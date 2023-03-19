Saudi Crown Prince and his Vision 2023

His Highness Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, commonly referred to as MBS, has been the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia since 2017. He is a young and dynamic leader who has been credited with spearheading many initiatives aimed at transforming the country into a major hub of investments and trade. His vision for the country is to create a vibrant, diversified, and sustainable economy that will drive progress and prosperity for the people of Saudi Arabia.

One of MBS’s most significant contributions to the economic development of Saudi Arabia is his Vision 2030 plan. This ambitious program aims to reduce the country’s reliance on oil exports and diversify its economy by investing in new industries and sectors. The plan also includes measures to improve the country’s infrastructure, education, healthcare, and tourism sectors. By doing so, MBS hopes to create new job opportunities and attract foreign investment to the country.

To achieve this vision, MBS has launched several initiatives and reforms. For instance, he has taken steps to modernize the country’s legal system, promote gender equality, and reduce the influence of the conservative religious establishment. He has also eased restrictions on foreign investment, privatized state-owned enterprises, and encouraged entrepreneurship.

MBS has also taken a strong stance against corruption and terrorism. He launched an anti-corruption campaign in 2017, which resulted in the arrest of many high-profile individuals, including government officials and members of the royal family. The campaign was widely supported by the public, who saw it as a much-needed crackdown on corruption in the country.

In addition to combating corruption, MBS has been actively involved in efforts to combat terrorism in the region. He has taken steps to disrupt the funding of extremist groups and to counter their propaganda. He has also worked closely with other countries in the region to promote stability and security.

Despite his many achievements, MBS has also faced criticism over his human rights record, particularly regarding his handling of dissent and opposition. Some have accused him of silencing critics, and there have been reports of human rights abuses against activists and journalists. However, MBS has maintained that he is committed to reform and progress, and that his ultimate goal is to create a better future for the people of Saudi Arabia.

In conclusion, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud has played a crucial role in transforming Saudi Arabia into a major hub of investments and trade. His Vision 2030 plan, along with his many initiatives and reforms, has created new opportunities for the country and its people. He has also taken a strong stance against corruption and terrorism, which has helped to promote stability and security in the region. Although he has faced criticism over his human rights record, MBS remains committed to creating a better future for Saudi Arabia and its people.

On the eve of holy months of Ramadan, I would like to express my profound regards to His Highness Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, members of the royal family and our brothers and sisters in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the entire Muslim world. Ramadan ul Kareem!