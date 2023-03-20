Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani gives special emphasis to education in Qatar

His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of Qatar, has been a strong advocate for education in his country. Under his leadership, Qatar has made significant strides in developing its education system, with a particular focus on preparing its youth for the challenges of the 21st century.

One of Sheikh Tamim’s most significant contributions to education in Qatar has been the establishment of Qatar National Vision 2030, a long-term development plan aimed at transforming the country into a knowledge-based economy. As part of this vision, the Emir has set ambitious goals for Qatar’s education system, including increasing the number of students who complete their education, improving the quality of education, and enhancing the skills of the country’s workforce.

To achieve these goals, Sheikh Tamim has invested heavily in education infrastructure, both at the primary and higher education levels. The government has built new schools and universities, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and technology, to provide students with a world-class education. Qatar Foundation, which is headed by Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, the Emir’s mother, has played a significant role in these efforts, establishing several educational institutions that are known for their excellence, including Qatar Academy, Qatar University, and Hamad bin Khalifa University.

Another way in which Sheikh Tamim has promoted education in Qatar is by introducing reforms aimed at improving the quality of teaching and learning. The government has introduced new curricula, designed to equip students with the skills they need to succeed in the 21st century, including critical thinking, problem-solving, and digital literacy. It has also introduced new teaching methods, such as project-based learning, to make education more engaging and relevant to students.

The Emir has also focused on providing educational opportunities to all members of society, regardless of their background. Qatar has a diverse population, with many foreign workers living and working in the country. To ensure that everyone has access to education, Sheikh Tamim has introduced policies that provide free education to all Qatari citizens, as well as to the children of foreign workers living in the country. The government has also established programs to support students from disadvantaged backgrounds, such as scholarships, bursaries, and mentorship programs.

In addition to these efforts, Sheikh Tamim has also emphasized the importance of international partnerships in education. Qatar has established partnerships with universities and research institutions around the world, to exchange knowledge and expertise, and to collaborate on research and development projects. This has helped to position Qatar as a hub of innovation and research, attracting talent and investment from around the world.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar, has made education a top priority in his country. Through his leadership and investment, Qatar has made significant strides in developing its education system, providing students with a world-class education that prepares them for the challenges of the 21st century. With continued investment and innovation, Qatar is well-positioned to become a leader in education and research in the years to come.

Ramadan in Qatar

Ramadan is a holy month of fasting and spiritual reflection observed by Muslims all over the world. In Qatar, as in many other Muslim-majority countries, Ramadan is a special time of year, marked by a range of religious and cultural traditions. In this article, we will explore how Ramadan is observed in Qatar.

The start of Ramadan is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon, which marks the beginning of the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. This year, the holy month of Ramadan is expected to begin from March 22 or 23.

In Qatar, the start of Ramadan is announced through official channels, and the government provides guidance on the timing of daily activities during the month.

During Ramadan, Muslims are expected to fast from dawn until dusk, abstaining from food, drink, and other physical pleasures. This is a time for spiritual reflection and self-discipline, and many Muslims use the month to focus on prayer, charity, and acts of kindness.

In Qatar, businesses and government offices typically adjust their schedules during Ramadan, with shorter working hours and special arrangements for prayer times. Many restaurants and cafes are closed during the day, but they remain open in the evening for iftar, the meal that breaks the fast at sunset.

Iftar is a special time for families and friends to gather together and share a meal. In Qatar, many people choose to break their fast with traditional foods such as dates, which are eaten to symbolize the end of the fast, as well as rich dishes such as lamb and rice. Special Ramadan desserts such as qatayef and luqaimat are also popular.

In addition to iftar, many people in Qatar participate in taraweeh prayers, which are additional prayers held in the evening after the regular evening prayer. These prayers are typically held in mosques and can be quite long, with the whole Quran recited over the course of the month.

Another important aspect of Ramadan in Qatar is charitable giving. Many people use the month to make donations to the poor and needy, and the government and private organizations often organize charitable activities to support those in need.

Finally, Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan and is celebrated with a three-day holiday. In Qatar, this is a time for family gatherings, gift-giving, and feasting.

In conclusion, Ramadan is a special time in Qatar, marked by spiritual reflection, self-discipline, and acts of kindness. The month is a time for families and communities to come together, share meals, and engage in religious observances. By observing Ramadan, Muslims in Qatar strengthen their faith and renew their commitment to their community and their religion.

On the eve of holy months of Ramadan, I would like to express my profound regards to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, members of the royal family and our brothers and sisters in Qatar and the entire Muslim world. Ramadan ul Kareem!