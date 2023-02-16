Promoters of hijab want to hijack rights of women

The ongoing anti-mullah regime protests in Iran began when Iranian ayatollahs forced girls and women in putting-on hijab while members of Iran’s cruel Morality Police alias Sharia Police murdered Mahsa Amini for the “crime” of not wearing hijab.

In 2022, a hijab-clad female student named Ilham in India’s Karnataka state chanted “Allahu Akbar”, which was quickly celebrated and praised by radical Muslims and jihadists in the Muslim nations, while Islamic State (ISIS) and Al Qaeda issued statements in her defense. These jihadist outfits saw Ilham as the poster-girl of jihad in India. Although many people might have seen such jihadist act of Ilham as “spontaneous”, in my opinion, it was well-planned by radical Muslims, Islamists, jihadists and enemies of India as part of the notorious agenda of spreading seeds of jihad throughout the country. And such a dangerous anti-India agenda received massive support and patronization from leftist media outlets and organizations.

The 2022 hijab notoriety was a part of a bigger conspiracy against India.

It may be mentioned here that the Muslim population in India may constitute 25-30 percent of the total population by 2100, when the size of Bharat’s total population may exceed two billion. Meaning, the size of Muslim population in India shall be in between 750-900 million – a massive size indeed. And once even a segment of these Muslims resort to radical Islam and jihadist ideology – it will be a grave headache to all of us.

For the past several decades, Muslim hatred towards Hindus has been on an alarming rise, especially with a number of radical Muslim nations such as Pakistan patronizing Hindu hatred and even inciting jihad against Hindus and India. But the majority of the Western media would not admit this fact. Instead they are continuing to portray Indian Muslims as “victims of Hindu terror” defying the fact that the majority of Muslims dream of establishing Caliphate in India, thus turning Hindus into dhimmis or second-class citizens.

Recently it was reported in the media that an Islamist group named Popular Front of India (PFI) and few more similar groups in India are preparing to wage jihad with the agenda of establishing Caliphate, while they are collecting Islamic zakat for such notoriety.

One may ask – why majority of the Western media as well as media outlets in India are absolutely silent in exposing Islamists and jihadists. Here is the answer.

Islamic charity fund known as zakat is being used in buying the voice of secularist and non-Muslim media outlets in the world. Zakat, or charity, is one of the five pillars of Islam. The amount is calculated as 2.5 percent of a family’s annual savings and the donation can be made in cash or kind any time of the year, but most contributions are made during the Ramadan— a period of fasting and prayers — because, according to Islam, it is believed that the “rewards of good deeds” in this month are many folds more than the rest of the year.

Although in 2016, All-India Council of Muslim Economic Upliftment calculated the amount of Zakat collected in Bharat alone stood at US$ 0.5 billion per year – the total amount now has crossed the figure of US$ 1 billion.

Amongst the Gulf countries, Saudi Arabia alone collects more than US$ 35 billion from zakat every year. Saudi Arabia is the only country in the Gulf to both impose a zakat payment, income tax and corporation tax, which it assesses and collects under its Department of Zakat and Income Tax. The kingdom levies zakat on Saudi, GCC nationals and businesses.

In the United Arab Emirates, the amount of zakat collected from the millionaires stood at least US$ 8 billion. On the other hand, Qatar, another oil-rich nation in the Gulf though has not institutionalized zakat payment but it does have a Zakat Fund which is voluntary and as in the UAE, can be paid online. According to statistics, the annual amount of zakat collected in Qatar is also above US$ 5 billion.

According to an assessment, the global collection of zakat per year would be more than US$ 600 billion.

Although zakat fund is supposed to be used for helping the poor and upliftment of their lives, Muslim nations in the Gulf are using such funds in patronizing media houses around the world, especially in the non-Muslim nations. This is being done with the goal of keeping those zakat-receiving media houses silent on various issues such as the rise of radical Islam and jihadism. In a Hindu-majority country like Bharat, a major segment of the newspapers and television channels are direct or indirect recipients of zakat fund every year, which compels them in remaining tight-lipped on voicing against the rise of radical Islam as well as Muslim atrocities.

As a result of international media being purchased through Zakat fund, The New York Times always makes foul bids of telling people that Christians in Pakistan are discriminated because of Hinduism, while The Washington Post referred to Islamic State (ISIS) kingpin Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi as an “austere religious scholar”.

Back in 2020, Reuters India in its report had called the slain Hizbul Mujahidin terrorist Riyaz Naikoo as “math teacher turned rebel commander in Jammu & Kashmir”.

