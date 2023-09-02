Pakistan faces a series of disturbing challenges

In August, Pakistan experienced a series of incidents that have left indelible marks on the nation. While these three events are unrelated, each of them has had a profound impact on the country.

On August 16, in Jaranwala, Punjab, a disturbing incident unfolded when churches were vandalized, and homes belonging to Christians were set on fire over blasphemy allegations against two community members. The images and reports emerging from Jaranwala were deeply distressing. The local police appeared overwhelmed, necessitating the deployment of Rangers to restore order. Condemnation poured in from leaders including the caretaker prime minister, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, the caretaker chief minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, and various other political figures in Pakistan.

These leaders visited Jaranwala to express their support and solidarity with the Christian community. The sense of despair and anguish in the voices of the affected individuals will linger in our collective memory for a long time.

Journalists who covered the incident returned with a sense of loss, grief, and helplessness. The Christian community shares these sentiments. While the government and civil society are working to help them rebuild their churches and homes, it is crucial to acknowledge that the lingering fear of potential mob violence remains a significant concern. The State must do more than offer financial assistance; it must ensure that such incidents are prevented from happening again. Only then can our minorities truly feel secure in their homeland. After all, the white in our national flag symbolizes our commitment to safeguarding our minorities, and we must not fail them again.

In the same week, another harrowing incident sent shockwaves across the nation. Video clips of a 10-year-old girl went viral on social media, revealing her body bearing signs of torture. She had been working at the residence of an influential religious leader in Sindh’s Ranipur town. In another video, the child was seen struggling to sit up, eventually collapsing, while her alleged tormentor and abuser, Pir Asad Shah, lay on a bed in the room. Shockingly, she was buried without a proper postmortem examination. However, when these video clips emerged on social media, they triggered public outrage.

Her body was exhumed, and preliminary postmortem findings indicated signs of sexual assault and multiple injuries on her body. The young girl had been subjected to horrifying rape and torture. The main suspect, Pir Asad Shah, was arrested. Shockingly, the child’s mother revealed that numerous minor and teenage girls were held as maids by the religious leader’s family. According to the National Commission for Human Rights, four children, along with their mothers, were rescued from the same residence.

Just last month, media reported the plight of Rizwana, a minor domestic worker. Little did they know that a few weeks later, an even more appalling revelation would emerge. The shocking sexual and physical abuse endured by this 10-year-old girl and her subsequent death have deeply shaken many of us. Her tragic demise sheds light on the audacity with which influential individuals in our region believe they can commit sexual and physical abuse, and even murder, with impunity, thanks to a system that often favors them.

This grim reality reflects the deep-rooted issues within our society and exposes how child labor and child abuse are frequently overlooked. This is an unacceptable state of affairs, and words cannot adequately convey the suffering endured by the victims of this system. Pakistan has failed them, and its existing system has failed them.

The third notable incident in August was the nationwide protest against inflated electricity bills. Pakistan’s economy is grappling with significant challenges, and the country is part of an International Monetary Fund program. Unfortunately, the repercussions of economic mismanagement and governance failures are disproportionately affecting ordinary citizens, especially those struggling to make ends meet. The prices of petroleum products and power tariffs continue to rise, with no respite in sight.

Pakistanis are told that this trend will persist. Recently, the caretaker finance minister, Shamshad Akhtar, acknowledged, “Pakistan is an import-dependent country, and the rising commodity prices must be passed on because we lack fiscal space and room for subsidies, which will inevitably burden the people, whether in the form of higher electricity or fuel costs”. Inflation, particularly in food prices, is making life exceedingly difficult for the general populace.