Russia has always been Bangladesh’s friend in need

Eversince Joe Biden entered White House, gradually the entire world is turning into multiple battlefields, as he and his globalist cronies in the West are consistently executing notorious plots in turning every nation into their slaves of whims. Latest victims of Biden’s notoriety are countries in Asia and Africa – the Global South, while by romancing with neo-Nazis in Kiev, Biden’s America is consistently attempting to destabilize Russia and other East European nations. It seems the dark shadow of American hegemony and aggression is gradually expanding throughout the world, where Bangladesh, a peace-loving country of 170 million people has fallen victim to Joe Biden’s vicious agenda.

Back in 1971, when the Bengali nation was fighting a bloody war of independence against Pakistani occupation forces – Washington under the leadership of Nixon and Kissinger took a stand in favor of Pakistan and made numerous attempts to sabotage our aspiration of independence. At that time, the former Soviet Union stood firmly in favor of us thus extending its fullest support. Onwards, during the past 52 years, Russia has been dedicatedly extending numerous forms of assistance to Bangladesh, where Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant is the latest example of Russia-Bangladesh friendship.

As Bangladesh, under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina advancing towards progress and prosperity, since 2021, America under Biden’s presidency has been consistently conspiring to destabilize the country thus potentially metamorphosing Bangladesh into a sanctuary for extremist ideologies – a terrorist launchpad, or a sanctuary of violent extremism. Understandably as part of such evil desire, the Biden administration is cooking-up a dangerous conspiracy of toppling Sheikh Hasina’s government and allowing Islamist takeover of the country by an Islamist nexus of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI).

It may be mentioned here that, during 2001-2006 BNP-JeI coalition rule, several militancy outfits, including Jamaatul Mujahedin Bangladesh (JMB) – which later formed franchise with Islamic State (ISIS) and Hakratul Jihad-e-Islami Bangladesh (HuJI-B) were gaining strength under direct patronization of the government. At the same time, separatist groups in northeastern states of India – particularly United Liberation Front of Assom (ULFA) was allowed by the BNP-JeI regime to use Bangladesh soil in continuing cross-border terrorism in India while ULFA was also allowed to establish its training camps and hideouts inside Bangladesh. Additionally, the BNP-JeI government was actively collaborating ULFA by coordinating and implementing supply of weapons and explosives sent by Pakistani ISI and other foreign elements for these separatist groups.

Furthermore, on August 21, 2004, at the directives of BNP leader Tarique Rahman, members of Islamist terrorist groups including Hakratul Jihad-e-Islami Bangladesh (HuJI-B) orchestrated a gruesome grenade attack at a rally of Awami League with the blueprint of assassinating party’s president Sheikh Hasina and other senior leaders. The attack unfolded with a macabre efficiency, resulting in 24 deaths and over 500 injuries. At 5:22 pm that fateful day, as Sheikh Hasina concluded her address to a gathering of 20,000 supporters from the back of a truck, chaos erupted. Thirteen grenades were hurled into the crowd from nearby rooftops, leaving a trail of death and destruction in their wake. Among the victims were Sheikh Hasina’s bodyguard, Mahbubur Rahman, and Awami League Women’s Affairs Secretary Ivy Rahman, who succumbed to her injuries three days later.

Unfortunately, despite such terrorist track records of BNP, the Biden administration is making frantic bids in helping this party return to power – through an extra-constitutional process or even by staging a coup d’état with the help of local and foreign mercenaries.

The recent maneuvers by the Biden Administration could wield considerable impact on Bangladesh. Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, along with other officials from the State Department, seem to be extending support to Islamist factions in Bangladesh, including the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami.

Peter D. Haas, the US ambassador stationed in Dhaka, has allegedly been spotted socializing with figures who have articulated anti-American views.

Such conduct contravenes established diplomatic protocols and could conceivably result in the ousting of the US Embassy from Bangladesh. The Biden Administration’s strategy risks unsettling Bangladesh and creating an environment conducive for extremist entities to ascend to power. While this could potentially serve American objectives related to resource acquisition and geopolitical leverage, it imperils regional stability.

Further complicating matters are the swirling allegations surrounding Hunter Biden’s lobbying endeavors in favor of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). The BNP has been instrumental in fomenting anti-American sentiment, endorsing terrorism, and promoting militancy.

The US State Department’s recent imposition of visa restrictions on Bangladesh is thought to be influenced by Hunter Biden’s lobbying for the BNP, a perplexing move considering the BNP’s recent classification as an “Undesignated Tier-III Terrorist Organization” by a US court.

As Bangladesh’s forthcoming general election is scheduled to be held on January 7, 2024, in addition to meddling into the country’s internal affairs, Washington reportedly is signaling of imposing fresher visa restrictions as well as sanctions on Bangladesh.

At this junction, Bangladesh’s friend in need – Russia once again has stood firm with us, where Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh, Alexander Mantytskiy said, Russia will stand with Dhaka against possible US or any Western sanction.

Ambassador Mantytskiy said, “We are against of any illegal actions here (Bangladesh). We will be against of any sanctions or steps which can be taken by America or Western countries here”.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova at a weekly briefing in Moscow on November 22 said the US and its allies attempted to influence Bangladesh’s internal political process, “ostensibly under the banner of ensuring transparency and inclusiveness”.

At a briefing in Washington on December 6, 2023, John Kirby, US national security council coordinator for strategic communications, however, described Russia’s statement as “classic Russian propaganda”.

Classic Russian propaganda? Not at all. How the Biden administration would justify their meddling into Bangladesh’s internal affairs, romancing with Islamist-jihadist forces, imposing sanctions on anti-terror elite force Rapid Action Battalion and nefarious tactics of repeatedly threatening Bangladesh with ridiculous visa restrictions.

And we know, Joe Biden and his cronies are damn liars. In fact, according to Catholic leaders, Biden is Satan’s secret weapon.

In American Life League President Judie Brown’s words, “Joe Biden is Satan’s secret weapon. With Biden’s surrender to dishonesty, he has certainly earned this dubious position”.