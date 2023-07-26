Sheikh Hasina’s vision: Transforming Bangladesh from a ‘bottomless basket’ to a beacon of economic progress

In the late 1970s, the term “bottomless basket ” was used to describe Bangladesh – a young nation grappling with poverty, political instability, and natural disasters. Fast forward to the present, and the country has undergone a remarkable transformation, becoming an epitome of economic progress under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Through strategic planning, inclusive policies, and bold reforms, Sheikh Hasina has guided Bangladesh to achieve significant milestones and emerge as a beacon of hope for developing nations worldwide.

Laying the foundation for progress

Upon assuming office in 2009, Sheikh Hasina inherited a country burdened with various challenges, including high levels of poverty, illiteracy, and a lack of infrastructure. Undeterred, she set forth a comprehensive development agenda known as “Vision 2021” and “Vision 2041”. These visionary blueprints aimed to accelerate economic growth, eradicate poverty, and transform Bangladesh into a developed nation.

Central to Sheikh Hasina’s economic vision was the expansion of key sectors such as agriculture, textiles, and information technology. Embracing a pro-business approach, her government created a conducive environment for domestic and foreign investors, leading to a surge in foreign direct investment. The result has been a steady rise in GDP growth, surpassing 8% annually in recent years.

To bridge the infrastructure deficit, Sheikh Hasina’s administration embarked on a massive infrastructure development drive. From building modern highways and bridges to investing in the energy sector, the government has made significant strides in ensuring the country’s connectivity and energy security. Such infrastructure development has facilitated greater regional and global integration, positioning Bangladesh as an attractive investment destination.

Sheikh Hasina’s government prioritized social welfare initiatives and poverty alleviation programs to uplift the disadvantaged sections of society. These programs include stipends for students, free primary education, and access to healthcare services. The successful implementation of such schemes has significantly reduced poverty rates, empowering millions to break the cycle of poverty.

Recognizing the critical role of women in nation-building, Sheikh Hasina has been a fervent advocate for women’s rights and empowerment. Her government has worked towards increasing women’s participation in the workforce, improving access to education, and combating violence against women. As a result, Bangladesh has made remarkable strides in closing the gender gap.

Bangladesh is one of the countries most vulnerable to climate change, with frequent natural disasters like cyclones and flooding posing significant threats. Under Sheikh Hasina’s leadership, the country has been at the forefront of the global climate change debate, emphasizing the need for climate resilience and adaptation measures. Her government has taken initiatives to protect coastal areas, promote renewable energy, and build climate-resilient infrastructure.

A visionary leader, Sheikh Hasina recognized the transformative potential of digitalization. Her government launched the “Digital Bangladesh” initiative, which aimed to harness technology for economic growth and governance efficiency. Today, Bangladesh boasts a burgeoning digital economy, promoting e-commerce, mobile banking, and digital governance.

Sheikh Hasina’s commitment towards empowerment of women

Sheikh Hasina, the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, has demonstrated unwavering commitment towards the empowerment of women in her country. Recognizing the integral role women play in nation-building, she has championed various initiatives and policy reforms aimed at promoting gender equality, enhancing women’s rights, and creating opportunities for women to thrive in all sectors of society. Her efforts have been instrumental in breaking down barriers and enabling women to reach their full potential, making Bangladesh a shining example of women’s empowerment in the region.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has worked tirelessly to increase women’s participation in the formal workforce. Her government has implemented policies that encourage businesses to hire and retain women employees. By promoting equal pay, flexible working hours, and safe working environments, she has paved the way for more women to join various industries and professions.

Understanding the significance of education and healthcare for women’s progress, Sheikh Hasina has prioritized improving access to education and healthcare services for girls and women. Her government has initiated programs to ensure girls’ enrollment in schools and colleges, as well as promoting women’s healthcare and reproductive rights.

Sheikh Hasina has been an ardent advocate for combating violence against women. She has pushed for stricter laws and enhanced support services for survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and harassment. Her administration has established specialized courts to expedite cases related to violence against women and established women-friendly police stations to ensure a safe environment for victims.

