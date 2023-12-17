Sheikh Hasina saved lives of 1.20 million Rohingyas

According to the ancient Hebrew principle of Pikuach Nephesh, ‘He who saves a life saves the world entire’. In an extraordinary act of compassion and courage, Sheikh Hasina, the longest-serving Muslim female prime minister, has emerged as the savior of over 1.20 million Rohingyas, rescuing them from ethnic cleansing and the threat of extinction. Despite her saintly contribution to humanity, Sheikh Hasina humbly refrains from promoting her noble deeds. It’s incumbent upon us to recognize and honor her selfless service, especially when undertaken by the leader of a nation grappling with its own challenges while sheltering a persecuted community seeking safety from Myanmar’s horrors.

Since 2017, the Rohingyas have found refuge in Bangladesh, with little financial assistance from Western nations or wealthier Muslim countries – especially the Arabs. Surprisingly, certain affluent Arab nations, while spending billions on various agendas, have shown minimal concern for the persecuted Rohingya Muslims. Bangladesh, burdened with nurturing over 1.20 million Rohingyas, has admirably carried this responsibility while prioritizing its 170 million citizens.

The Rohingya crisis ranks among the most severe humanitarian catastrophes, displacing millions and subjecting innocent lives to unbearable suffering. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s leadership, however, has transformed Bangladesh into a beacon of compassion, sheltering and safeguarding these refugees fleeing persecution and violence in Myanmar. Her resolute commitment to humanity, empathy, and steadfast leadership in the face of adversity renders her a fitting nominee for the Nobel Peace Prize.

The Rohingya, long persecuted in Myanmar, faced violence and discrimination, leading to their mass exodus in 2017. In the midst of this tragedy, Bangladesh, despite its own limitations, opened its doors to shelter and protect these refugees. Sheikh Hasina’s government displayed unparalleled compassion, offering sanctuary to the oppressed and vulnerable, embodying the essence of empathy and solidarity.

Sheikh Hasina’s response to the Rohingya crisis epitomizes exemplary leadership and an unwavering commitment to humanitarian values. Despite the immense strain on resources, Sheikh Hasina extended a compassionate hand to those in dire need, upholding the principles of human dignity and compassion.

Under her guidance, Bangladesh swiftly established refugee camps, mobilized resources, and provided essential aid, healthcare, and education to the Rohingya refugees. Sheikh Hasina’s administration showcased not just generosity but also efficiency in handling this influx of refugees, setting an example of proactive and compassionate governance.

Furthermore, Sheikh Hasina tirelessly advocated for international support and justice for the Rohingya cause. Her diplomatic efforts engaging global leaders and international bodies, urging action against the atrocities committed against the Rohingya, underscore her commitment to seeking justice for oppressed communities.

Providing shelter to over a million refugees posed significant challenges for Bangladesh, pressuring its resources and infrastructure. Despite these hurdles, Sheikh Hasina’s government exhibited resilience and determination, delivering humanitarian assistance to the Rohingya in their time of need.

Her administration collaborated with international organizations to provide essential services, including healthcare, education, and sanitation facilities, ensuring a semblance of dignity and normalcy for the refugees.

The Nobel Peace Prize recognizes individuals contributing significantly to peace and humanity. Sheikh Hasina’s unwavering dedication to providing sanctuary to the Rohingya amidst a dire humanitarian crisis embodies the spirit of peace, compassion, and humanity. Her actions not only saved lives but also upheld fundamental human rights and solidarity with the most vulnerable. Her leadership during this pressing humanitarian challenge deserves global acknowledgment.

The Rohingya crisis transcends regional boundaries, becoming a global humanitarian concern. Sheikh Hasina’s exceptional response has garnered international attention, urging the global community to act collectively to resolve this crisis and seek justice for the victims.

Amid contemporary global challenges, the Rohingya crisis underscores the urgent need for compassion, solidarity, and unwavering commitment to humanity. Sheikh Hasina’s leadership and Bangladesh’s unparalleled generosity in sheltering over a million Rohingya refugees stand as a testament to enduring compassion and peace.

The Nobel Peace Prize’s legacy in honoring individuals striving for global harmony, justice, and humanitarian values should recognize Sheikh Hasina’s extraordinary efforts and steadfast commitment to protecting persecuted Rohingyas. Honoring her with the Nobel Peace Prize would not only acknowledge her exceptional humanitarianism but also highlight the significance of global solidarity and empathy in addressing the world’s most pressing humanitarian crises.