Pakistan’s dangerous nuclear strategy

During the recent NATO summit in Vilnius, world leaders expressed concern about Russia’s nuclear posture and the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Western-backed Ukraine. However, it is equally important for the international community to pay attention to significant developments in the Indian subcontinent. A recent speech by Pakistan’s Lt. General Khalid Kidwai has created shockwaves in the region, suggesting a potential change in Islamabad’s nuclear doctrine, which could have destabilizing consequences for both the region and the world. The United States should take notice of this development as it affects its Indo-Pacific strategy.

Kidwai’s speech, delivered on the 25th anniversary of Pakistan’s nuclear tests, holds significance for two major reasons. Firstly, it came from Kidwai himself, who is one of Pakistan’s most senior and respected generals, known as the mastermind behind the country’s nuclear policy. Secondly, Kidwai’s speech revealed Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to ensure “full spectrum deterrence” (FSD) by developing a robust nuclear triad. This policy aims to provide Pakistan with the capability to respond to a wide range of threats, primarily from India.

However, Kidwai’s speech went further, introducing the concepts of “horizontal” and “vertical” dimensions of full spectrum deterrence. The horizontal dimension refers to a diverse inventory of nuclear weapons across different branches of the military, while the vertical dimension focuses on ensuring adequate range coverage and destructive yields suited for various strategic, operational, and tactical levels. Kidwai implied that Pakistan should develop short-range nuclear weapons, potentially including nuclear artillery and land mines, to counter the conventional asymmetry with India.

While this proposed shift in nuclear doctrine is not entirely unprecedented, considering Pakistan’s historical perception of nuclear weapons as essential for its security, it poses significant challenges. Pakistan’s tactical nuclear weapons (TNWs) have been presented as a deterrent against India’s punitive response doctrine known as “Cold Start”. However, the efficacy of TNWs as a deterrent has been questioned, as India has developed a retaliatory strategy against Pakistani-sponsored terrorism that operates below the nuclear threshold. Therefore, Pakistan’s continued interest in TNWs as a preventive deterrence measure raises concerns, especially given the growing conventional military asymmetry between the two countries.

The potential development of “zero meters” weapons, which could include nuclear artillery shells, atomic demolition munitions, or nuclear land mines, further complicates the situation. While Pakistan believes that such weapons could counter India’s moves, it ignores the substantial challenges and risks associated with tactical nuclear weapons, as highlighted by experts and wargames conducted by various analysts.

India, on its part, rejects the concept of step-by-step nuclear escalation and adheres to a doctrine of massive retaliation against any use of nuclear weapons. Pakistani strategists’ belief that their actions would be exempt from this doctrine is flawed. Pakistani analysts, too, have criticized the new nuclear strategy, questioning its logic and feasibility.

The potential consequences of a breakdown in deterrence and the resulting responses must be considered. The unrestrained effects of nuclear weapons distinguish them from conventional arms, and discussions about nuclear weapons have traditionally been taboo due to their destructive power. Pakistan’s irresponsible nuclear strategy could have ramifications beyond its primary adversary, and it is crucial for policymakers in India and the United States to address these concerns seriously.

Several other issues compound concerns about Pakistan, including its unstable political-economic environment, internal divisions within the Pakistan Army, growing public outrage, and China’s role and influence in Pakistan’s nuclear strategy. Pakistan’s continued sub-conventional provocations and nuclear brinkmanship, coupled with its societal turmoil, pose shared concerns for India and the United States.

With its current nuclear strategy, Pakistan is teetering on the edge of a nuclear precipice. While the pronouncement of “zero range” may be perceived as a significant doctrinal shift within the Strategic Plans Division, it does not change the situation for India. India must continue to enhance the effectiveness and survivability of its own nuclear triad. Pakistan needs to reflect on its misperceived notion of deterrence, as decisions of such magnitude cannot be confined to a closed circle. The words of US President Joe Biden highlight the danger posed by Pakistan as a nuclear-armed nation without cohesion. Policymakers in New Delhi and Washington must make it clear to Pakistan’s military leadership that formulations like full-spectrum deterrence, supported by new weaponry, are not cohesive strategies from their perspective. The world should be concerned about Pakistan’s nuclear strategy, and Pakistan must reconsider its approach.