The Bangladesh Prime Minister believes in empowering women to take on leadership roles in politics, governance, and various sectors. Under her leadership, Bangladesh has witnessed a significant increase in women’s representation in parliament and other decision-making bodies. Her government has actively encouraged women’s political participation and reserved seats for women in local government bodies.

To promote economic independence for women, Sheikh Hasina’s government has supported microfinance initiatives and entrepreneurship training programs targeted at women. These efforts have empowered women from low-income backgrounds to start and grow their businesses, contributing to economic growth and poverty reduction.

Recognizing the importance of supporting working mothers, Sheikh Hasina has introduced maternity and childcare support policies to facilitate a work-life balance for women. These measures include maternity leave benefits, breastfeeding support, and childcare facilities in workplaces.

Sheikh Hasina’s commitment to women’s empowerment extends to rural areas, where a significant portion of the population resides. Her government has launched various development programs aimed at empowering rural women, including providing training in agricultural practices, vocational skills, and access to micro-credit facilities.

Focus on regional peace

Sheikh Hasina’s government has demonstrated a strong focus on promoting regional peace and stability in South Asia. As the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, she has pursued diplomatic efforts, engaged in regional forums, and prioritized peaceful resolutions to conflicts, fostering an environment of cooperation and understanding among neighboring countries. Her commitment to regional peace has been driven by the belief that sustainable development and prosperity can only be achieved in a peaceful and stable environment.

The Bangladesh PM has been a strong advocate for enhancing regional cooperation among South Asian countries. Her government actively participates in regional forums such as the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) and the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC). By engaging with other nations in the region, she aims to foster dialogue, address common challenges, and promote economic integration.

Sheikh Hasina’s administration has shown a willingness to engage in dialogue and negotiations to resolve long-standing disputes with neighboring countries. For instance, Bangladesh and India successfully resolved their long-standing maritime boundary dispute in the Bay of Bengal, leading to a peaceful settlement and strengthening bilateral relations.

The Rohingya refugee crisis, resulting from the influx of displaced Rohingya people from Myanmar, has been a major regional challenge. Sheikh Hasina’s government has been at the forefront of providing humanitarian assistance to the Rohingya refugees and calling for a peaceful and sustainable resolution to the crisis. She has urged the international community to take a more proactive role in addressing the root causes of the refugee crisis.

Bangladesh has faced challenges from terrorism and extremist groups, which also have regional implications. Sheikh Hasina’s government has taken a strong stance against terrorism and has implemented measures to counter extremist activities. Her administration has worked closely with neighboring countries to exchange intelligence and coordinate efforts in combating transnational threats.

Sheikh Hasina recognizes the importance of connectivity and trade in fostering regional peace and economic development. Her government has invested in infrastructure projects aimed at improving regional connectivity, such as road and rail links with India, Nepal, and Bhutan. These efforts have facilitated cross-border trade and people-to-people interactions, contributing to stronger regional ties.

Bangladesh is one of the countries most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change. Sheikh Hasina has been an outspoken advocate for global action on climate change and has called for cooperation among countries in the region to address the environmental challenges. She has emphasized the need for collective efforts to mitigate the adverse effects of climate change and protect vulnerable communities.

Cordial relationship with India

Sheikh Hasina’s government has fostered a cordial and strong relationship with India, marked by mutual respect, cooperation, and a shared commitment to regional stability and development. The bond between Bangladesh and India has been instrumental in addressing common challenges, promoting economic integration, and enhancing people-to-people ties. Sheikh Hasina’s leadership has been pivotal in building and nurturing this strategic partnership, contributing to regional peace and prosperity.

One of the significant achievements of Sheikh Hasina’s government has been the resolution of long-standing issues between Bangladesh and India. The signing of the Land Boundary Agreement in 2015, which resolved a 40-year-old border dispute, was a landmark moment in bilateral relations. It not only facilitated the exchange of enclaves between the two countries but also strengthened the foundation for closer cooperation.

Both Bangladesh and India recognize the importance of economic cooperation for mutual growth. Sheikh Hasina’s government has actively promoted trade and investment between the two countries, resulting in a significant increase in bilateral trade. Collaborative projects in sectors such as infrastructure, power, and connectivity have bolstered economic ties and facilitated cross-border movement of goods and people.

