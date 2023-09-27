Relentless disinformation campaigns targeting Bangladesh

A persistent smear disinformation campaign has been ongoing abroad, aimed at discrediting the government of Bangladesh, particularly within the Western world. Regrettably, both the state apparatus in Bangladesh and various arms of the ruling Awami League, including so-called disinformation countermeasures, have failed to effectively present accurate information to the international community, whether through English-language press in Bangladesh or global media outlets.

Over the past few years, meticulously orchestrated disinformation campaigns have appeared in international media outlets, including The New York Times, The Economist, The Guardian, Deutsche Welle, Al Jazeera, and even Indian newspapers such as The Hindustan Times. These campaigns are rife with falsehoods and lies, while social media and video-sharing platforms have become breeding grounds for negative propaganda targeting Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, members of the Bangabandhu family, leaders of the ruling Awami League, ministers, and civil-military officers.

These efforts are driven by elements who, in the recent past, expressed their displeasure with Bangladesh authorities’ pursuit of justice against local Bengali collaborators of the Pakistan army in 1971 for their involvement in the atrocities committed during Bangladesh’s war of liberation.

Judging by these attempts to tarnish Bangladesh’s image and accuse its government of wrongdoing, one might think that the country is under the rule of a tyrannical dictatorship or an entrenched autocracy that seized power through force rather than legitimate elections.

The intensity of disinformation has escalated in recent months, evidenced by the pressure from foreign governments and organizations urging the government to ensure free and fair elections scheduled for January next year. Some of the disinformation relates to the general elections in 2014 and 2018 when the Awami League was re-elected through the popular vote.

While one can acknowledge that these elections were not flawless, suggesting that they were entirely unfair is an exaggeration.

In the 2014 election, the political opposition chose not to participate, resulting in 153 uncontested seats for the Awami League. The remaining 147 seats were contested by the Awami League and smaller parties that did participate. False information continues to circulate, claiming that the election was entirely unfair.

Regarding the 2018 general election, there were questions raised both domestically and abroad about the voting process, but labeling it a midnight election with rampant vote stuffing by the ruling Awami League is an exaggeration.

Despite allegations of election irregularities, the opposition has failed to provide concrete evidence to support its claims. Additionally, no legal actions have been taken through the judicial system to challenge the election results, a standard practice in countries where election fraud is suspected. No such complaints have been filed in Bangladesh.

Disinformation campaigns against Bangladesh are not new.

In 2013, when security forces dispersed a mob organized by the pro-Caliphate group Hefazat-e-Islam (HeI) in Dhaka, false claims were made by certain so-called human rights organizations, known for their anti-government stance, that hundreds of Hefazat-e-Islam supporters had been killed and their bodies dumped in sewer pipes and drains. Investigations conducted by the government found no bodies or evidence to support such allegations, but the false narrative was adopted abroad, painting Bangladesh as a country that suppresses political dissent.

About a decade ago, the Bangladesh government established special tribunals to bring collaborators of the Pakistan army in 1971 to justice for their involvement in the genocide during the war of liberation. This effort faced fierce opposition from certain quarters in the West, especially supporters of Jamaat-e-Islami. Disinformation was spread, claiming that the trials were unfair and did not adhere to international standards.

Such disinformation has evolved, with accusations now being made against the government for alleged crimes against humanity since it took office in December 2008. While concerns over citizens’ security are legitimate, especially regarding cases of ‘disappeared’ individuals, the government’s responsibility is to ensure the safe return of missing persons and address their families’ concerns.

However, it is essential to investigate the circumstances surrounding these disappearances, including whether they were carried out by state agencies, voluntary disappearances, or returns to their families. The Bangladesh government must take these cases seriously and respond to the families’ pleas.

The assertion that security forces in Bangladesh receive orders from the Awami League government should not be a surprise. In any country, security forces take their orders from the government. Disinformation campaigns ignore this standard practice.

Regarding media freedom, claims that the Bangladesh media lack the freedom to engage in independent reporting are unsubstantiated. A cursory examination of op-eds in newspapers and the content of television talk shows on national politics clearly illustrates the falsehoods propagated about media freedom in the country.

It is important to acknowledge that no government is perfect, and no country is without its challenges. Bangladesh, like any other nation, has its strengths and weaknesses. The government is dedicated to the country’s restoration based on the principles of secular democracy after decades of military and quasi-military rule.

In the last fourteen years, the government has taken a tough stance against Islamist militants, focusing on eliminating any remnants of such elements through continuous security operations across the country. These efforts are often ignored or misrepresented by those disseminating disinformation against Bangladesh.

Another facet of the disinformation campaign relates to the relocation of some Rohingya refugees from overcrowded camps in Cox’s Bazar to Bhashan Char. Critics have raised concerns about the refugees’ security, isolation, and vulnerability to natural disasters on Bhashan Char. However, Bangladesh has diligently cared for over a million Rohingyas in both Cox’s Bazar and Bhashan Char, adhering to humanitarian principles.

Bangladesh is not governed by an authoritarian regime but by a government that faces numerous challenges. The disinformation campaign, coinciding with demands for fair elections by Western governments, appears to be a calculated effort to topple Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government from power.

No government is without its flaws, and no country is immune to criticism. It is crucial to maintain perspective and not draw conclusions solely based on disinformation campaigns. Bangladesh, with its self-esteem and determination, will not allow foreign propaganda to undermine its politics and constitutional foundation.