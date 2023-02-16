Pseudo autocrat Joe Biden’s Summit for Democracy

Despite the fact of being now proved that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had bribed and social media giants and exerted undue pressure on them in suffocating blockbuster report by The New York Post on Hunter Biden’s scandalous laptop and Biden family’s corruption and crimes, which had led to manipulated victory for Joe Biden in 2020, a pseudo dictator Joe Biden is holding a so-called Summit for Democracy during March 29-30 this year.

Describing the summit, US Department of State in its announcement said:

As President Biden has said, we are in the early years of a decisive decade for our world which will determine our collective future. No matter how challenging the problems we face, we know that democracy remains the best tool we have to unleash our human potential and deliver for all our people, and we will continue to champion it.

On March 29-30, 2023, the United States will co-host the second Summit for Democracy with the governments of Costa Rica, the Netherlands, Republic of Korea, and Republic of Zambia. The second Summit for Democracy will assemble world leaders in a virtual, plenary format, followed by gatherings in each of the co-hosted countries with representatives from government, civil society, and the private sector. Co-hosting the second Summit for Democracy with a regionally diverse group of co-hosts reinforces the truth that a safer and fairer world grounded in democratic values is both a shared aspiration and a shared responsibility.

Building on the first Summit for Democracy held in December 2021, this gathering will highlight how democracies deliver for their citizens and are best equipped to address the world’s most pressing challenges. At the first Summit in December 2021, approximately 100 governments made nearly 750 commitments to advance democracy, fight corruption, and counter authoritarianism.

Together, we will showcase progress made by Summit partners on commitments during the Year of Action, and will organize collective action to address emerging challenges to democracy.

We will champion a vision of our world that is grounded in democratic values: transparent, responsive, and accountable governance; rule of law; and respect for human rights. In this inflection point in history, the United States – with our partners and allies – is committed to leading the world toward a more peaceful, prosperous future for all.

Announcing the “Second Summit For Democracy”, White House in a statement said:

Today, we the governments of Costa Rica, the Netherlands, the Republic of Korea, the Republic of Zambia, and the United States are pleased to announce that our leaders will co-host the second Summit for Democracy on March 29-30, 2023.

Building on the first Summit for Democracy held in December 2021, this gathering will demonstrate how democracies deliver for their citizens and are best equipped to address the world’s most pressing challenges.

We are living through an era defined by challenges to accountable and transparent governance. From wars of aggression to changes in climate, societal mistrust and technological transformation, it could not be clearer that all around the world, democracy needs champions at all levels. Together with other invitees to the second Summit, we look forward to taking up this call, and demonstrating how transparent, accountable governance remains the best way to deliver lasting prosperity, peace, and justice.

The second Summit for Democracy will assemble world leaders in a virtual, plenary format, followed by hybrid gatherings in each of our countries with representatives from government, civil society, and the private sector. Together, we will showcase progress made by Summit partners on commitments during the Year of Action, and will reaffirm the vitality of the democratic model and collective action to meet the unprecedented challenges of our time.

According to information, Biden administration has invited the following countries to participate in this year’s summit:

Albania, Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Armenia, Australia, Austria, Bahamas, Barbados, Belgium, Belize, Botswana, Brazil, Bulgaria, Cabo Verde, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo, Denmark, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Estonia, European Union, Fiji, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Grenada, Guyana, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Kenya, Kiribati, Kosovo, Latvia, Liberia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malawi, Malaysia, Maldives, Malta, Marshall Islands, Mauritius, Mexico, Micronesia, Moldova, Mongolia, Montenegro, Namibia, Nauru, Nepal, Netherlands, New Zealand, Niger, Nigeria, North Macedonia, Norway, Pakistan, Palau, Panama, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Korea, Romania, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Samoa, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Serbia, Seychelles, Slovakia, Slovenia, Solomon Islands, South Africa, Spain, Suriname, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Timor-Leste, Tonga, Trinidad and Tobago, Tuvalu, Ukraine, United Kingdom, Uruguay, Vanuatu and Zambia.

According to international reports, President João Lourenço of Angola, President Félix Tshilombo Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and President Barham Salih of Iraq, who have been invited by pseudo dictator Joe Biden at his so-called democracy summit are dictators.

While Biden has invited a terror-patron rogue nation like Pakistan in his so-called democracy summit, he did not invite Sri Lanka and Singapore, despite the fact that these countries have democratic governments. This year again, Biden has invited Taiwan in his summit, which clearly signals his desire of inviting further enmity with China and possibly his intention of expanding America’s war from Ukraine unto Taiwan.

Commenting on Biden’s so-called democracy summit 2021, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said in an online statement “Democracy has long become a ‘weapon of mass destruction’ used by the US to interfere in other countries”.

He claimed the summit was organized by the Biden administration to “instrumentalize and weaponize democracy”.

Professor Thitinan Pongsudhirak in an opinion-editorial in the Bangkok Post wrote: “Democracies are not static. Some countries that are democracies today may slip and slide into undemocratic practices. The work to be done is to ensure more reversals from the autocratic side — how to turn autocracies to become more democratic and how to prevent democracies turning towards authoritarianism. These are the ultimate questions that may determine the global rivalry and competition between the US and China”.

Terror-patron Pakistan, Joe Biden’s democracy

In the eyes of Joe Biden, Pakistan, a terror-patron nation that sponsors Taliban jihadists, other radical Islamic terrorist groups, and which has been patronizing terrorist acts targeting India, is one of the most important participants of his fraudulent democracy summit.

According to analysts, Biden’s much-ballyhooed virtual democracy summit has already started generating justifiable criticism. While the majority of the democratic nations were ignored in this funny summit, playing the democracy card has also exacerbated already serious tensions between the Biden administration and Russia and China. Both powers interpret the summit as an effort to enlist other nations in a hostile, containment policy directed against them. In fact, this summit was the brazen hypocrisy of the US policy on democracy and the key reason behind this summit was actually not promoting or encouraging democracy, instead it was a global show-off of Joe Biden, a president whose approval ratings are deep down the water.

The invitation list to Biden’s summit underscores that the United States’ double standard on democracy is alive and well. Although the administration excluded all of the governments that are obvious, indisputable autocracies, some of the invitees warranted a reaction of surprise, if not outright disgust, from people truly committed to democratic norms.

Despite the State Department’s own reports confirming that Pakistan is frequently guilty of “extrajudicial killings” and other civil liberties abuses, representatives of the Pakistani government will participate in the summit.

Likewise, Brazil is given the honor of providing input on democracy promotion despite its own dramatic backsliding into authoritarian practices in recent years. Kosovo also made the invitation list, even though key members of the country’s political elite face charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity before an international tribunal. Charges in this case include the systematic murder of prisoners of war to sell their organs on the international black market.

Commenting on Biden’s democracy summit, Ted Galen Carpenter, a senior fellow in defense and foreign policy studies at the Cato Institute and a contributing editor at the National Interest wrote: A clear pattern emerges regarding inclusions and exclusions, especially in murky or marginal cases. Two types of governments make the invitation list even when there are serious questions about their own commitment to democracy. In the first category are the significant geopolitical players that Washington is courting for strategic objectives. This category is why there was almost no chance India or Brazil would be snubbed.

With series of allegations centering Joe Biden, which definitely put his own legitimacy as the president into question mark, and massive allegations of Joe Biden and his family members, including his sex and drug addicted notorious son Hunter Biden’s proven record of using his father’s position in making tons of cash – United States under Joe Biden has turned democracy into a cult’s slogan, which aims at occupying the White House for an indefinite period by thugs like Joe Biden or his fellow Democrats.