Sheikh Hasina has been a strong advocate for enhancing connectivity between Bangladesh and India. The inauguration of the Maitri Setu (Friendship Bridge) in 2021, connecting Tripura (India) with Chittagong (Bangladesh), is a testament to the commitment to facilitate smoother cross-border trade and travel. These connectivity initiatives have played a crucial role in boosting economic activities and people-to-people exchanges.

Both countries have recognized the potential of energy cooperation to address energy needs and promote sustainable development. Under Sheikh Hasina’s leadership, Bangladesh has imported electricity from India, contributing to Bangladesh’s energy security and facilitating cross-border power trade.

Counterterrorism and Security Cooperation: Sheikh Hasina’s government has been actively engaged in intelligence sharing and cooperation with India to counter transnational threats, including terrorism. Both countries have recognized the importance of collective efforts in addressing security challenges and maintaining regional stability.

Sheikh Hasina has emphasized the significance of people-to-people ties in strengthening bilateral relations. Cultural exchanges, student exchanges, and promoting tourism between Bangladesh and India have further deepened the friendship and understanding between the two nations.

During natural disasters, both countries have shown solidarity and support for each other. India has extended humanitarian assistance to Bangladesh during cyclones and other calamities, reflecting the close ties and empathy between the two neighbors.

Can India afford return on an Islamist government in Bangladesh?

The question of whether India can afford the return of an Islamist government in Bangladesh is complex and multifaceted. The relationship between India and Bangladesh has evolved significantly over the years, and both countries have worked to maintain friendly and cooperative ties. India has consistently supported a democratic and stable Bangladesh that respects the rights of all its citizens, irrespective of their religious beliefs.

While it is essential to recognize that the majority of Bangladesh’s population adheres to Islam, it is crucial not to equate a government’s religious identity with its policies and actions. The political landscape in Bangladesh, like any other country, is diverse, and different political parties and movements have various ideologies and agendas.

For India, a stable and cooperative government in Bangladesh, regardless of its religious identity, is essential for several reasons:

Security and counterterrorism

A stable government in Bangladesh is crucial for India’s security interests. The two countries share a long border, and cooperation in counterterrorism efforts is essential to combat transnational threats effectively.

Economic cooperation

India and Bangladesh have been significant trading partners, and economic cooperation between the two countries benefits both sides. A stable government in Bangladesh facilitates smoother economic relations and trade.

Regional stability

Bangladesh’s stability is vital for regional stability in South Asia. Any instability or political turmoil in Bangladesh could have implications for neighboring countries, including India.

Addressing common challenges

India and Bangladesh face common challenges, such as climate change, poverty alleviation, and regional connectivity. A cooperative government in Bangladesh is more likely to collaborate with India in addressing these challenges effectively.

It is essential to note that India values its democratic principles and respects Bangladesh’s right to determine its political path through free and fair elections. India’s focus is on maintaining positive bilateral relations and engaging constructively with any democratically elected government in Bangladesh.

Ultimately, the key for India is to continue working towards strengthening bilateral ties and maintaining open channels of communication with Bangladesh, regardless of the government’s religious identity, to address shared challenges and promote regional peace and prosperity.

Sheikh Hasina’s transformative leadership has propelled Bangladesh from a “bottomless basket case” to a nation of massive economic progress. Her visionary policies, determination, and commitment to the welfare of her people have borne fruit, driving sustained economic growth and human development. As Bangladesh continues to march confidently towards its development goals, the world watches in admiration, taking inspiration from the remarkable journey of this resurgent nation.

At the same time, Sheikh Hasina’s government has consistently placed regional peace and cooperation at the forefront of its foreign policy. Through diplomatic engagement, conflict resolution, humanitarian efforts, and regional cooperation, she has sought to build an atmosphere of trust and understanding among South Asian countries. Her commitment to regional peace and stability not only benefits Bangladesh but also contributes to the overall prosperity and well-being of the entire South Asian region. As she continues to promote peaceful relations and collaborative efforts, Sheikh Hasina plays a crucial role in shaping a more harmonious and prosperous future for South Asia.