake news peddler and ISI lapdog Ashok Swain posted a collage on his Twitter account. A part of the collage was the picture of India’s Foreign Minister S Jaishankar who quoted that PM Modi met US President Biden in Bali. During this, there was a detailed discussion on technology, advanced computing, regional and global.

In the second part, the press secretary of the White House Karine Jean-Pierre was quoted as saying that President Biden briefly met PM Modi in Bali for a very brief time and greeted him. There was no specific discussion”.

To verify this claim of Ashok Swain, the DFRAC team first looked at the press release of the Ministry of External Affairs of India. In which it was told that the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, and the President of “USA, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi met President of USA, H.E. Mr. Joseph R. Biden on the margins of G-20 Leaders’ Summit in Bali today”.

They reviewed the continuing deepening of the India – US strategic partnership including cooperation in future oriented sectors like critical and emerging technologies, advanced computing, artificial intelligence, etc. They expressed satisfaction about the close cooperation between India and US in new groupings such as the Quad, I2U2, etc.

The two leaders discussed topical global and regional developments. PM Modi thanked President Biden for his constant support for strengthening the India-US partnership. He expressed confidence that both countries would continue to maintain close coordination during India’s G-20 Presidency.

At the same time, the DFRAC team checked the briefing of the White House.

Finally, it was revealed by DFRAC that Ashok Swain had on purpose spread disinformation with the nefarious agenda of maligning the image of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. Now he is spreading disinformation against Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the ruling Awami League. Swain’s Twitter account also is filled with pro-Hamas and anti-Israel propaganda stuff.

Now the question is – shall the UAE authorities ban fake news peddler Ashok Swain for using Gulf News as a vessel for spreading lies and disinformation?